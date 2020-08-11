 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'First, it was mystery seeds. Now, face masks from China are showing up - unsolicited - in Tampa Bay area mailboxes. And they are not gifts.'   (wfla.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone is going to lose his or her job because of this practical joke, but it's totally going to be worth it.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they get your information, it was hacked.  They use your address, email, etc to sale to other groups to spam the crap out of you.  They normally don't mess with credit cards or banks because that could cause more financial losses than it's worth.  In other words, they'll make money off your geoinfo and leave the financial information mostly alone.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember in the TV series Jericho, when the airdropped supplies came from China?
But they yanked it off the air, because ***CARRIER LOST***
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is Better Call Behnkin?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a gift if you're brave enough..
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We figured this scam out weeks ago. Now, are we going to have an excited, hysterical "reveal" about it every time some shiat web writer needs something for a deadline?
If so, we are going to see a lot of articles like this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: How did they get your information, it was hacked.  They use your address, email, etc to sale to other groups to spam the crap out of you.  They normally don't mess with credit cards or banks because that could cause more financial losses than it's worth.  In other words, they'll make money off your geoinfo and leave the financial information mostly alone.


Information was not "hacked".
It's gotten from legal mailing lists.
It's nothing to do with spam.
it's brushing.
It says so right in the article.
Just done to boost seller's positive reviews and search rankings.

The merchant-or more commonly a "brusher" middleman who they pay-writes positive reviews using the names of the recipients.

The goal is to appear higher in the search rankings of online platforms like Amazon. The algorithms of those platforms favor merchants with lots of sales and positive reviews from verified purchasers. Since the name on the review belongs to someone who did receive the product, it's considered a verified purchase. Brushing can make it appear that hundreds or thousands of people have received and praised the merchant's product.

https://fortune.com/2020/07/30/what-i​s​-brushing-scam-china-mystery-seeds/
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be fun to mail out seed packets with "Plant these for healthy crops" printed in English, and "WARNING DANGER DO NOT PLANT THESE SEEDS" printed in Mandarin.  I have a 5 pound bag of cumin that's just going to go bad otherwise.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp threw her package in the trash and knew she'd Better Call Behnken to spread the word.

???

I mean, it's free. They're probably perfectly good masks. Some people probably need whatever PPE they can find.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We figured this scam out weeks ago. Now, are we going to have an excited, hysterical "reveal" about it every time some shiat web writer needs something for a deadline?
If so, we are going to see a lot of articles like this.


But hopefully if they go green, the headline isn't a cut and paste from the article like this one.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gave the natives blankets when they were cold.  The Chinese are giving us masks in our hour of need.  Thanks, China!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Wtf is Better Call Behnkin?


Better call saul for the milder set?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's China's passive-aggressive way of telling the folks in Tampa Bay that they have halitosis & flatulence issues?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FTC and BBB say this is a scheme called brushing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably pity packs from the rest of the world at this point.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have made several orders from aliexpress. Is it bad I am disappointed I'm not getting free stuff?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does washing them or throwing them out cross anyone's mind instead of running to the media for 12 seconds of idiot glory?

/yeah probably a review scam
//ain't gonna read your link
///can't make me
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See honey? I didn't order that waifu pillow. It's a scam by China!"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What should we be sending to China? Guns? High fructose corn syrup? Zip ties?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew the Chinese were pissed that Tawmy and Gronk signed with the Bucs?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They then use your name to post false consumer reviews to boost their sales. Given the ongoing pandemic, Sharp says the facemasks are particularly puzzling.

Does she think that they are having trouble finding and using facemasks in China? They don't have American conservatives there, unless they're inspecting their slave labor.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Sharp threw her package in the trash and knew she'd Better Call Behnken to spread the word.

???

I mean, it's free. They're probably perfectly good masks. Some people probably need whatever PPE they can find.


Yeah, but that is not how senior logic works.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: We gave the natives blankets when they were cold.  The Chinese are giving us masks in our hour of need.  Thanks, China!


Well, we obviously need some help from somebody - we aren't dealing with the Trump Virus very well on our own.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like it actually is a gift.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rightClick: does washing them or throwing them out cross anyone's mind instead of running to the media for 12 seconds of idiot glory?

/yeah probably a review scam
//ain't gonna read your link
///can't make me


The cynic in me would not be surprised to find the media employing a variation of the same technique.

Review the list of morons who have called with nonsense before
Send them masks or seeds with Chinese labels including information they previously provided to you
Pick up the phone when they call again
Instant local content featuring "real victims"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honest, honey. This realdoll is a brushing scam from China.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
By the time a package makes it here from China, all but the hardiest of pathogens have died.  That's working from the Obama era shipping time of the weeks rather than the Trump shipping time of 8 to 12.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: What should we be sending to China? Guns? High fructose corn syrup? Zip ties?


We need the zip ties

I got the test yesterday. Pretty sure that was a zip tie they used to scrape my throat...
Via my nostrils

/its not that bad
//just not pleasant
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: We gave the natives blankets when they were cold.  The Chinese are giving us masks in our hour of need.  Thanks, China!


