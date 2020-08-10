 Skip to content
Okay....video of a woman being startled by lightning. Yeah, yeah...Big de...HOLY SHAIT
57
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lightning
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"God was definitely with us!"

Yes, but not the way you mean.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"God was definitely with us!"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why you don't stand under a tree in a thunderstorm.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.


You should see a doctor about that. Pooping isn't supposed to be that noisy.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.


I had it hit about 10 or so feet from me while delivering a pizza in a rainstorm once (PH doesn't care how bad the weather is). The couple took a minute or two to answer the door and the BF was like "I didn't think you would deliver in this", to which I reminded him to take into account when he filled out the tip. He gave me $3.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!


The cat ran towards the danger...  in lighting speed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.


Parents and I went on vacation to Cancun about 25 years ago. Got home after a week and noticed that there was a big chunk of brick blown out of the corner of our house, about 2 feet high. Go inside and it's hot as hell. Check the thermostat and it's completely off. No lights worked. Nothing turns on. Dad grabs the door handle to their room and gets shocked. It was a very weird feeling, like you could feel static in the air. Our next door neighbor comes over because he saw us pull in and just starts saying "Holy shiat y'all were struck by lightning! I was taking a shower during a storm and within a split second I saw a flash, and was knocked OUT of my shower! Didn't even hear the strike but the wife said it was deafening. I was still recovering! Don't know what it would've done to y'all, but that was a big one!"

Turns out a strike had hit the back of the garage and traveled through the garage to the front and exited out the corner where it blew the brick out. Fried all electronics throughout the house (including surge protectors and anything connected to them) and required basically getting a new everything.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming she ran back in to change her pants?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Lightning


Subby here. I asked the mods to correct the spelling mistake if this was greenlite, which they did.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*greenlit*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obliterated, yeah, that is the right word here.
 
joker420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Climate Change.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I obliterate trees all the time, big deal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"God was definitely with us!" she wrote on Facebook. "One step closer and would have been seriously injured!"

Bet he's pissed that he missed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so, cats and cops run towards danger.?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "God was definitely with us!"

Yes, but not the way you mean.


bestgifs.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!


Cat figured something died and was off to eat it before something else got it.
 
TheReject
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A few weeks back I was working from home in my little work from home window box, and lightning hit the building two units from mine.

Lightning is farking LOUD. My ears felt like they were stuffed with cotton even 12 hours later.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was clearly an internal controlled detonation.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that poor cat knew where it was running.  It just new it needed to GIT!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

isamudyson: swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.

I had it hit about 10 or so feet from me while delivering a pizza in a rainstorm once (PH doesn't care how bad the weather is). The couple took a minute or two to answer the door and the BF was like "I didn't think you would deliver in this", to which I reminded him to take into account when he filled out the tip. He gave me $3.


I walked out last month onto my small back porch just as a storm was moving in. It hadn't rained in at least two weeks and I thought to myself, "it's about god dam.." and just as I was completing my thought a bolt of lightning hit nearby knocking me back from the shock wave. I ran back inside and said, "better luck next time god".
 
epyonyx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strike of lightning delays game
Youtube VwI5-xEdDqU
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My cat growls at thunder.

Then he hides under the bed.
 
calufrax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: That was clearly an internal controlled detonation.


done by the globalists.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a set-up. She steps outside with the camera pointing right at the side of her face just as lightning hits? It's her boyfriend, who works for Haarp. Phoney BS. Seen it all before. And look at the pixels on the cat.  You people are so gullible.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!

Cat figured something died and was off to eat it before something else got it.


Or it's a very real possibility that the cat - like soooo many other cats - is just mother farkin' insane.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LMAO! That poor kitty!
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: I'm not sure that poor cat knew where it was running.  It just new it needed to GIT!


The cat figured the tree was the safest place to be. After all, it isn't likely to get hit by lightning again...
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Allmagobbowbiyouorai?
 
zez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was on a bike ride in a wide river valley with a storm off in the distance. I was on a bridge over some train tracks (the highest point around) when I felt all the hairs on my arms stand up and then saw nothing but white light. Don't remember a noise but it's one of the weirdest experiences I've had.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: I'm not sure that poor cat knew where it was running.  It just new it needed to GIT!


