(8 News Now)   Body cam shows Reno officer accidentally shooting driver, in case you miss both COPS and RENO 911   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just one more reason to practice proper trigger discipline.

The cop got tazed and because his farking finger was on the trigger, his finger twitched along with the rest of his body and the weapon discharges. The cop's hand also twitched to the side a little from the taser shock causing the victim to take the bullet in the shoulder instead of the chest. The cop was more than likely aimed at "center mass"

Just my 2 cents.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to watch him die
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh.
Booger hooks on the bang switch.
That's a no-no.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\oblig
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ShockedLivesMatter
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop who gave him a working body cam is sure in a lot of trouble.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.


wat?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like one of those crossfit people so im ok with all this.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know that cops are trained in trigger discipline. My dad would have kicked my ass if he saw my finger on the trigger before I was ready to shoot.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: Just one more reason to practice proper trigger discipline.

The cop got tazed and because his farking finger was on the trigger, his finger twitched along with the rest of his body and the weapon discharges. The cop's hand also twitched to the side a little from the taser shock causing the victim to take the bullet in the shoulder instead of the chest. The cop was more than likely aimed at "center mass"

Just my 2 cents.


AND they were all standing around the suspect who was clearly not threatening them in ANY way with their guns drawn on him, and by extension one another.  AND they were all yelling, instead of one person yelling clear commands.  AND they ALL farking panic more than the suspect the entire time.

Every single one of those police and everyone involved in their training and certification ought to get booted over this one incident.  It is that incomprehensibly stupid.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highly trained officers who are required to qualify and maintain competency with their weapons should be forgiven for accidentally losing their minds and murdering people because they just want to go home to their families.

Ordinary citizens must maintain perfect discipline at all times including when being threatened by deadly force so as not to make a police officer afraid.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee it's almost like there is a reason you don't point your gun at someone with your finger on the trigger as a normal thing.  That's negligent as fark.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: Just one more reason to practice proper trigger discipline.

The cop got tazed and because his farking finger was on the trigger, his finger twitched along with the rest of his body and the weapon discharges. The cop's hand also twitched to the side a little from the taser shock causing the victim to take the bullet in the shoulder instead of the chest. The cop was more than likely aimed at "center mass"

Just my 2 cents.


exactly... more surprised the reset of the cops didn't hear that shot as a starting gun and do mag dumps in a panic.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: Just one more reason to practice proper trigger discipline.

The cop got tazed and because his farking finger was on the trigger, his finger twitched along with the rest of his body and the weapon discharges. The cop's hand also twitched to the side a little from the taser shock causing the victim to take the bullet in the shoulder instead of the chest. The cop was more than likely aimed at "center mass"

Just my 2 cents.


Just video after video of cops being farking assholes. I don't own a gun, but I've heard enough about proper trigger discipline to know that you don't rest your finger on the trigger. And these morons supposedly went through training in order to carry a weapon every day.

And also another video of cops escalating a situation unnecessarily. Instead of working with a guy who didn't seem that crazed, they just sit there yelling at him with their guns and tasers pointed at him. How is that supposed to ease any tensions?

Nothing but morons being improperly trained by morons.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I know one perp who's getting a new house. F**king idiots. >_<
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: Beerguy: Just one more reason to practice proper trigger discipline.

The cop got tazed and because his farking finger was on the trigger, his finger twitched along with the rest of his body and the weapon discharges. The cop's hand also twitched to the side a little from the taser shock causing the victim to take the bullet in the shoulder instead of the chest. The cop was more than likely aimed at "center mass"

Just my 2 cents.

exactly... more surprised the reset of the cops didn't hear that shot as a starting gun and do mag dumps in a panic.


They aren't the LAPD.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: The cop got tazed


He wasn't tazed. He was hit with one of the darts from a tazer.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no gun, not possible to accidentally anything with a gun.

Get cops that are not too chicken shiat, and it's not trigger discipline that saves the day b ut just not being too scared to do the job of PUBLIC SAFETY.

If the job IS PUBLIC SAFETY, then it is not reasonable for you to become part of the danger problem in the first place.

Standard beat cops DO NOT NEED GUNS. Guns should only show up with officials for possible use in public under special circumstances. Not as par for the course in standard daily traffic stops and other day to day police activities.


The job is make the public space safer, keep the public safe, ensure the public trust.
A gun is not needed to preform this job day today, just courage and a willingness to care about the public safety enough to take personal risks on your self is what the job requires.

