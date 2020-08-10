 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank Triple Play continues (8PM EDT). A perfect story for summer, Madison High students freezing because Mr Conklin won't buy coal. Liz is jealous so she takes up horseback riding and another $5 million crime Superman has to solve   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
Scheduled for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - E23 - The Heating System - 1/9/49 - Penny Pinching Principal Mr Conklin won't increase the school budget so Madison High can buy more coal.

My Favorite Husband - E40 - Horseback Riding - 4/15/49 - Liz is extremely jealous of a woman on the Horseback Riding Club George is riding with, so she tries to overcome her fear of horses to take riding lessons.

Superman - The Five Million Dollar Gold Heist 11/25 to 12/2/40 - 5 million dollars seems to be the magic number for a crime that Superman gets involved in.
 
jasonvatch
1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
As many of you know I've been unemployed since February, though something has been in the works since late March.  Last week I was finally offered and accepted a position that should start by the end of the month.  This will bring changes to Paul's Memory Bank as it's a 2nd shift position, though initially I will be working normal hours while I'm trained.

My choices are to keep the show where it is but I will not be able to participate in any chats, or to move to another night.  I have been told by TPTB at Radio For Humans that if I want to move the show to Saturday night there will be room made for me.

Since you guys are now my primary audience I just want to get some feel as to how that sits with you. Again, I would suspect at least another month at this time slot before the move is made.

The biggest problem is going to be to move Sophie's feeding times.  She's used to me getting up around 5AM.  That ain't gonna happen no more.
 
jasonvatch
1 hour ago  
Congratulations on the new job!

Saturday night would be no problem for me.

Good luck with 2nd shift - if you've never done that before, it's a different world.
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Congratulations on the new job!

Saturday night would be no problem for me.

Good luck with 2nd shift - if you've never done that before, it's a different world.


Thanks

Did 2nd for many years.  Had a choice between 2nd & 3rd and I felt 2nd was the best chance to have a semi life on the weekend.

I would remember coming home around 1AM and hear Buddy (my first cat) loudly thump from upstairs, then run downstairs meowing and chirping because DADDY'S HOME!!
 
Insain2
1 hour ago  
Sorry I won't be tuning in........I can't sit still for more than 10 mins this ain't the 1940's ya know!!!!
 
Lorelle
30 minutes ago  
Good evening!

Congrats on the new job!
 
Lorelle
30 minutes ago  
Moving the show to Saturday night is fine with me.
 
WertTheFerk
26 minutes ago  
Do whatever shift you need to do. I agree with Jason and will be here every chance I get. Now Sophie could be an issue!
 
feckingmorons
1 minute ago  

wooden_badger: As many of you know I've been unemployed since February, though something has been in the works since late March.  Last week I was finally offered and accepted a position that should start by the end of the month.  This will bring changes to Paul's Memory Bank as it's a 2nd shift position, though initially I will be working normal hours while I'm trained.

My choices are to keep the show where it is but I will not be able to participate in any chats, or to move to another night.  I have been told by TPTB at Radio For Humans that if I want to move the show to Saturday night there will be room made for me.

Since you guys are now my primary audience I just want to get some feel as to how that sits with you. Again, I would suspect at least another month at this time slot before the move is made.

The biggest problem is going to be to move Sophie's feeding times.  She's used to me getting up around 5AM.  That ain't gonna happen no more.


Do what works for you, we'll follow.

I hope Sophie is a pet of some sort and not an elderly neighbor.
 
wooden_badger
less than a minute ago  
According to one Lucille Ball website, the voice of the horse trainer was done by Alan Reed. It DOES sound a bit Fred Flintstoney
 
