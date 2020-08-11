 Skip to content
(MSN)   U.S. has more cases than New Zealand....has people   (msn.com) divider line
    Asinine, United States, Maryland, U.S. state, Johns Hopkins University, Washington, D.C., Infection, coronavirus cases, Humid subtropical climate  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, but if you look only at the numbers in bisexual black circus midgets under 40, we are on par with New Zealand.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but not as many as NZ has sheep.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Texas is that?  I'll worry when we hit 3 Texas.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How many Texas is that?  I'll worry when we hit 3 Texas.


I think the population of Texas is currently a dropping number..
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
butlerandbentley.com.auView Full Size


I bet we do .
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a meaningless comparison, but still does not change the fact that the Plague States Of America is a pariah nation to be feared, pitied, and shunned.

Another bizarre comparison:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: It's a meaningless comparison, but still does not change the fact that the Plague States Of America is a pariah nation to be feared, pitied, and shunned.

Another bizarre comparison:
[Fark user image 425x632]


Yeah, it's not clear if they're front or top loaders, or even if they are for private or industrial use.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can somebody please convert that to football fields for me? Because that's the gold standard.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I blame the lack of Proper Police


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
welp, i cocked that up

Important COVID-19 messages from Wellington Paranormal: Ep 1 - Distance and isolation
Youtube 3CReU_d7JIk
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh.

We're only at 5 Rhode Islands.
 
chorty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well thank you for that cheery thought this morning subby.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: [butlerandbentley.com.au image 600x410]

I bet we do .


Fark user imageView Full Size


build a wall!
 
deffuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Yes, but if you look only at the numbers in bisexual black circus midgets under 40, we are on par with New Zealand.


Well, there's my mum and her identical, older, step brother, for two.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Can somebody please convert that to football fields for me? Because that's the gold standard.


Here.  Since most people around here are all "PER CAPITA" when it comes to climate change:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But it won't be a crisis until we hit 5 New Zealands and then we have to convert it to hogsheads.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Yes, but if you look only at the numbers in bisexual black circus midgets under 40, we are on par with New Zealand.


Well they're midgets, so they're easy to overlook.

Between the meaningless statistics and the wildly different forecast models, it getting ridiculous. Will be interesting to look back in five or ten years to see who was close (very few) and who was way the fark off. I doubt any single organization or model will standout among the others. They're all just guessing. On the flip side, you have to admire Mother Nature for creating these viruses that are constantly evolving (and constantly keeping us guessing). Mother Nature is one badass lady.
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it was a nice run New Zealand, but you broke your streak at 102 days.

You were getting a little smug about it. Try again, without the "born on third and acting like you hit a triple" attitude.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronaviru​s​-breaks-out-again-in-new-zealand-after​-102-days-12047011
 
deffuse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

havocmike: Well, it was a nice run New Zealand, but you broke your streak at 102 days.

You were getting a little smug about it. Try again, without the "born on third and acting like you hit a triple" attitude.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus​-breaks-out-again-in-new-zealand-after​-102-days-12047011


Very few in NZ will understand your baseball analogy.
 
deffuse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

havocmike: Well, it was a nice run New Zealand, but you broke your streak at 102 days.

You were getting a little smug about it. Try again, without the "born on third and acting like you hit a triple" attitude.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus​-breaks-out-again-in-new-zealand-after​-102-days-12047011


Also, it's locking down again to contain it, so that's a win.  Level 3 in Auckland, level 2 in the rest of the country.  4 cases, and the country takes actions - that's pretty good all in all.
 
deffuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

deffuse: havocmike: Well, it was a nice run New Zealand, but you broke your streak at 102 days.

You were getting a little smug about it. Try again, without the "born on third and acting like you hit a triple" attitude.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus​-breaks-out-again-in-new-zealand-after​-102-days-12047011

Also, it's locking down again to contain it, so that's a win.  Level 3 in Auckland, level 2 in the rest of the country.  4 *community transmission* cases, and the country takes actions - that's pretty good all in all.


FTFM
 