If someone's first thoughts as police, are to their own personal safety and they draw a gun in public for this proactive, they have immediately failed at the job of upholding the public trust. This is someone too chicken  selfish to be a police officer among us.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever done a desk pop?
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.

wat?


No, volts
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Highly trained officers who are required to qualify and maintain competency with their weapons should be forgiven for accidentally losing their minds and murdering people because they just want to go home to their families.

Ordinary citizens must maintain perfect discipline at all times including when being threatened by deadly force so as not to make a police officer afraid.


You should add "in body armor" after "officers" and add "unarmed" before "citizens".
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disarm the police.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the most Rube Goldberg cop shooting I've ever heard of.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.


Settlements in these cases tend to be in the "nice/ok used car" range, not Oprah....

Some municipalities have laws that limit the payout. Wrap your brain around that...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the footage. I want to point out that there were six cops surrounding him. Five had weapons drawn. At least one had a Taser, but two had what appear to be farking sem-automatic weapons, and one had a pistol. All because they were facing one guy who didn't want to be taken into custody - keep in mind, he wasn't attacking anyone, he just didn't want to kneel and told them "I'm going to run - here are my things."

None of those cops were in danger at any time. He wasn't hostile. He just wasn't doing what they wanted him to do. So they shot him. First with a Taser, then with a firearm. The cops freaked out once he started to bleed out, but that's because THEY JUST SHOT A NON-VIOLENT PERSON FOR NO GOOD REASON. And, yeah, they don't put a tourniquet on a "non-life-threatening injury," asshole.

He was the very definition of "resisting without violence." That's not what lethal weapons, or non-lethal alternatives, are for, assholes.

The fun part? He got a ticket. That's it. They shot him with a Taser and a gun, just so he could get "a citation for reckless driving and obstructing & resisting an officer."

This, in a nutshell, is what's wrong with law enforcement. That's a traffic stop in which six cops felt that surrounding a single, non-hostile person with drawn guns & Tasers, then basically blaming him for shooting him, is somehow seen as merely an "oopsie" that'll get investigated in due course because, hey, it's a learning experience for everyone!
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do love the end of the video where the one officer is shakily asking the calm dude who just got farking shot to "talk to me talk to me talk to me talk to me talk to me" while he tries to ask if he can stand and have some water.  But he isn't heard because the officer can't hear anything over the sound of their own panicked voice.

With all the ineptitude on display, I'm not sure I'm comfortable with any of those chucklefarks applying a tourniquet, let alone the specifically clumsy farkwit who LITERALLY JUST FARKING SHOT ME.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: Well, I know one perp who's getting a new house. F**king idiots. >_<


Now would be a good time for the community to argue that this new house should come from the people responsible, and not the rest of the taxpayers.  End Qualified Immunity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cowardly pants-wetting cops overreacting to ONE GUY.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.


#TheNewAmericanDream
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gremlin79: ColonelCathcart: VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.

wat?

No, volts


You should be very, very ashamed. Disc disc.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Watch the footage. I want to point out that there were six cops surrounding him. Five had weapons drawn. At least one had a Taser, but two had what appear to be farking sem-automatic weapons, and one had a pistol. All because they were facing one guy who didn't want to be taken into custody - keep in mind, he wasn't attacking anyone, he just didn't want to kneel and told them "I'm going to run - here are my things."

None of those cops were in danger at any time. He wasn't hostile. He just wasn't doing what they wanted him to do. So they shot him. First with a Taser, then with a firearm. The cops freaked out once he started to bleed out, but that's because THEY JUST SHOT A NON-VIOLENT PERSON FOR NO GOOD REASON. And, yeah, they don't put a tourniquet on a "non-life-threatening injury," asshole.

He was the very definition of "resisting without violence." That's not what lethal weapons, or non-lethal alternatives, are for, assholes.

The fun part? He got a ticket. That's it. They shot him with a Taser and a gun, just so he could get "a citation for reckless driving and obstructing & resisting an officer."

This, in a nutshell, is what's wrong with law enforcement. That's a traffic stop in which six cops felt that surrounding a single, non-hostile person with drawn guns & Tasers, then basically blaming him for shooting him, is somehow seen as merely an "oopsie" that'll get investigated in due course because, hey, it's a learning experience for everyone!


