(NBC Washington)   Oh, sure. So why is that when I post videos of myself singing and dancing in the shower I get restraining orders, not scholarships?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Cool, American Ballet Theatre, Dance, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ballet, 11-year-old boy's dance, Anthony Madu, support of actress Viola Davis, young ballet dancer  
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when I post videos of 11 year old boys I end up in prison. The world's unfair, I tell you.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That dude is gonna get ALL the chicks!  Good going Anthony!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Saw this video a few weeks ago, was awestruck. Glad to see this kind of ending.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where did he learn those moves? Dang!
 
