(Daily Mail)   "This is no thunderstorm. It's a thunder battle"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
RagnarD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Hobbit - Stone Giants Epic Battle Scene Part I - Full HD
Youtube XORMBIm7DX8
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Taco Tuesdays invoke Thunder Battles here; being married sometimes makes you wish you weren't so comfortable with one another at times.

/ right before I Dutch oven the chick and belt out some AC/DC.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Leave it to the Daily Fail to miss the fact that there is a PERSON WALKING RIGHT WHERE THE BOULDERS CAME DOWN and focus on the minor vehicle damage.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was just re-watching the trilogy this weekend.

Spoiler: it was even shiattier on the second go
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: Taco Tuesdays invoke Thunder Battles here; being married sometimes makes you wish you weren't so comfortable with one another at times.

/ right before I Dutch oven the chick and belt out some AC/DC.


Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Run, you Foos.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thunderbattle my arse, that was a boulderfall. Twice in my career as a tour boat captain ive been caught in an electrical thunderbattle with no way out but prayer.
Both times the storms formed on either side of us, lightning forking direcctly overhead that hit the mountainsides instead of us. No real shelter for anyone, some go below to get out of the rain and seek some whisky... My station is on the quarterdeck at the helm with a rainsuit and an umbrella, thinking "nearer my god to thee", and watching as mother nature gets mad for 20 minutes, and hope that zeus doesnt have my name on any of the numerous lightning strikes...
 
