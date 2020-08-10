 Skip to content
 
(Anchorage Daily News)   Liberty University appoints new acting Jerry   (adn.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm not going to ask what "costume" he thought he was wearing. Has anyone figured out what the "black water" was supposed to be?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's Jerry FallingMuchBetterThantheLastGuy
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This one would probably make the school better:

Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real Jerry Falwell Jr
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who listens to a f*cking *JERRY*??
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear Jr. would much rather be jetting around snorting coke and banging assistants than running an evangelical 'school.'  I don't blame him, but Jesus, don't be such an asshole about it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone posted Jerry yet?
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I thought it was snake oil.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

On it!
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

You never use your own product.

/what irony?
//I'm not selling anything.
///sometimes I think I should
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does he have a pool boy too?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Whats the deal with original sin?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a day care for Jerry's
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I don't understand why he even mentions the drink. Why not just say it's a Coke or something? Or even better, don't say anything about because it's the least stupid thing in that picture.  This being 2020, though, my guess is that it's the black goo from Prometheus.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of job does one get with a degree from Liberty University? I mean, who the fark is going to hire someone who, throughout high school, decided that's the school to which they want to apply?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

He's an evangelical Christian.  To be religious is to be at least a little bit stupid.  To be an evangelical is declare your equivalence with the lobotomized
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I read somewhere it was a Trailer Park Boys theme so the drink would be rum and coke. If that was the case they would have admitted it and claimed bad judgement, we'll learn from this blah blah.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Heritage Foundation or ALCJ staffer/gopher/rent boy.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I think it was just Trailer Park, not the show. If he had tight white poly pants on and no shirt, I'd say you were right. But unbuttoning the pants like that has no relevance to anything, as far as I can tell, other than a kind of lame repressed "I'll show you mine if you show me yours" ploy on all the young girls at the party.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And he's never once allegedly diddled a kid!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jerry Prevo? I remember him wanting to be Falwell 30 years ago.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Damn it Jerry.

fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jerry Sr showed up to guest-host Anchorage Baptist Temple while I was a teenaged congregant, and president-elect GWHB gave a live telephone address to the Sunday evening service one time thanking us all for getting him elected.

Jerry Prevo has some connections it seems. And to whoever asked above, no pool boy, pools are kind of stupid in Anchorage. But the most stuffed trophy game animals I've ever seen under one roof.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
