(CNBC) NewsFlash Time traveler stopped outside White House   (cnbc.com) divider line
150
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears the press conference resumed after the interruption.

That's unfortunate.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Drew okay?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.

/ END SCENE
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.


Butthead.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, but way, way too late.  Try decades ago, before the damage was done.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, Trump didn't rush the gunman? That's what he said he'd do in Parkland.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he hid in his bunker again?

#bunkerbiatch
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TO THE BUNKER.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is "Shooting outside the White House" the new smokebomb?
 
danielem1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What you looking at, butthead?!
 
Ebenator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he inspect the bunker?
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did drumpf shoot someone on fifth ave before the presser?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's always tomorrow I guess.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is seeing ghosts.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys..... The Hitler Rule applies to Donald Trump. I will leave the next Fark to go after him in the middle of the Battle of Sekigahara. Don't think that I won't.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine I'll post it....

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F this. Where I'm going I don't need roads ...
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielem1: bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.

[Fark user image image 272x185]
What you looking at, butthead?!


THIS WAS INTENTIONAL
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump knew he was coming. He watched half of Minority Report last night. Granted, he thought it was 142 minutes of people reporting minorities, but now he's a Precog.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Well, there's always tomorrow I guess.


Or yesterday!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: bloobeary: Idiot was supposed to go back to 1955 and stop that bastard from giving himself the sports almanac.

[Fark user image image 500x264]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiler: So he hid in his bunker again?

#bunkerbiatch


Trump specifically said he was in the Oval Office, and not the bunker.  So yeah, he ran straight to the bunker.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he spent any of the conference pulling the reality TV preview on if he's going to have the RNC at the White House or Gettysburg?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Kinda sorta relevant
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiler: So he hid in his bunker again?

#bunkerbiatch


Secret service wouldn't give him a choice.

I recall on 9-11 Cheney said they picked him up by his pants ant drag/carried him to the bunker.  Didnt even tell him why until they closed the door
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: TO THE BUNKER.


To stop with the insults.  The bunker has now been renamed.  It's now called the Fatcave.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the time traveler failed.

Arnold should put on his terminator make up and do the world a solid.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure every window in that place could stop an RPG, so why the panic if the event took place well away from the WH itself?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Funny, but way, way too late.  Try decades ago, before the damage was done.


Have you ever tried to calibrate a time machine? It's not as easy as it sounds.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANTIFA!!!!!!
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, the shooter was a BLM supporter covered in nazi tattoos and wearing a red hat?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to see video show up. I'm putting money that one of Barr's Unmarked Stormtrooper shot someone mouthing off, and did a "He's coming right for us!'

/yeah, right at 6, when everyone else was streaming the presser
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shooting in D.C. with their level of gun control? Impossible!

/gotta love living the big city
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad we can get back to the President telling us how well the NASDAQ is doing while 165,000 people have died because he's a gibbering idiot.
 
Angel0Morte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://i.insider.com/5f1f03f4f34d052​a​ae397ea2?width=900&format=jpeg&auto=we​bp


This White house? How would they of gotten close?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INSIDE JOB!!!1! #QANON#FREEDOM#DERPGATE
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was actually after Baron "The Gardener" Trump.  Responsible for forty-five million deaths and a billion sterilized from 2051-2072 in the Placid Interregnum.  Donnie was small potatoes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't get the joke
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That anusmouth is up there, it cant be bargained with, it cant be reasoned with, it doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear care and it absolutely will not stop... EVER, untill you are dead!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably just somebody warming up for the SIEGE AND OCCUPY THE WHITE HOUSE thing that some folks are getting together.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's right across the street from the WH, I'm surprised they don't have more security out there. It should be pretty difficult for a non-SS person to get a weapon into that park.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked planned. He didn't seem too bothered by being pulled away.

Knowing his ego, you would think he would have told them to f off until he was finished.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ebenator: Did he inspect the bunker?


He ran headlong into danger with no care for his own safety, only those that would be harmed if he did not act quickly enough.
 