I think those were riot guns as in they shoot rubber projectiles.  They're the size of a actual rifle and the vid is pretty shaky.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscure Login: And also another video of cops escalating a situation unnecessarily. Instead of working with a guy who didn't seem that crazed, they just sit there yelling at him with their guns and tasers pointed at him. How is that supposed to ease any tensions?


They're not required to "work with you" any more. "Compliance" is the new buzzword. It's your job to comply. It's not their job to cajole you into compliance. You'll comply if they have to beat, Tase, or shoot you into doing so. That's why our idea of "crowd control" is chemical agents fired from grenade launchers point-blank into the faces of protestors, and our idea of "negotiation" is yelling "STOP RESISTING!" while beating you with batons, and our idea of "custody" is "dead or alive, you're coming with me."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: gremlin79: ColonelCathcart: VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.

wat?

No, volts

You should be very, very ashamed. Disc disc.


I wrote tsk tsk. It said tsk tsk when I submitted. How the hell did it become disc disc?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Good to know that cops are trained in trigger discipline. My dad would have kicked my ass if he saw my finger on the trigger before I was ready to shoot.


To be fair, the cop was probably about to shoot him.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.


Ask Steven Avery about his happy ending
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Schmerd1948: gremlin79: ColonelCathcart: VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.

wat?

No, volts

You should be very, very ashamed. Disc disc.

I wrote tsk tsk. It said tsk tsk when I submitted. How the hell did it become disc disc?


misc auto-correct?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: FormlessOne: Watch the footage. I want to point out that there were six cops surrounding him. Five had weapons drawn. At least one had a Taser, but two had what appear to be farking sem-automatic weapons, and one had a pistol. All because they were facing one guy who didn't want to be taken into custody - keep in mind, he wasn't attacking anyone, he just didn't want to kneel and told them "I'm going to run - here are my things."

None of those cops were in danger at any time. He wasn't hostile. He just wasn't doing what they wanted him to do. So they shot him. First with a Taser, then with a firearm. The cops freaked out once he started to bleed out, but that's because THEY JUST SHOT A NON-VIOLENT PERSON FOR NO GOOD REASON. And, yeah, they don't put a tourniquet on a "non-life-threatening injury," asshole.

He was the very definition of "resisting without violence." That's not what lethal weapons, or non-lethal alternatives, are for, assholes.

The fun part? He got a ticket. That's it. They shot him with a Taser and a gun, just so he could get "a citation for reckless driving and obstructing & resisting an officer."

This, in a nutshell, is what's wrong with law enforcement. That's a traffic stop in which six cops felt that surrounding a single, non-hostile person with drawn guns & Tasers, then basically blaming him for shooting him, is somehow seen as merely an "oopsie" that'll get investigated in due course because, hey, it's a learning experience for everyone!

I think those were riot guns as in they shoot rubber projectiles.  They're the size of a actual rifle and the vid is pretty shaky.


Let's say that's true - why are two officers carrying riot guns for a traffic stop? Why are others drawing pistols? Why was there a Taser even out, never mind discharged so poorly that one cop took a dart and inadvertently shot the guy they pulled over for reckless driving?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: no gun, not possible to accidentally anything with a gun.

Get cops that are not too chicken shiat, and it's not trigger discipline that saves the day b ut just not being too scared to do the job of PUBLIC SAFETY.

If the job IS PUBLIC SAFETY, then it is not reasonable for you to become part of the danger problem in the first place.

Standard beat cops DO NOT NEED GUNS. Guns should only show up with officials for possible use in public under special circumstances. Not as par for the course in standard daily traffic stops and other day to day police activities.


The job is make the public space safer, keep the public safe, ensure the public trust.
A gun is not needed to preform this job day today, just courage and a willingness to care about the public safety enough to take personal risks on your self is what the job requires.

If someone's first thoughts as police, are to their own personal safety and they draw a gun in public for this proactive, they have immediately failed at the job of upholding the public trust. This is someone too chicken  selfish to be a police officer among us.


What you're describing is what police officers need to be once the guns are removed from the general population more or less, and you've had a generation that's absorbed that and crime is then rarely committed with them - i.e. Britain and many European countries etc.  That time is NOT right now.  This would be the time to begin that process - but just like literally every other real change it's going to take time to get anywhere near that, anywhere at all near that.  Until then, yes - they do need to be armed.  Because everyone else is.  You can't magic wand shiat like this.

