(The Hill)   Scientific proof that the ratio of morons to sane people has skyrocketed on commercial flights lately   (thehill.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.


And either possibility is worrisome
 
zeroman987
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.


You missed the third possibility:

You have to be insane to fly anywhere.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbeshear: edmo: There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.

And either possibility is worrisome


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because most sane people would only take a plane as a last resort
Where the willfully ignorant farkwads don't give a shiat and see those low rates as a bonanza
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbeshear: edmo: There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.

And either possibility is worrisome


They're bored enough to start doing their jobs instead of unwanted community theatre?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeroman987: edmo: There are two possibilities:

1) People are bringing more guns and the TSA is finding them

2) People aren't bringing more guns and the TSA is finding more guns because the throughput demands have diminished thanks to the virus.

You missed the third possibility:

You have to be insane to fly anywhere.


They're mostly flying cattle cars now. I mean, flying is cheap so, yay?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Given that only morons and the truly desperate fly nowadays, this isn't terribly surprising.

I'd rather drive from Minneapolis to Orlando than fly.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Actually I see unlimited possibilities here.  Samples:

*  TFA is only about guns.  Numbers of other items in carry-on AND checked luggage, such as liquor, eggplant, hamsters, cats, etc. are not mentioned here.
*  The demographics of air travelers certainly has changed.  Now, do we have a lot more yahoos from Oregon or crackers from Georgia, what???

Discuss.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wage0048: Given that only morons and the truly desperate fly nowadays, this isn't terribly surprising.

I'd rather drive from Minneapolis to Orlando than fly.


Well, the food is certainly better.
 
