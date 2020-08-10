 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Tens of thousands of unemployed in SW Florida now struggling with living on $275 or less weekly since federal aid ended. Now, multiply that by 200 to understand the scope of this tragedy   (nbc-2.com) divider line
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Many of those laid-off workers however don't even qualify for state unemployment so they're forced to rely on President Trump's executive order giving them $400 a week. But the money could be delayed getting to people."

Delayed. Yep. That's exactly the word I'd use. Delayed.

\ Until never.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the shiattiest game show ever.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$55,000?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Government by Republicans.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tens of thousands of unemployed in SW Florida now struggling with living on $275 or less weekly since federal aid ended. Now, multiply that by 200 to understand the scope of this tragedy

People are having a hard time living on $55,000 weekly? That is a tragedy.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too slow.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Give Florida back to Cuba.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too bad, Florida. yuo're part of the reason we have this shiat head president. you assholes voted for his big dumb fascist orange ass. now its time to bend over and spread them cheeks.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, I thought the GOP didn't want to give stimulus money to "poorly run states."
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that House Democrats sent a relief bill to the Senate months ago but Senate Republicans refused to debate it.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry!  We had important stuff for rich white people to get done first.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope they remember this on Nov 3rd
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that House Democrats sent a relief bill to the Senate months ago but Senate Republicans refused to debate it.


Right because republicans only want to bail out businesses. People? fark those guys. Trillions for businesses? Where's my checkbook?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image image 432x268]

Sorry!  We had important stuff for rich white people to get done first.


They passed a bill. It's sitting on McConnell's desk being ignored right now. The House did their job.

But you know that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These people should just sell some stonks. Market is way up, they're paying top dollar for those stonks now.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Voiceofreason01: I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that House Democrats sent a relief bill to the Senate months ago but Senate Republicans refused to debate it.

Right because republicans only want to bail out businesses. People? fark those guys. Trillions for businesses? Where's my checkbook?


Exactly this. Republicans are a wealth cult.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
let's just give everyone a million dollars and call it a day.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Father_Jack: Voiceofreason01: I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that House Democrats sent a relief bill to the Senate months ago but Senate Republicans refused to debate it.

Right because republicans only want to bail out businesses. People? fark those guys. Trillions for businesses? Where's my checkbook?

Exactly this. Republicans are a wealth cult.


Well, only if you're in the Golden Circle. Outside of that, it's your typical death cult.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 432x268]

Sorry!  We had important stuff for rich white people to get done first.


You never miss a chance to out yourself as a moron around here. At least you're consistent.
 