Is was going to suck the souls out of any poor creature unfortunate enough to have been killed by the strike.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "God was definitely with us!"

Yes, but not the way you mean.


static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!


That cats a gdamn hero!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my Dad, myself and a friend were sitting in a camp trailer when all of a sudden there was a loud boom and the lights all turned on.  My Dad just said "I didn't know there were any bulbs in those".  Turns out a tree next to the trailer had been hit by lightning
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.


It sounds like God ripping the sky open that close. I've been close enough for that sound a few times, but only "close" close once... The summer I worked at the Grand Canyon, we have a very active monsoon season (that's the summer all of the hikers died in Antelope Canyon from the flash flood), and there were all kinds of lighting events. Father and son were hiking on a trail, heard a noise and looked up to see a big beautiful buck standing a ways down the trail, and then watched it get hit by lightning. Another time, I was walking across the lodge entry to the door to catch the employee shuttle, and heard one. 2 seconds later I walked out the door, and the other employees waiting for the shuttle were still in awe from watching it hit the flagpole about 50 feet away...

For me, I was walking to my room at the dorms, which were the standard portable buildings, a total of 4, 2 hooked to get her as a set, and then the two sets maybe 30 feet apart. The doors were always open to get some fresh air in. I opened the door to my room right as a bolt hit in between the two buildings, and the concussion wave was like a hand that just pushed me into the room. I grabbed whatever it was that I was getting, and walked out across the parking lot to the cafeteria, and there were two of my coworkers on the front steps. That had been so close to the dorm, and I was out so soon after they got their eyes to work that their first thing they said was "Holy fark, did you just get hit by that?". A few seconds earlier, or a few seconds later and I would have been standing right where it hit.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!

That cats a gdamn hero!


It thinks it's now safe over there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "God was definitely with us!"

Yes, but not the way you mean.


Yeah, but he missed.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lightning almost strikes girl in Sydney!!! Boyfriend's reaction is priceless!!!!
Youtube JHOBhgjc1Jc
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope that kitty isn't scarred for life.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grokca: Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!

Cat figured something died and was off to eat it before something else got it.


cooked birds, maybe
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Yeah, but look at that brave cat running TOWARDS the danger!


I got a feeling of deja vu - at least it looked like the same cat - and the same cat - and the same cat
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Azz Pumper: I'm not sure that poor cat knew where it was running.  It just new it needed to GIT!

The cat figured the tree was the safest place to be. After all, it isn't likely to get hit by lightning again...


What tree?!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: "God was definitely with us!"

Yes, but not the way you mean.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The cat was the hero
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flamark: isamudyson: swaniefrmreddeer: I was about that close to a lightning strike once, it hit the mall sign across the street form me, I was sheltering under the eaves of a building because of the torrential rain. Nothing exploded, but I think I pooped a little, still to this day, that was the loudest sound I have ever heard.

I had it hit about 10 or so feet from me while delivering a pizza in a rainstorm once (PH doesn't care how bad the weather is). The couple took a minute or two to answer the door and the BF was like "I didn't think you would deliver in this", to which I reminded him to take into account when he filled out the tip. He gave me $3.

I walked out last month onto my small back porch just as a storm was moving in. It hadn't rained in at least two weeks and I thought to myself, "it's about god dam.." and just as I was completing my thought a bolt of lightning hit nearby knocking me back from the shock wave. I ran back inside and said, "better luck next time god".


Why? It's the same as the lady running back inside. The lighting is gonna move on. 😁 I didn't really worry when the strike I described up above happened because of the real odds against it happening right there again.

I also somehow got elected to be the one to talk some dumb tourist biatch into coming in from the overlook/viewpoint where she was watching the storm from. She's the tallest thin for miles, except for the lodge behind her, about 100 feet away, and from the opposite direction from which the storm was approaching. Her comment? "Oh, I'm counting the seconds...".
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.