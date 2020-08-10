 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Montana wildfire started by bear falling from power line. Fire under control, but bear is both black and grisly   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
+1
 
GalFisk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the rare American drop bear.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GalFisk: It's the rare American drop bear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I warned Smokey that it wasn't his job to check the line integrity, but he just never listens.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess he's the polar opposite of what he should be?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh please, I can't bear another pun.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the bear had been armed ......


/Got no punchline
// :(
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tho I have never been to Big Sky Country...a grass fire started by the burning hair of a bear that fell off a power line after being electrocuted sounds like one of the most Montana things ever.
 
