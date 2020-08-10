 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   We have your Grandma, send us money   (krqe.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean.....do they have a shovel?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
wouldn't work on me because I am not stupid and all of my grandparents are dead.

I keep getting voice mail from the 'IRS' in a heavy Nigerian accent threatening that the police will come to arrest me unless I send prepaid card numbers. I never answer unknown numbers.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My grandparents are dead, as are my wife's grandparents.  But I found out today my business isn't registered with Amazon Alexa.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh you do? Send me money and I may come to relieve you of her.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chucknasty: wouldn't work on me because I am not stupid and all of my grandparents are dead.

I keep getting voice mail from the 'IRS' in a heavy Nigerian accent threatening that the police will come to arrest me unless I send prepaid card numbers. I never answer unknown numbers.


Get those same calls, but it's always a heavy Indian accent.
 
redbucket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Keep her, it's just ashes and she wasn't sentimental
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
how much to keep her longer ?
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
chucknasty:I keep getting voice mail from the 'IRS' in a heavy Nigerian accent threatening that the police will come to arrest me unless I send prepaid card numbers. I never answer unknown numbers.


I use gift cards all the time and I like saving them after they've been used for just such an occasion. Nobody's called me for the numbers yet.
 