/no I don't think that's cool, or how it should be
//just the truth
///you can't just wave your hand and wish the guns away.  Going to take a long and concerted effort
////regardless of what changes or when - stuff like this should result in permanent job loss and immediate prosecution for assault created by negligent and dumbass farking behavior.  Without fail
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Schmerd1948: gremlin79: ColonelCathcart: VanillaEnvelope: SO, I presume they'll be charging the driver with assault for making the cop shoot the other cop with his taser and with attempted murder against himself for making the cop shoot him.

wat?

No, volts

You should be very, very ashamed. Disc disc.

I wrote tsk tsk. It said tsk tsk when I submitted. How the hell did it become disc disc?


"We watered the plants. They died anyway. Sometimes, these things happen."
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.


Tort reform aside, it literally depends on how white he is.  Jury awards in cases like these run all the way from $5 to $15 million...and it's not a bell curve.

I'll leave it to the class to guess which way the average color gradient runs...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: FarkingSmurf: FormlessOne: Watch the footage. I want to point out that there were six cops surrounding him. Five had weapons drawn. At least one had a Taser, but two had what appear to be farking sem-automatic weapons, and one had a pistol. All because they were facing one guy who didn't want to be taken into custody - keep in mind, he wasn't attacking anyone, he just didn't want to kneel and told them "I'm going to run - here are my things."

None of those cops were in danger at any time. He wasn't hostile. He just wasn't doing what they wanted him to do. So they shot him. First with a Taser, then with a firearm. The cops freaked out once he started to bleed out, but that's because THEY JUST SHOT A NON-VIOLENT PERSON FOR NO GOOD REASON. And, yeah, they don't put a tourniquet on a "non-life-threatening injury," asshole.

He was the very definition of "resisting without violence." That's not what lethal weapons, or non-lethal alternatives, are for, assholes.

The fun part? He got a ticket. That's it. They shot him with a Taser and a gun, just so he could get "a citation for reckless driving and obstructing & resisting an officer."

This, in a nutshell, is what's wrong with law enforcement. That's a traffic stop in which six cops felt that surrounding a single, non-hostile person with drawn guns & Tasers, then basically blaming him for shooting him, is somehow seen as merely an "oopsie" that'll get investigated in due course because, hey, it's a learning experience for everyone!

I think those were riot guns as in they shoot rubber projectiles.  They're the size of a actual rifle and the vid is pretty shaky.

Let's say that's true - why are two officers carrying riot guns for a traffic stop? Why are others drawing pistols? Why was there a Taser even out, never mind discharged so poorly that one cop took a dart and inadvertently shot the guy they pulled over for reckless driving?


I have no answers to any of those questions, and was just pointing out they likely weren't AR-15s.  Neither were appropriate for this situation.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: FarkingSmurf: FormlessOne: Watch the footage. I want to point out that there were six cops surrounding him. Five had weapons drawn. At least one had a Taser, but two had what appear to be farking sem-automatic weapons, and one had a pistol. All because they were facing one guy who didn't want to be taken into custody - keep in mind, he wasn't attacking anyone, he just didn't want to kneel and told them "I'm going to run - here are my things."

None of those cops were in danger at any time. He wasn't hostile. He just wasn't doing what they wanted him to do. So they shot him. First with a Taser, then with a firearm. The cops freaked out once he started to bleed out, but that's because THEY JUST SHOT A NON-VIOLENT PERSON FOR NO GOOD REASON. And, yeah, they don't put a tourniquet on a "non-life-threatening injury," asshole.

He was the very definition of "resisting without violence." That's not what lethal weapons, or non-lethal alternatives, are for, assholes.

The fun part? He got a ticket. That's it. They shot him with a Taser and a gun, just so he could get "a citation for reckless driving and obstructing & resisting an officer."

This, in a nutshell, is what's wrong with law enforcement. That's a traffic stop in which six cops felt that surrounding a single, non-hostile person with drawn guns & Tasers, then basically blaming him for shooting him, is somehow seen as merely an "oopsie" that'll get investigated in due course because, hey, it's a learning experience for everyone!

I think those were riot guns as in they shoot rubber projectiles.  They're the size of a actual rifle and the vid is pretty shaky.

Let's say that's true - why are two officers carrying riot guns for a traffic stop? Why are others drawing pistols? Why was there a Taser even out, never mind discharged so poorly that one cop took a dart and inadvertently shot the guy they pulled over for reckless driving?


An additional note on this.  Riot guns.  For riots.  For crowd control.

