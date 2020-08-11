 Skip to content
(AP News)   Putin claims Covid vaccine win. Daughter inoculated; vaccinations to start before Phase 3 tests. So... the Zombie Apocalypse scenario we never expected? That it starts is Russia? This should end as well as a coal-powered aircraft carrier   (apnews.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putin has two daughters. One wonders whether the one who got the shots was the least-favored or most-favored one.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month.

If this does not work out as hoped, it will be a disaster of unmitigated proportions. Imagine dealing with a pandemic with all the doctors and nurses dead (or, as Subby suggests, Zombies). Russia could lose half it's population.

Russian officials have said that large-scale production of the vaccine will start in September, and mass vaccination may begin as early as October.

Oh, cool. Just in time for distribution to "qualified" people (i.e.: registered Republicans) in the United States, just before elections.

Russia has registered 897,599 coronavirus cases, including 15,131 deaths.

I assume that both numbers have a digit dropped.

Becoming the first country in the world to develop a vaccine was a matter of national prestige for the Kremlin as it tries to assert the image of Russia as a global power. State television stations and other media have praised scientists working on it and presented the work as the envy of other nations.Oh, Lord.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harlee: Russia has registered 897,599 coronavirus cases, including 15,131 deaths.

I assume that both numbers have a digit dropped.


Either that or there's been a huge spike in 'pneumonia' cases this year
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You have to mix in krokodil as well to get the proper zombie look.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You don't fark around with testing for a reason.  Maybe Russia gets lucky but there's been more than one film that starts off with this.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: You have to mix in krokodil as well to get the proper zombie look.


Doesn't that make fast zombies?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the Phase 3 test.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We shall see. You never know. A lot of data from there and China isn't that accurate so it is concerning.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chariset: Harlee: Russia has registered 897,599 coronavirus cases, including 15,131 deaths.

I assume that both numbers have a digit dropped.

Either that or there's been a huge spike in 'pneumonia' cases this year


Any doctor that tells you that will "accidentally" fall out a window.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Polonium is truly a wonder drug.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia has always been willing to throw away the lives of their citizens.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Watch the damned movies. This is how it happens every time. Hubris, not following the scientists, and a country like Russia says "we have the cure!" when they cut corners. Jesus H Christ on a pogo stick.

Watch this vaccine go right to the brain and turn people into freaks.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How can he declare a win with this when the first Phase 3 test started a month ago?  This is like watching your opponent cross the finish line a lap ahead of you, so you stop running an declare yourself the winner.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But does the Russian vaccine contain Г5 ?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You think you have a stressful job?

Imagine how much vodak you'd be drinking after being told to put a needle in the arm of Putin's daughter and having to monitor her for symptoms for the next ten weeks or so.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, the resource based economy with 30 years of brain drain is suddenly a pharmaceutical powerhouse.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can give that krokodil shiat to right wingers. They can gulp it down with their fish tank cleaner and injected uv and bleach.

"Smash up yer flintstones into your gin n tonic and rub it on your gums!" - right wing medicine
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I never expected Russia to not rush the release of whatever they had that looked slightly non-toxic.  It's a matter of national pride with them.  Let's hope it's not terrible and with only slightly horrid side effects.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope it doesn't work, or I'll be out $600 for the vaccine trial I'm in
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I never expected Russia to not rush the release of whatever they had that looked slightly non-toxic.  It's a matter of national pride with them.  Let's hope it's not terrible and with only slightly horrid side effects.


Best case scenario is that it's only ineffective.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freakay: Watch the damned movies. This is how it happens every time. Hubris, not following the scientists, and a country like Russia says "we have the cure!" when they cut corners. Jesus H Christ on a pogo stick.

Watch this vaccine go right to the brain and turn people into freaks.


Yeh but in Russia how could you tell?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IMPOTUS to begin pushing the Next Hydroxychloroquine in 3...2...1...

...and then the death rate skyrocketed.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope it works. I hope the doctors at the CDC and WHO and Oxford and Moderna look at this and think "My God, it's brilliant. How did we miss this quantum leap? They've saved the world."

Then I remember Firefox was just a movie.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: I hope it doesn't work, or I'll be out $600 for the vaccine trial I'm in


Uh, they made YOU pay to be experimented on?

'murca
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They didn't skip any steps. They stole the vaccine from China and verified it with the data they stole from the west. They know the vaccine works because all the Chinese government party members were given the vaccine prior to the Chinese releasing the virus on international trade routes.

/I am going to dress up as a Qanon for Halloween
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No way is this true.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Interesting that he didn't try the vaccine himself.

brainlordmesomorph: This is the Phase 3 test.


Yep.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1st, it's Russia, bud. So, y'know, it's all lies.

