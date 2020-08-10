 Skip to content
 
(Talking Points Memo)   CDC reports 200,000 more deaths at this point in 2020 compared to previous years. So it's not a hoax: murderous antifa supersoldiers do exist   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excess deaths don't lie
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't find any numbers, but common sense would suggest for car accident deaths to be down for the comparable time period. Meaning that direct and indirect COVID deaths are even higher.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's with everything being shut down and most people staying home from work and sheltering in place for weeks or months, which one with think would greatly decrease the spread of "ordinary" communicable viruses and illnesses, such as influenza, that in other years would account for a large number of deaths. So the 200K excess deaths number is probably even more significant than it would appear at first blush.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: I couldn't find any numbers, but common sense would suggest for car accident deaths to be down for the comparable time period. Meaning that direct and indirect COVID deaths are even higher.


As well as workplace/industrial injuries or illnesses that might otherwise result in deaths. If you aren't going to work, you obviously aren't going to be sickened, injured, or killed on the job.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... everyone will have nice lawns?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Excess deaths due to toaster fires.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's been a really bad year for pneumonia deaths for some reason.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Katerchen: I couldn't find any numbers, but common sense would suggest for car accident deaths to be down for the comparable time period. Meaning that direct and indirect COVID deaths are even higher.


Best I could find is this
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/05/20/859829779/a​s-states-locked-down-in-march-motor-ve​hicle-fatality-rate-spiked-by-14

As we started lockdowns, motor vehicle deaths spiked 14%.

I think Covid is going to ultimately invoke a lot of freakinomics.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Excess deaths don't lie


No one checks for a pulse like we do, believe me.  If we didn't check for a pulse, there would be less people without a pulse.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone got their bingo cards ready? I bet excess suicides due to economic distress brought upon by the Dems and many of those deaths are made up to get that sweet covid-19 money so counted people two or three times.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: And that's with everything being shut down and most people staying home from work and sheltering in place for weeks or months, which one with think would greatly decrease the spread of "ordinary" communicable viruses and illnesses, such as influenza, that in other years would account for a large number of deaths. So the 200K excess deaths number is probably even more significant than it would appear at first blush.


It's flu season here in NZ right now, here's how it's tracking compared to previous years. It should be noted that there is a big flu vaccine campaign this year. The government didn't want the risk of people getting Covid and the flu at the same time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These are shutdown deaths.

Many suicides, but also a massive increase in household accidents.

Household accidents account for 160,000 deaths per year on average... what did you Libs think would happen when you made people spend all of their time at their house?!?
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Katerchen: I couldn't find any numbers, but common sense would suggest for car accident deaths to be down for the comparable time period. Meaning that direct and indirect COVID deaths are even higher.


I have USAA for car insurance, and they notified me they were temporarily reducing my premiums due to lessened risk of a collision.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many of those were the result of fluorescent suppositories?
 
