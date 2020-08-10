 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Stealing your neighbor's pickup, smashing it into two cars, then stealing a BMW, driving to a rehab center, dropping your pants and attempting to assault a worker, hitting a cop car and then flipping the BMW is just no way to go through life son   (nj.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Police, Human sexual behavior, Crime, Andrew M. Tolbert, police officer, Sexual intercourse, Criminal law, Automobile  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 3:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is what I call movie level "rampage." Getting a white vibe from the young fella, can't put my finger on it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That is what I call movie level "rampage." Getting a white vibe from the young fella, can't put my finger on it.


He can breathe
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now THAT is straight out of GTA..Wow..
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, I don't know...
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a fun afternoon ...
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember my first beer.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shiat. I'm curious what Florida Man has instore before the week is over.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone ever play Rampage on NES? It was like GTA in 1989...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

27 offenses, including multiple counts of assault, assault by auto, carjacking, attempted aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and resisting arrest.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neither is forgetting the comma between life and son, subby.

/Linguo dead?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My Saturday wasn't nearly as good...
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starlost: [Fark user image 330x153]
27 offenses, including multiple counts of assault, assault by auto, carjacking, attempted aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and resisting arrest.


... and creating a nuisance.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED!!!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.