(Daily Star)   Top space scientist makes bombshell prediction that will 'shake humanity': Life on Mars WILL be discovered in the form of alien microbes, which could contain deadly pathogens that could spark future pandemics (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, Mars, Extraterrestrial life, Sun, Dr Garik Isrealian, Moon, Dr Barry DiGregorio, international experts, current policy  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 11 Aug 2020 at 9:55 AM (41 minutes ago)



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH, I would be very surprised if we don't find conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life in my lifetime.

Given some of the extreme conditions in which life thrives on Earth, it's hard to believe there aren't at least microbial life forms elsewhere in the solar system.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, great.  Then we'll have Trump prattling racistly(?) on about the "Martian virus" and issuing travel bans -- though you'd think he'd go easier on a red planet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm willing to move to Mars and take that risk. Can't stand this planet anymore.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size

Yes this year feels like the year to find this
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
we've known it for 25 years

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_H​i​lls_84001
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, seeing as it's 2020 I guess we shouldn't expect a cute little green alien that grants wishes while dropping condescending quips.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Star, so the only interest they and its readers have is that the pathogens have great tits.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's 2020. I think "Get in Line." would be an appropriate response to any extraterrestrial biological threat.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After everything else? Why the f*ck not. No weirder than anything else we've lived through thus far and I'm just talking this year.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, seeing as it's 2020 I guess we shouldn't expect a cute little green alien that grants wishes while dropping condescending quips.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: we've known it for 25 years

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x205]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Hi​lls_84001


Longer than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Considering that microbes are the most dominant form of life and exists everywhere that we can detect I would be surprised if we didn't find any. All Hail The Biome!

/yes, I am biomeish
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image 370x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


/Shakes a tiny fin.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The scientist is correct that Mars is a hotspot.  So maybe they find some peptides.  It wouldn't surprise me.  Mars probably had oxygen that oxidized surface iron so is presence of cholorophyl a certainty?
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I PREDICT THIS WILL BE THE MOST ACCURATE PREDICTION OF ALL TIME!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x338]
Yes this year feels like the year to find this


We aren't that lucky
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]


C'mon, just look at that face... who wouldn't trust that face?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cepson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]


Well, he's "been in astrophysics" for decades, so he must really know his stuff.

Also, that just may be the worst web site on the Internet. I love how they manage to throw so much s**t on the page that the actual article is reduce to a small rectangle, surrounded by overlays and popups, yet littered with ads that I have to scroll through in order to read each individual sentence of the article, which is only a few sentences long to begin with.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So scientists watched War of the Worlds?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: It's the Daily Star, so the only interest they and its readers have is that the pathogens have great tits.


They're not wrong....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The chances that a Martian organism could infect humans seems about the same as the chances that a MacOS virus could infect an alien mothership's computer.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nah.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cepson: hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]

Well, he's "been in astrophysics" for decades, so he must really know his stuff.

Also, that just may be the worst web site on the Internet. I love how they manage to throw so much s**t on the page that the actual article is reduce to a small rectangle, surrounded by overlays and popups, yet littered with ads that I have to scroll through in order to read each individual sentence of the article, which is only a few sentences long to begin with.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bobsville Strangler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd expect to find procaryotes all around the solar system where there's liquid water, but the probability of eucaryotic life developing is extremely low. That happened on earth only once in 4 billion years.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nocrash: The scientist is correct that Mars is a hotspot.  So maybe they find some peptides.  It wouldn't surprise me.  Mars probably had oxygen that oxidized surface iron so is presence of cholorophyl a certainty?


Oops. Another reading reveals he predicts we will find evidence of "intelligent" life during his lifetime.

So a looney. You would be looney too if you published  500 articles in the field of astrophysics.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just don't send these guys to look for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's hoping we are wiped from existence.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
(Un)fortunately, we don't have the technology to get the Mars microbes back to Earth.
Life finds a way...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Considering that microbes are the most dominant form of life on Earth and exists everywhere that we can detect on Earth I would be surprised if we didn't find any. All Hail The Biome!

/yes, I am biomeish


Fixed
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wage0048: TBH, I would be very surprised if we don't find conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life in my lifetime.

Given some of the extreme conditions in which life thrives on Earth, it's hard to believe there aren't at least microbial life forms elsewhere in the solar system.


