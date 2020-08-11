 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Furious police forced to break up the stupid at nude beach for a 'coronavirus beach party' that was designed to spread the killer disease (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When finding a blind man there....it's not hard.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mother and father took their 6 year old son to a nude beach. As the boy walked along the beach, he noticed that some of the ladies had boobs bigger than his mother's, and asked her why.

She told her son, "The bigger they are the dumber the person is."

The boy, pleased with the answer, goes to play in the ocean but returns to tell his mother that many of the men have larger willies than his dad. His mother replied, "The bigger they are the dumber the person is."

Again satisfied with this answer, the boy returns to the ocean to play.

Shortly after, the boy returned again. He promptly tells his mother, "Daddy is talking to the dumbest girl on the beach and the longer he talks, the dumber he gets."
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So charge them bioterrorism if they're intentionally spreading the disease.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of boobs
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
After watching blood clot as it was drawn from a Covid-19 patient in spite of whatever anticoagulants were inside the receiving vial I can't help but think that this is nature's way of punishing the selfish and the stupid, but anyone providing them comfort by being then in their orbit.

But then I remembered the chart showing that this pathogen seems to really prefer laboratory animals over anything else, and humans more than anything else has ever preferred humans and accept that this has little to do nature at all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tan lines matter!
 
funmonger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That site tried to murder my browser.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok, the idiots who won't wear masks are dumb enough, but to try and intentionally spread the virus? Why the fark would they do that?
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've said it before, but I'll say it again: I feel like I am watching a cult spread through some sort of memetic virus.  Neurolinguistic programming.  If the vulnerability exists on your firmware, then when the right inputs get read the person is hacked and starts doing the cult's bidding.  Snow Crash isn't supposed to be a user's manual.

Either that or something Lovecraftian.  If one of these anti-masker GOPniks starts saying things like "What will be was, what was will be" we're all going to have to have a serious discussion about elder things.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can tell the police are furious because they're standing there with their hands on their hips.  If this was the USA, of course, the beachgoers would have been beaten to death.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who the hell names their town Furious?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Group sex sounds like fun until you remember that you probably won't like most of the other people.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: If one of these anti-masker GOPniks starts ...


You realize this is Spain, right? No GOP there.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: If this was the USA, of course, the beachgoers would have been beaten to death.

The beachgoers were black?

/ DNRTFStar
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of all the ways you could attempt to deliberately spread this disease you choose a beach camping trip???
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Kegluneq: If one of these anti-masker GOPniks starts ...

You realize this is Spain, right? No GOP there.


No 1 curr got to biatch about Trump
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djloid2010: Ok, the idiots who won't wear masks are dumb enough, but to try and intentionally spread the virus? Why the fark would they do that?


Like the chicken pox parties back in the day, maybe? The idea to catch it and get over it?

Which is just as ridiculous but I can't fathom any other reason.
 
zang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Group sex sounds like fun until you remember that you probably won't like most of the other people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Kegluneq: If one of these anti-masker GOPniks starts ...

You realize this is Spain, right? No GOP there.


The Spaniards have fascists. So the equivalent of GOP
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As has been said, the phrase "avoid it like the plague" is no longer valid, because people are too stupid to avoid the plague.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: I've said it before, but I'll say it again: I feel like I am watching a cult spread through some sort of memetic virus.  Neurolinguistic programming.  If the vulnerability exists on your firmware, then when the right inputs get read the person is hacked and starts doing the cult's bidding.  Snow Crash isn't supposed to be a user's manual.

Either that or something Lovecraftian.  If one of these anti-masker GOPniks starts saying things like "What will be was, what was will be" we're all going to have to have a serious discussion about elder things.


"Language is a Virus from outer space"

-W.S. Burroughs
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where's that farker with Nurgle in his username, we've finally got some cultists for them!
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Who the hell names their town Furious?


The folks a couple miles down from Fast.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Furryous police?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/wear a mask
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kegluneq: I've said it before, but I'll say it again: I feel like I am watching a cult spread through some sort of memetic virus. Neurolinguistic programming


I must say: There has been no better instrument for differentiating between kind, courteous, thoughtful human beings and total assholes than the pandemic mask policy.

It neatly divides our entire culture into two perfect groups, with no Venn overlap, ambiguity or misunderstanding. It's a clear separation, elegant and clean, black and white, and absolutely true in all cases.

Those who are mindful of others, who want to get along and cooperate, who like to share, who are friendly and courteous, who are altruistic and can think of the bigger picture, that we're all in this together.... those are the mask wearers.

Those who are selfish, who do not share or consider others, who are rude and obnoxious and demanding, who are arrogant and conceited and put their own feelings above others, who despise being told what to do and always put up a fierce front like they're defending their ego..... they never wear a mask.

Psychologists could not have come up with a more overt divisor of human personalities. There is no more uncertainty now. You know exactly what type of person you are interacting with at a glance.

I hope the pandemic mask policy exists forever.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1)  Bullshiat
2) no pics of the nudes?
 