Good joke, but "smallpox blankets" was a British general in 1754
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: We figured this scam out weeks ago. Now, are we going to have an excited, hysterical "reveal" about it every time some shiat web writer needs something for a deadline?
If so, we are going to see a lot of articles like this.


Did we actually figure this out? I saw an article that some of the seeds turned out to be squash, but I don't think that explains why they were being sent to random addresses.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It would be fun to mail out seed packets with "Plant these for healthy crops" printed in English, and "WARNING DANGER DO NOT PLANT THESE SEEDS" printed in Mandarin.  I have a 5 pound bag of cumin that's just going to go bad otherwise.


Use rape seed.  That's way when they id the seeds everyone freaks out.

Rape seed is what they use to make Canola oil from.  I guess the marketing guys realized that rape seed oil wasn't a good name.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something doesn't add up. If they're putting in the order, doing the shipping, AND WRITING THE REVIEW, why ship anything at all?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khatores: Sharp threw her package in the trash and knew she'd Better Call Behnken to spread the word.

???

I mean, it's free. They're probably perfectly good masks. Some people probably need whatever PPE they can find.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now the REAL question is: Would YOU trust a mask that you didnt order, that came to you from China?

Is it made out of cloth or just those thin paper masks?

I'm willing to bet that those masks came pre-sneezed/coughed/Covid'ed on.

If its cloth and of decent quality make, toss it in the wash with a crap ton of soap/bleach on the sanitize cycle and go for it.

Paper?  Burn it.  Don't recycle it.  Why?  Several weeks ago there was an article online (that I can not find now to quote for reference) that indicated that some people were going through recycle bins looking for paper masks for them to reuse because they needed masks, and couldn't afford them or they couldnt find them in stores to buy.

/Let me say, for the record, Eww.

//And more for the record 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Indiegent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hilarious how some Asian market gets all this address and buyer info correct and gets it delivered so easily and yet absentee ballots always somehow get lost or farked up.
Hilarious.
 
JNowe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to China.  You'd think "lawless police state" would be an oxymoron, yet here we are.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: What should we be sending to China? Guns? High fructose corn syrup? Zip ties?


High-level republicans...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Something doesn't add up. If they're putting in the order, doing the shipping, AND WRITING THE REVIEW, why ship anything at all?


Presumably the service they are selling on (aliexpress  etc) confirms tracking information to ensure that their venders are actually sending products.

I know through aliexpress venders don't get paid until the package arrives.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: Sharp threw her package in the trash and knew she'd Better Call Behnken to spread the word.

???

I mean, it's free. They're probably perfectly good masks. Some people probably need whatever PPE they can find.


I would have tossed them too.  My mind went immediately to smallpox blankets and Crusaders catapulting the bodies of plague victims over the castle walls.  But hopefully you enjoy better mental health than I do.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Russ1642: Something doesn't add up. If they're putting in the order, doing the shipping, AND WRITING THE REVIEW, why ship anything at all?

Presumably the service they are selling on (aliexpress  etc) confirms tracking information to ensure that their venders are actually sending products.

I know through aliexpress venders don't get paid until the package arrives.


Why ship the product? Why not an empty box?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
something something Kung Flu something.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh, what's the worst that can happen with a strange mask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Anything's a gift if you're brave enough..


mediaassets.wtvr.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's comforting to see the responses from the Customs officers every time one of these unsolicited international delivery stories comes up.

Wait, I haven't seen a single article where they've even asked Customs about their nonexistent inspection or controls of crap flowing into this country.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's comforting to see the responses from the Customs officers every time one of these unsolicited international delivery stories comes up.

Wait, I haven't seen a single article where they've even asked Customs about their nonexistent inspection or controls of crap flowing into this country.


Why would customs give a shiat about this?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Honest, honey. This realdoll is a brushing scam from China.


But since it's already here...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's comforting to see the responses from the Customs officers every time one of these unsolicited international delivery stories comes up.

Wait, I haven't seen a single article where they've even asked Customs about their nonexistent inspection or controls of crap flowing into this country.


How would Customs know if an Amazon purchase is legit or not?

/And yes, Amazon does send stuff direct from China
 
kumanoki
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I actually received one of these mystery boxes. Mine had a very nice completely fake pair of Ray Ban sunglasses in them. We promptly changed all of our passwords.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: big pig peaches: Russ1642: Something doesn't add up. If they're putting in the order, doing the shipping, AND WRITING THE REVIEW, why ship anything at all?

Presumably the service they are selling on (aliexpress  etc) confirms tracking information to ensure that their venders are actually sending products.

I know through aliexpress venders don't get paid until the package arrives.

Why ship the product? Why not an empty box?


The weight has to match. The products are probably produced so cheaply it's not worth the bother to find something else of the same weight.

Though I've heard of scams where a jug of water sent to match weight of heavier items, but that's was an outright scam and not brushing.
 
