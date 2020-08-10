 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Pizza place owners put up a sign saying it was a douche move for the the bar and grille next door to install a fence because pizza customers can no longer enjoy the ocean view on a summer's eve   (newportri.com) divider line
23
    More: Silly, Ronald Reagan, Pizza, A Good Thing, Aquidneck Pizza, Parking lot, Monday, Naples, Block  
•       •       •

1459 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, build a deck?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And offer chalk boards to write silly insults.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live down the street from that place. The pizza is like eating out of the dumpster. Pure garbage. If it keeps people from going there, this is a public service.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I used to live down the street from that place. The pizza is like eating out of the dumpster. Pure garbage. If it keeps people from going there, this is a public service.


Name checks out.
 
Yeoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the the"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good fences make good neighbors?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeoman: "the the"?


Have you never been to a the bar?
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson. It's illegal.
/Arson And their fence too. Um, don't do it.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hervatski: NewportBarGuy: I used to live down the street from that place. The pizza is like eating out of the dumpster. Pure garbage. If it keeps people from going there, this is a public service.

Name checks out.


There's a place here in Ferndale, Como's that was bad before it changed owners and now the pizza is okay, but the place smells like an open sewer, and yet, the place is always as packed as can be.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder what caused them to spend money to erect the fence? I bet there is more to this story.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's called a spite fence
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder what caused them to spend money to erect the fence? I bet there is more to this story.


Seems to be an issue of parking that has been going on for years.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder what caused them to spend money to erect the fence? I bet there is more to this story.


If you read past the headline, there is more to the story.

Who'd have figured?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Teach them how to spell grill properly and then I'll care.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Yeoman: "the the"?

Have you never been to a the bar?


The The were a pretty good band. Don't know if they're still extant.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the pizza place was quietly getting the benefit of the restaurant parking lot. Probably shrugged off the complaints so the fence went up to stop it.

I mean a chain link fence could do it - and cheaper - but I'm guessing the pizza guys never tried to work out the "we get free parking on your lot" issue. So fark it.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently, the problems of parking, garbage, and people walking from the owners' property to the pissa guys came to a head resulting in the fence.

The pizza guys had years to put up their own fence, something see-through but didn't. Or, as mentioned above, a deck. They had their own lot but it was all the way on the other side ofthe building.

Instead, they just enjoyed their neighbor's view and parking lot.

Fark these pizza guys.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dick Move, The could have put up a chain link fence that people could still see through.
 
jugglesfire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A chain link fence would have been a more polite response.

/No towing companies in this town?
//Also, Tickets Bar & Grille should get a daily fine until they drop that stupid extra e.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can see both sides of this situation and i don't blame the guy who had the fence put up as the pizza joint had plenty of chances to help fix the problem before it escalated to this.    I also do not blame the city for staying out of it , so long as the the guy who had the fence pulled what ever pertinent permits were required ahead of construction and all local, state and federal regulations regarding fences were adhered to.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Definitely not so fresh feelings for their neighbor.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: jsnbase: Yeoman: "the the"?

Have you never been to a the bar?

The The were a pretty good band. Don't know if they're still extant.


In one form or another. Yeah, they're kicking around still.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they could get a permit for an ocean-view-blocking privacy fence without the sign-off of all neighboring properties.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.