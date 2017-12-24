 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Who has the Big One on their 2020 board?   (latimes.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, San Bernardino County, California, California, San Andreas Fault, Earthquake, San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles County, California, San Andreas fault, swarm of small earthquakes  
•       •       •

2322 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, right after Yell Owstone erupts.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*looks down, pulls sweatpants open*

Not it!

... wait a second
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's always on my card.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x323]


I'd love to see Redd Foxx sing a duet with Peter Gabriel.

Peter Gabriel - Waiting For The Big One (Rockpalast TV performance 1978)
Youtube cP1DqvDlxNk
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump has alerted the National Strategic Brawny Reserve to be ready to respond.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS...there's earthquake swarms on teh San Andreas all the farking time.

The USGS has been screaming about "THE BIG ONE" for decades now.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What color is it?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll be going back to Annandale
Now, once again, I shall try to warn you
About Chino and Daddy Gee
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if there was a year it would happen, this would be the one.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is Samuel L. Jackson's Fault
Youtube uMl9oYSVGlo
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to swim.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had direct hit of cat 3 or 4 hurricane, not earthquake. I guess the time traveler told me wrong
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Learn to swim.


Fishbone - Swim
Youtube Vm0th4zgubw
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. The Hayward fault will go to surprise you all.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I wrong in thinking that it's when you don't get earthquakes on a major fault line that you should start to worry?  Means it's gotten stuck or whatever, and the unsticking bit is what screws you.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wish it was a merman.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Guess I'll be going back to Annandale
Now, once again, I shall try to warn you
About Chino and Daddy Gee


Now that the Charlie with the lotion and the kinky hair has appointed a new Director, it's doubtful you will be able to to do that in time with the US Mail.

THEY WARNED US!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be that kind of party.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uMl9oYSV​Glo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was simply awesome. Extra points for the Darcy Carden.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x323]


If you know how this is pertinent you're either old or need to get cable!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Standing by.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I do, but that's probably not what you're talking about.  *wink+

\but seriously, though....
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next to Puerto Rico, California is the part of American that Trump cares about 2nd least.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Oh FFS...there's earthquake swarms on teh San Andreas all the farking time.

The USGS has been screaming about "THE BIG ONE" for decades now.


But their it will happen is actually more accurate than Trump's it will just disappear
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Am I wrong in thinking that it's when you don't get earthquakes on a major fault line that you should start to worry?  Means it's gotten stuck or whatever, and the unsticking bit is what screws you.


I had a geology class in college 25 years ago and the professor explained like this, think of a fault line like a rusty bolt, sometimes it moves a little at a time, sometimes it moves a little then a lot, sometimes it just snaps off. You don't know until you try and move it.

Obviously over simplified but it stuck with me.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I still wish it was a merman.


Your wish is granted...
stargayzing.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [YouTube video: Everything is Samuel L. Jackson's Fault]


Exactly.
I'd like know why I saw :
Pieces
1982,
The Entity
1982,
WTH ?!!?!???!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Keyser_Soze_Death: Learn to swim.

[YouTube video: Fishbone - Swim]


I'd rather learn to fly.

PINK FLOYD - Learning To Fly (original video)
Youtube eCB_INs2E24


\Tom Petty is an acceptable substitute
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x533]

Standing by.


They need a 3rd movie Escape from Florida
 
doremifaq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think at this point, the question is: Who doesn't?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: I had direct hit of cat 3 or 4 hurricane, not earthquake. I guess the time traveler told me wrong


Chin up, it can easily be both
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x271]


Otisburg!?!?!?!?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahoy & hola, dudes! Cap'n Yacht-Rawk here.
Let's take our mind off this & chillax with some Steely Dan.

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
California tumbles into the sea
That'll be the day I go back to Annandale
Tried to warn you
About Chino and Daddy Gee
But I can't seem to get to you through the U.S. Mail
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size


/FARK I am disappoint
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Keyser_Soze_Death: Learn to swim.

[YouTube video: Fishbone - Swim]

I'd rather learn to fly.

[YouTube video: PINK FLOYD - Learning To Fly (original video)]

\Tom Petty is an acceptable substitute


Fishbone was great while drunk off my ass
Floyd was great while tripping balls

Never saw Petty so cant say
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kb7rky: Oh FFS...there's earthquake swarms on teh San Andreas all the farking time.

The USGS has been screaming about "THE BIG ONE" for decades now.

But their it will happen is actually more accurate than Trump's it will just disappear


Just get a Sharpie and move the damn fault line out to the middle of the Pacific
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [basementrejects.com image 600x385]

/FARK I am disappoint


Wait. Are you suggesting the Merman has something to do with this?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Incidentally:  people have also been making dire predictions about the New Madrid fault since at least the 80s.  Maybe that'll be the next big one
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flappyhead: [Fark user image image 425x533]

Standing by.

They need a 3rd movie Escape from Florida


Snake vs. Florida Man? Sold!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Naido: waxbeans: kb7rky: Oh FFS...there's earthquake swarms on teh San Andreas all the farking time.

The USGS has been screaming about "THE BIG ONE" for decades now.

But their it will happen is actually more accurate than Trump's it will just disappear

Just get a Sharpie and move the damn fault line out to the middle of the Pacific


I'd be concerned if trump was buying land east of the fault

Superman and the San Andreas Fault
Youtube WVLjkrWk_h8
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Next to Puerto Rico, California is the part of American that Trump cares about 2nd least.


I'm pretty sure the feeling is mutual.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not one Christopher Walken/Zorin reference?

Fark, i am disappoint.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need to immediately confiscate all seismographs. If they keep doing all that testing it's just going to be like covid-19 and we're gonna get more earthquakes.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Oh FFS...there's earthquake swarms on teh San Andreas all the farking time.

The USGS has been screaming about "THE BIG ONE" for decades now.


Maybe, just possibly, there is a farking reason for that?

It is not a question of "IF".  It is a question of "WHEN".

The plates in question move at a pretty consistent rate, so the stress at the boundaries builds at a consistent rate.  The only variable is when that stress is great enough to kick off a slip...  and while the exact timing of that can't be known, you can look at the average time between incidents and figure out when you are approaching the point when, statistically, you know its going to fail *soon*.

Guess what, you are in the '*soon*' zone.  One of those plate boundaries is going to fail pretty soon (geologically speaking), and royally fark the cities down there.  It might be in the next hour.  It might be four decades from now, but the chances of it happening are increasing daily (by a very small amount)...
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.