(YouTube)   Meh - 4.2 earthquake. Mildly interesting - 4.2 earthquake in the mountains. Cool - it brings down the side of a mountain. Holy Crap - you just climbed earlier in the day. Lastly, would someone please stuff a used sock in That Guy's piehole [NSFW language]   (youtube.com) divider line
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG It's Dickey from Paradise Lost.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
to the dude screaming in that video - lay off the steroids bro...
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SMOOOOOTHIE!!!!

Here the mute button is your friend after the first few seconds.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I generally don't advocate violence against random people on the Internet, but for That Guy, I'll make an exception.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, man. We aren't climbing tomorrow.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those in the video who aren't on amphetamines please step forward.

Not so fast yelling guy
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real insanity is filming in verticle.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"To purchase this video for media use visit http://video.storyful.com For Storyful Newswire subscription inquiries, please contact sa­le­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­ufyrots*c­om"

The guy who recorded this can thank his idiot friend for why no one is reaching out to buy this.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never seen a rock slide or a mountain partially collapse in person.  I can only imagine it would be a significant emotional event.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great video, but jeeze.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're allowed to yell outside guys it's ok.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody get that guy some decaf, stat.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Helpful hint, don't stand near a body of water when a mountainside collapses.
 
Sentient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crap. I was just out there last summer. Glad I made it before the end.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: The real insanity is filming in verticle.


This actually worked for me.  The Fark Video Player fit the sides, so I just had to keep scrolling down to follow the debris cloud.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

poconojoe: to the dude screaming in that video - lay off the steroids bro...


It's a double rainbow on steriods.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: You're allowed to yell outside guys it's ok.


Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So who or what the fark is Smoothie?

Other than a eunuck in 'Happy!'?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Helpful hint, don't stand near a body of water when a mountainside collapses.


Surf's up!
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In '83 I had the opportunity to start an 11 day hike from mineral King up sawtooth pass. Two steps forward one step back. thought I died that day chest hurt so bad.

Not sure if this is the same place but oh so much sand. And worth every step to end up on Whitney staying in the cabin
 
you need help
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: So who or what the fark is Smoothie?

Other than a eunuck in 'Happy!'?


They talked about smoothie and jellybean, so there are probably local nicknames for certain peaks.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bigfoot. Yep.
Disappeared into his/her underground cavern mansion.
 
nartreb [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like summit is still there, so those guys don't get to claim the Last Known Ascent.
 
uck It
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I've never seen a rock slide or a mountain partially collapse in person.  I can only imagine it would be a significant emotional event.


Especially when Smoothie is involved.


/its gone
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
nutritionsecrets.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All the climbers now have a completely new challenge.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That kind of rockslide is what is known as a Baby Wheel.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Susie is down?
 
