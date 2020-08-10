 Skip to content
 
(South Jersey Courier-Post)   Today's entry in the NJ Knucklehead Hall of Fame, a 250 person pool party, no masks, no social distancing   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, pool party, Gloucester Township police, 31-year-old Jeffery Davis, Prospect Court home, profit party, resident of the Sicklerville home, police agencies  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sicklerville, subby.You missed it by THAT much.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sicklerville, subby.You missed it by THAT much.


Yeah. Sounds about that.

So Subby....

Ding dong, you're wrong
Youtube gNQhwfxANQQ
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sicklerville, subby.You missed it by THAT much.


Is Sicklerville not in NJ?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Misch: Marcus Aurelius: Sicklerville, subby.You missed it by THAT much.

Is Sicklerville not in NJ?


*groan* It's going to be Sicklerville.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think that maybe it's worth a little collateral damage to ensure morons like this die before they shiat in the gene pool any more than they have already.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm beginning to think that maybe it's worth a little collateral damage to ensure morons like this die before they shiat in the gene pool any more than they have already.


The problem is, these people (generally) don't die.
They go around asymptomatic, and spread the virus to other people.

It's like when people don't change the default password on their router or IoT toaster, they may no notice or care when it gets malware, but when it joins a massive botnet that DDoS's Netflix (or Fark), we all suffer.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just stay underwater and the virus will drown. Covid don't surf.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm beginning to think that maybe it's worth a little collateral damage to ensure morons like this die before they shiat in the gene pool any more than they have already.

The problem is, these people (generally) don't die.
They go around asymptomatic, and spread the virus to other people.

It's like when people don't change the default password on their router or IoT toaster, they may no notice or care when it gets malware, but when it joins a massive botnet that DDoS's Netflix (or Fark), we all suffer.


I know, I know.  If it weren't for that little (HUGE) detail (core concept), I'd be fine with morons like this infecting each other and ridding the world of just a little more idiocy.  But idiots are never self-contained.  It is the business of the f*cking idiot to go about the world f*cking things up for everyone else.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't NJ a BLUE state?  I thought these kinds of shenanigans only happened in RED ones, namely Texas.

FARK has led me astray.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And out here in Seattle, Plague Rat Jesus came to town.   Wait for the baptism tub.   Literal Covid Soup.

LET US WORSHIP - Sean Feucht - Seattle, WA
Youtube i49J-TnsXAY
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Isn't NJ a BLUE state?  I thought these kinds of shenanigans only happened in RED ones, namely Texas.

FARK has led me astray.


I think your being led astray started when Dad saw Mom.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police broke up the party


Friggin' cops!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Give the pool party goers 24 hours to get their affairs in order and ritual suicide.  If even a single one of the plauge rats refuses, nuke the entire state to a molten state.  Make sure everybody in the state knows the names and locations of the plauge rats, and that their fate is in the hands of the plague rats.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: PapermonkeyExpress: Isn't NJ a BLUE state?  I thought these kinds of shenanigans only happened in RED ones, namely Texas.

FARK has led me astray.

I think your being led astray started when Dad saw Mom.


And just like that, I figured out my brothers FARK handle...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The situation is so desperate, I can't even laugh at New Jersey any more. Compared to most other states, New Jersey has been acing its response to the pandemic and other crises.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: And out here in Seattle, Plague Rat Jesus came to town.   Wait for the baptism tub.   Literal Covid Soup.

[YouTube video: LET US WORSHIP - Sean Feucht - Seattle, WA]


How can that one girl be moshing like that to such insipid music?  Pretty sure Jesus would tell them to put a mask on and go home.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Sexy Jesus: PapermonkeyExpress: Isn't NJ a BLUE state?  I thought these kinds of shenanigans only happened in RED ones, namely Texas.

FARK has led me astray.

I think your being led astray started when Dad saw Mom.

And just like that, I figured out my brothers FARK handle...


Touche', Sir.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sirrerun: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm beginning to think that maybe it's worth a little collateral damage to ensure morons like this die before they shiat in the gene pool any more than they have already.

The problem is, these people (generally) don't die.
They go around asymptomatic, and spread the virus to other people.

It's like when people don't change the default password on their router or IoT toaster, they may no notice or care when it gets malware, but when it joins a massive botnet that DDoS's Netflix (or Fark), we all suffer.


I personally don't think Governors have come out strong enough to emphasize how important it is that people do not drink bleach to cure COVID-19. Absolutely needs to happen, we need these people to know that drinking bleach (or injecting it) is completely unsafe and they should wear their masks and absolutely under no circumstances drink bleach for everyone's safety.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Rent Party: And out here in Seattle, Plague Rat Jesus came to town.   Wait for the baptism tub.   Literal Covid Soup.

[YouTube video: LET US WORSHIP - Sean Feucht - Seattle, WA]

How can that one girl be moshing like that to such insipid music?  Pretty sure Jesus would tell them to put a mask on and go home.


It's not moshing, it's "Christian moshing."  And like all things with "Christian" prepended to it, it is vastly inferior to the real thing.
 