Never mind the ones who can elude air force and navy pilots.

Commander Fravor

Youtube
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... Wouldn't, for the microbes to be at risk to us, they need to have evolved to infect something even VAGUELY simillar?

Like, we don't get *plant* viruses and illnesses, generally.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm willing to move to Mars and take that risk. Can't stand this planet anymore.


Just make sure the taxpayers pay for it.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Oh, great.  Then we'll have Trump prattling racistly(?) on about the "Martian virus" and issuing travel bans -- though you'd think he'd go easier on a red planet.


Trump lives in your head 24/7 doesn't he? Sad!
 
Kuta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a god awful sad affair.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: The chances that a Martian organism could infect humans seems about the same as the chances that a MacOS virus could infect an alien mothership's computer.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x637]


A virus, no.

But a bacterium? that's a living thing that will just need a warm and wet environment food and no natural predators.

And it might have radically different chemistry, but given that it evolved on the next planet over, probably not.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, maybe. And maybe we'll discover an ancient relic on Mars that will split Japan into three nations with massive walls, requiring an amnesiac physicist, his ex-boxer boyfriend, a potato farmer loaded with guilt and a former government employee with a t-shirt for every possible dialogue option to end the war by punching a space god.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm willing to move to Mars and take that risk. Can't stand this planet anymore.


Arnold's there waiting for you.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it ain't the kind of place to raise your kid. In fact it's cold as hell. And there's no one there to raise them if you did
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: The chances that a Martian organism could infect humans seems about the same as the chances that a MacOS virus could infect an alien mothership's computer.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x637]


You didn't watch the movie, did you?

It's not a MacOS virus, it's a virus written specifically for the alien computers.  He's just using a MacBook and a radio transmitter to transmit it to the alien computers.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]

C'mon, just look at that face... who wouldn't trust that face?

[Fark user image image 694x530]


Never judge a book by its cover.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bobsville Strangler: I'd expect to find procaryotes all around the solar system where there's liquid water, but the probability of eucaryotic life developing is extremely low. That happened on earth only once in 4 billion years.


Well only one form that persisted and left behind evidence.  Your comment much appreciated.  On earth some microbial forms are so farking weird they are very hard to detect here on earth. On Mars it won't be any easier.

/retired microbiologist
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: cepson: hissatsu: Dr Garik Isrealian

Yeah, I wouldn't trust this guy. He lies a lot.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 417x584]

Well, he's "been in astrophysics" for decades, so he must really know his stuff.

Also, that just may be the worst web site on the Internet. I love how they manage to throw so much s**t on the page that the actual article is reduce to a small rectangle, surrounded by overlays and popups, yet littered with ads that I have to scroll through in order to read each individual sentence of the article, which is only a few sentences long to begin with.

[external-preview.redd.it image 460x258]


Solution:
Linux Mint or Manjaro Linux
FireFox
Ublock Origin
Privacy Badger
HTTPS Everywhere

Youre welcome.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
world science community: chinese launch mars mission!
daily star: viruses soon to be found on mars!
trump: <retweet>

have we covered the news cycle on this?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Bobsville Strangler: I'd expect to find procaryotes all around the solar system where there's liquid water, but the probability of eucaryotic life developing is extremely low. That happened on earth only once in 4 billion years.

Well only one form that persisted and left behind evidence.  Your comment much appreciated.  On earth some microbial forms are so farking weird they are very hard to detect here on earth. On Mars it won't be any easier.

/retired microbiologist


And many of them have deep pockets and work behind the scenes in washington DC
 
MindStalker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: orbister: The chances that a Martian organism could infect humans seems about the same as the chances that a MacOS virus could infect an alien mothership's computer.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x637]

A virus, no.

But a bacterium? that's a living thing that will just need a warm and wet environment food and no natural predators.

And it might have radically different chemistry, but given that it evolved on the next planet over, probably not.


Yep, my thought to. We could accidently wake up a bacteria or fungus that we have no current antibiotics for.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That we will almost certainly find some sort of microscopic life anywhere there is/was water is almost a given.  But, if that alien life were able to infect terrestrial life forms?  If it too was built from DNA and therefore could affect ours?  Well, THAT would have some profound scientific, and even dare I say theological implications
 