2nd, you can easily kill/injure millions with a bad or unproven vaccine. Or you can actually sensitize them to Covid such that if exposed they're more likely to become infected, and/or when infected more likely to suffer worse and die faster.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Putin has two daughters. One wonders whether the one who got the shots was the least-favored or most-favored one.


Probably the one who is a doctor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maria_V​o​rontsova
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I do however await Trump's announcement of his new collaboration with Putin to vaccinate us all.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I never expected Russia to not rush the release of whatever they had that looked slightly non-toxic.  It's a matter of national pride with them.  Let's hope it's not terrible and with only slightly horrid side effects.


The most likely case is that it would just be ineffective with mild or no side effects. The worse scenarios would be things like severe side effects or making you immune to the wrong part of the virus making you unable to receive a "real" vaccine in the future and oops they inoculated all their doctors.  The phase 3 trials are important.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harlee: Thrakkorzog: You have to mix in krokodil as well to get the proper zombie look.

Doesn't that make fast zombies?


pretty hard to be a fast zombie when your legs are falling off.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For the sake of humanity I hope it works.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Putin has two daughters. One wonders whether the one who got the shots was the least-favored or most-favored one.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month.

If this does not work out as hoped, it will be a disaster of unmitigated proportions. Imagine dealing with a pandemic with all the doctors and nurses dead (or, as Subby suggests, Zombies). Russia could lose half it's population.

Russian officials have said that large-scale production of the vaccine will start in September, and mass vaccination may begin as early as October.

Oh, cool. Just in time for distribution to "qualified" people (i.e.: registered Republicans) in the United States, just before elections.

Russia has registered 897,599 coronavirus cases, including 15,131 deaths.

I assume that both numbers have a digit dropped.

Becoming the first country in the world to develop a vaccine was a matter of national prestige for the Kremlin as it tries to assert the image of Russia as a global power. State television stations and other media have praised scientists working on it and presented the work as the envy of other nations.Oh, Lord.


The Russian government deserves this. Their civilian population obviously doesn't. However if this finally destroys Russian power on the world stage it might actually be a net win for humanity. Such a block headed tragedy though. It could just be more Russian government disinformation lie-bragging though. Lord knows it's not the first time. How are those new super nukes coming along pUTIN?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Thrakkorzog: You have to mix in krokodil as well to get the proper zombie look.

Doesn't that make fast zombies?


No. Slow more likely as it make the flesh rot. Don't google it if you have a week stomach. Its not safe for life.
 
sleep lack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's an alarming thought - maybe Russia is doing better than the USA and will actually have positive results?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bad things happen when you go Russian this into production.
 
thepresence
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I do however await Trump's announcement of his new collaboration with Putin to vaccinate us all.


And it will be mandatory and the anti-mask idiots will be fine with that.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bad things happen when you go Russian this into production.


that's a groaner.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Here's an alarming thought - maybe Russia is doing better than the USA and will actually have positive results?


That's not so much alarming as hilariously unlikely. Yeah Russia suddenly has the best immunologists in the world? Let me laugh farking harder.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After seeing the initial results, Russian scientist declares 'not good, not terrible.'
 
Masakyst
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something for Trump to latch on to. He'll send billions of dollars to Putin soon in order to push a vaccine out to Americans before election day. The flipper babies won't even be born until next year!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It probably works.

If your ethics are questionable, you can get a lot of biomedical science done quickly with financial backing, a huge pool of "volunteers", and an experienced corpse disposal guy.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I do however await Trump's announcement of his new collaboration with Putin to vaccinate us all.


Why do I get this sinking feeling that this has been the plan all along?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bigger question pUTIN, why is your daughter taking the vaccine and you're not?
 
basicstock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's hope it's not terrible and with only slightly horrid side effects.


Reported side effects include falling out of windows and falling onto bullets.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: For the sake of humanity I hope it works.


For the sake of the virus I hope it doesn't.   Fark humanity.  We had our chance and we couldn't even cooperate on this one thing.

/haven't had coffee
//bitter
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thepresence: GregInIndy: I do however await Trump's announcement of his new collaboration with Putin to vaccinate us all.

And it will be mandatory and the anti-mask idiots will be fine with that.


Oh, I've read the timeline of a former friend, from the "Open It All Up" unmasked Meal Team Six to "Antifa is looting without masks and they've defaced Mount Rushmore!" They'll eat it up and want multiple shots.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sleep lack: Here's an alarming thought - maybe Russia is doing better than the USA and will actually have positive results?


have you not being paying attention over the last four years!
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: You think you have a stressful job?

Imagine how much vodak you'd be drinking after being told to put a needle in the arm of Putin's daughter and having to monitor her for symptoms for the next ten weeks or so.


I don't think it even happened. Salve for the plebes. Why would they risk it when they can calmly and comfortably isolate while the populace takes the risk?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, if you're part of the test group, do they expect you to go around licking doorknobs in order to test it?
 