The one officer is like "hurry hurry" when getting the canister loaded into his riot gun.  Because he felt there was an imminent need to stop a riot.

There was a single person there who wasn't a cop.

I'm completely on board with cops having one person in every unit trained to fire tear gas at his fellow police when they start to riot, if that's what we're seeing here.  And it's the ONLY LOGICAL REASON to have a riot gun while 6 police are arresting 1 suspect.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: PvtStash: no gun, not possible to accidentally anything with a gun.

Get cops that are not too chicken shiat, and it's not trigger discipline that saves the day b ut just not being too scared to do the job of PUBLIC SAFETY.

If the job IS PUBLIC SAFETY, then it is not reasonable for you to become part of the danger problem in the first place.

Standard beat cops DO NOT NEED GUNS. Guns should only show up with officials for possible use in public under special circumstances. Not as par for the course in standard daily traffic stops and other day to day police activities.


The job is make the public space safer, keep the public safe, ensure the public trust.
A gun is not needed to preform this job day today, just courage and a willingness to care about the public safety enough to take personal risks on your self is what the job requires.

If someone's first thoughts as police, are to their own personal safety and they draw a gun in public for this proactive, they have immediately failed at the job of upholding the public trust. This is someone too chicken  selfish to be a police officer among us.

What you're describing is what police officers need to be once the guns are removed from the general population more or less, and you've had a generation that's absorbed that and crime is then rarely committed with them - i.e. Britain and many European countries etc.  That time is NOT right now.  This would be the time to begin that process - but just like literally every other real change it's going to take time to get anywhere near that, anywhere at all near that.  Until then, yes - they do need to be armed.  Because everyone else is.  You can't magic wand shiat like this.

/no I don't think that's cool, or how it should be
//just the truth
///you can't just wave your hand and wish the guns away.  Going to take a long and concerted effort
////regardless of what changes or when - stuff like this should result in permanent job loss and immediate prosecution for assault crea ...


This assumes the armed police reduce the incidence rate of gun crime.  I'm not sure how much evidence there is for that assertion.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the current state of these bent police forces throughout the country, I am surprised these cops didn't end up having a circular firing squad.    Police now are so frightened and clueless that they randomly pump bullets into citizens at traffic stops when they get a bit startled; We should support these bullies?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: One thing is fairly certain; that dude is going to get enough money that his working days are over.


Possibly, and if that happens it will be the taxpayers footing the bill.

We need to stop this stupidity. Police unions should have to provide indemnity for their members, not the city or taxpayers. Something like CCW Safe would probably work best for the unions. The cops don't get a lot of complaints that lead to payouts in civil court? Their rates stay nice and low. They pull that "thin blue line" crap and play cover-up, their rates (which the union members are paying) will skyrocket.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Obscure Login: And also another video of cops escalating a situation unnecessarily. Instead of working with a guy who didn't seem that crazed, they just sit there yelling at him with their guns and tasers pointed at him. How is that supposed to ease any tensions?

They're not required to "work with you" any more. "Compliance" is the new buzzword. It's your job to comply. It's not their job to cajole you into compliance. You'll comply if they have to beat, Tase, or shoot you into doing so. That's why our idea of "crowd control" is chemical agents fired from grenade launchers point-blank into the faces of protestors, and our idea of "negotiation" is yelling "STOP RESISTING!" while beating you with batons, and our idea of "custody" is "dead or alive, you're coming with me."


It's so farking insane. And even in that video you had assholes in the comments saying "well if he had just complied...".

Never mind the fact that there are plenty of videos out there with people "just complying" getting farked up, including that guy who was murdered in the hotel hallway.

You get one special needs teacher out there and they would be able to handle the situation better than this group of shiat heads playing military dressup.

Let's even say this dude was hopped up on all types of drugs. Who would deescalate the situation better? A group of cops armed to the teeth, all yelling at him or that one teacher speaking to him like they would speak to one of their students who was acting up?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fan of cops here, at all.  But the driver precipitated this incident.  Once the driver decided to go rogue he put himself in that other place where anything can happen. And it did.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits an officer in the knee. The officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver in the arm.

Reminds me of Rule 41 of Peter's Evil Overlord List :
"I will make sure I have a clear understanding of who is responsible for what in my organization. For example, if my general screws up I will not draw my weapon, point it at him, say "And here is the price for failure," then suddenly turn and kill some random underling."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.