 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   California is building a 636-foot-long bridge over bullet train right-of-way. With the latest fixes, it won't collapse. Probably   (latimes.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, High-speed rail, California High-Speed Rail, massive bridge, Engineering, Rail transport, Footbridge, High-strength steel strands, Tutor Perini  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm as pro-rail as anyone, but as a Californian, please kill this abomination of a project.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late last year, crews installed temporary steel supports to prevent it from collapsing.

The most common permanent solution is installed as a temporary fix.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?


How many bridge failures does the US have?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A bridge over vaporware?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only thing good about Merced is its proximity to Yosemite
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'm as pro-rail as anyone, but as a Californian, please kill this abomination of a project.


Gavin Newsom did kill part of it.  For the segments that were not already under construction.  This bridge is in Construction Package 1, which was already fully funded.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Xai: Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?

How many bridge failures does the US have?


All of them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: ImpendingCynic: I'm as pro-rail as anyone, but as a Californian, please kill this abomination of a project.

Gavin Newsom did kill part of it.  For the segments that were not already under construction.  This bridge is in Construction Package 1, which was already fully funded.


He sorta killed it, but not really.  In theory, the whole thing will be built.  Which is good, because this section runs, basically, between nowhere and nowhere and is not self-sufficient in any way without the rest of it being built.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The only thing good about Merced is its proximity to Yosemite


No, the best part is it's near Fresno...FRESNO!

/Saw Anthrax and Public Enemy in Fresno at the Wilson is '91
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
vignette1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The bridge is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for a 171-mile, $20.4-billion bullet train operation from Merced to Bakersfield.

What an absolute triumph this will be. Well-done, team.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glenn Beck wants to bite your bullet. train.
 
roostercube
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?


I'm not going to white knight the contractors, because there's often quality issues or outright shady practices; but, it's unfair to place all the blame on them. The government engineers don't always have exact specifications, and contracts can be murky, which means it's very difficult to hold these contractors accountable because a judge will rightly ask "Held accountable to what? Who wrote this mess?". Inspectors can only hold contractors accountable in the field to the plans/submittals, which got approved by the agency. So, if that helps you shift some of the blame to the government itself, well, keep on shifting a bit more because it's the voters who ultimately elected legislators that created this system of "lowest responsive bidder". We wanted fair/open bidding for contracts, so that there aren't side deals or back-room negotiations that allow politicians or government employees to select contractors on subjective qualities. As a result, we have a solution that's guaranteed to be unsatisfying to just about everyone involved.

There is no magic wand. It's a complex problem without a simple solution, yet there's no shortage of people who are naive enough to think a simple solution exists.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The bridge is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for a 171-mile, $20.4-billion bullet train operation from Merced to Bakersfield.

What an absolute triumph this will be. Well-done, team.


Truly a shining example for other states that want to invest in increased public transportation.

Xai: Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?


It's amazing you've found a way to blame capitalism for a thread about a $20.4 billion public works project that all but the most committed "progressives" knew was a terrible idea from day one.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: ImpendingCynic: I'm as pro-rail as anyone, but as a Californian, please kill this abomination of a project.

Gavin Newsom did kill part of it.  For the segments that were not already under construction.  This bridge is in Construction Package 1, which was already fully funded.


Not really. there's still a shortfall of somewhere between $50-60 billion, it's hard to tell though since the HSR authority keeps lying, fudging the books, etc.
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess they figured out what all that  sealer was for.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

roostercube: Xai: It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?

I'm not going to white knight the contractors, because there's often quality issues or outright shady practices; but, it's unfair to place all the blame on them. The government engineers don't always have exact specifications, and contracts can be murky, which means it's very difficult to hold these contractors accountable because a judge will rightly ask "Held accountable to what? Who wrote this mess?". Inspectors can only hold contractors accountable in the field to the plans/submittals, which got approved by the agency. So, if that helps you shift some of the blame to the government itself, well, keep on shifting a bit more because it's the voters who ultimately elected legislators that created this system of "lowest responsive bidder". We wanted fair/open bidding for contracts, so that there aren't side deals or back-room negotiations that allow politicians or government employees to select contractors on subjective qualities. As a result, we have a solution that's guaranteed to be unsatisfying to just about everyone involved.

There is no magic wand. It's a complex problem without a simple solution, yet there's no shortage of people who are naive enough to think a simple solution exists.


Came here to say this, thanks.

To engineer is human. Builders are human.

The KC Hyatt Regency bridge collapse was caused by a simple constuction change, where the single piece threaded rod was installed as two rods with an offset at the middle bridge. Approved by all parties involved, but 114 innocent people died anyway.

It's better to catch, resolve, and fix mistakes during constuction than after.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

roostercube: Xai: Isn't it amazing how many bridge failures the US has? Almost as if having minimal health and safety standards had serious economic consequences. Don't worry though, the company will still get it's money, no business owners will ever be held responsible for the failures and any 'penalties' will simply be levied against the business that will be drained of funds prior to bankruptcy. It's not like rich people should be held accountable, is it?

I'm not going to white knight the contractors, because there's often quality issues or outright shady practices; but, it's unfair to place all the blame on them. The government engineers don't always have exact specifications, and contracts can be murky, which means it's very difficult to hold these contractors accountable because a judge will rightly ask "Held accountable to what? Who wrote this mess?". Inspectors can only hold contractors accountable in the field to the plans/submittals, which got approved by the agency. So, if that helps you shift some of the blame to the government itself, well, keep on shifting a bit more because it's the voters who ultimately elected legislators that created this system of "lowest responsive bidder". We wanted fair/open bidding for contracts, so that there aren't side deals or back-room negotiations that allow politicians or government employees to select contractors on subjective qualities. As a result, we have a solution that's guaranteed to be unsatisfying to just about everyone involved.

There is no magic wand. It's a complex problem without a simple solution, yet there's no shortage of people who are naive enough to think a simple solution exists.


The engineers were private consulting firms. The prime on the project was WSP which is an absolutely massive engineering firm. They've got something like 3000 people just in NYC. There's a crazy layer of sub-consultants on the project though and a entirely separate sub consultant for quality control. You usually see this sort of thing on state or city jobs when there are restrictions in place that limit how much any one firm can receive in contracts annually. We run into this a lot being regular consultants for the NY/NJ Port Authority.

It looks like they all dropped the ball. Very often it's not that the specifications are to vague, but that no one is keeping a close enough eye on the contractor and that they're adhering to the specifications. And when a contractor doesn't properly comply with a spec, it's not necessarily malice or greed. It's often just a misunderstanding or oversight. Even if these firms have good reputations, the bigger they are the less consistency in the quality of their work. Also when a job drags on for years, there's a natural turnover and project history gets lost in the grind.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.