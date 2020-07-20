 Skip to content
(Vox)   Avoiding death is for pansies   (vox.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As is enduring a minor nuisance to save the lives of your fellow Americans.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a strange sense of masculinity in this nation. But then we are also in love with being young, too. I think the 2 intersect and this is how we end up with a 73 year old misogynist who acts like a toddler in the White House.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Precarious Masculinity"=very short dick syndrome.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, don't wear a mask.  Maybe I'll buy some of your stuff extra cheap at an estate sale.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, we're a nation created by the dangerously stupid assholes that other countries didn't want anymore.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I mean, we're a nation created by the dangerously stupid assholes that other countries didn't want anymore.


Your profound understanding of world history continues to impress.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guard rails at the Grand Canyon besmirch the memory of Wil E. Coyote and Road Runner cartoons.

Fight the Power, my arrested development brothers!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Gallup one of those polls for people who are afraid of computers and use landlines exclusively?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the cake.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When so many can't wear a condom, you think they're going to wear a mask?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Fine, don't wear a mask.  Maybe I'll buy some of your stuff extra cheap at an estate sale.


No, that's the thing.

He'll be buying your stuff extra cheap at YOUR estate sale.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article.  I wish I hadn't.  Another in Vox's reductive "Why are $X always $Z and how can we make them do $Y instead." articles.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight men are so f*cking fragile. They are terrified of losing their  "man card," as if wearing a mask to prevent contagion is some referendum on their sexuality. Hell, ancient Greek warriors used to get oiled, perfumed and rammed in the ass on the regular and STILL could kick any guy into the ground today
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again: They're stupid. That's it. Just stupid.

People really need to embrace the obvious reality, that tens of millions, perhaps as many as 100 million+ Americans are just farking stupid.

They weren't conned. They're not being emotionally manipulated. They don't give things a lot of thought, if any.

They're just stupid.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who claim they carry a gun "to protect the people around me", but I suspect if given the opportunity to shoot someone that is in the protection of no one, they still would, but as we have observed, if they were asked to protect the people around them by means other than killing people, they wouldn't.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jocko Willink probably doesn't wear a mask.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know where are famous for wearing masks?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Super badasses. That's who.
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Straight men are so f*cking fragile.


Nah, I think it's more that some people are really, really stupid.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had to go into work today (start full time next week), saw about 1/2 people in masks.  Not feeling good about going back

/was there for covid19 test
//at least all those people were masked
///just waiting to quarantine
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've had some online debates with mask deniers and they all follow the same pattern. Mask denier says masks won't keep you safe and/or are dangerous. I say they're more to protect others from you and they are completely safe to wear. Mask denier then says "you do you (literally, that phrase, at least twice) if you want to live in fear but I won't wear one." Again, I say it's not about my own fear so much as about concern for others. Finally the mask denier says "who are you to tell me I can't go to work to feed my family?" I say "we were talking about masks and whether they're safe and effective." And then I don't hear from the guy.

This has happened several times. A minor variant is from someone who claims to be pro-mask but just wants to point out that if they're not used properly (like this is farking brain surgery or something) they do more harm than good.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not everyone thinks masks are worth wearing in every context as everyone else.  How long is that going to be a source of outrage and analysis?  People can't agree on anything no matter how simple or serious why would anyone possibly think they would agree on this.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This has been going on since forever.  Women have convinced men that they like men who do dangerous things.  In reality, women are trying to kill us.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Avoiding death never works out in the long run.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, that sounds about right.

The American performative masculinity model, where a man is somehow more "masculine" for adhering to peer pressure than just doing whatever the fark they want and ignoring the opinions of unrelated others, has always seemed nonsensical to me.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A mask is not a social or political statement It's an IQ test. Eventually, Darwin will have it all sorted out for us. No one looks macho in a casket.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: I mean, we're a nation created by the dangerously stupid assholes that other countries didn't want anymore.

Your profound understanding of world history continues to impress.


I frequently take issue with things the Admiral says, but this isn't one of them.

Our nation was first founded by religious extremists who we're taught fled "persecution" to the new world... but what is conveniently left out is that the "persecution" they left was in no small part not being allowed to persecute others according to the first colonists' own religion. So it's arguably true.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a mask with bees on it.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not real bees.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: I mean, we're a nation created by the dangerously stupid assholes that other countries didn't want anymore.

Your profound understanding of world history continues to impress.

I frequently take issue with things the Admiral says, but this isn't one of them.

Our nation was first founded by religious extremists who we're taught fled "persecution" to the new world... but what is conveniently left out is that the "persecution" they left was in no small part not being allowed to persecute others according to the first colonists' own religion. So it's arguably true.


That's something I like to bring up to annoy the fundies.

The "Pilgrims" came to the new world because they were kicked out of all the decent countries.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Avoiding death is for pansies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Men around here all wear masks, but I live in a deep blue city.

Also, this -

https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/893227​0​88/growing-body-of-evidence-suggests-m​asks-protect-those-wearing-them-too
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: I have a mask with bees on it.


Cake Hunter: Not real bees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Avoiding death never works out in the long run.


I will settle for socially distancing death.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid is becoming more and more the Idiot Plague for who it infects and who spreads the infection the most.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

And you cant have an article on manliness without a picture of this virile testosterone factory.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pansy Division - Average Men (w/ Jello Biafra)
Youtube LuKlSygU4rM
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Covid is becoming more and more the Idiot Plague for who it infects and who spreads the infection the most.


Old and Busted:  "The Masque of the Red Death"

New Hotness:  "The Maskless Death of the Red Staters"
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Again: They're stupid. That's it. Just stupid.

People really need to embrace the obvious reality, that tens of millions, perhaps as many as 100 million+ Americans are just farking stupid.

They weren't conned. They're not being emotionally manipulated. They don't give things a lot of thought, if any.

They're just stupid.


But if you call them stupid, they'll get angry and oppositional . Also, they hate you for being smart. But don't call them stupid.

This country is farked.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd rather die of Corona than allow a female Ghostbusters movie.
#MGTOW
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Straight men are so f*cking fragile. They are terrified of losing their  "man card," as if wearing a mask to prevent contagion is some referendum on their sexuality. Hell, ancient Greek warriors used to get oiled, perfumed and rammed in the ass on the regular and STILL could kick any guy into the ground today


A lot of them are not really straight. A lot. The most fragile ones who claim to be straight, tend not to be.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny, the article talks about men (rightly so, I guess), yet most of the freakouts I've seen all summer involve some woman named Karen.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Straight men are so f*cking fragile. They are terrified of losing their  "man card," as if wearing a mask to prevent contagion is some referendum on their sexuality. Hell, ancient Greek warriors used to get oiled, perfumed and rammed in the ass on the regular and STILL could kick any guy into the ground today


I'm a straight man and believe me, this still confuses the fark out of me as well.
 
inner ted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Straight men are so f*cking fragile. They are terrified of losing their  "man card," as if wearing a mask to prevent contagion is some referendum on their sexuality. Hell, ancient Greek warriors used to get oiled, perfumed and rammed in the ass on the regular and STILL could kick any guy into the ground today


I'm playing AC Odyssey, can confirm
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Superjoe: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Again: They're stupid. That's it. Just stupid.

People really need to embrace the obvious reality, that tens of millions, perhaps as many as 100 million+ Americans are just farking stupid.

They weren't conned. They're not being emotionally manipulated. They don't give things a lot of thought, if any.

They're just stupid.

But if you call them stupid, they'll get angry and oppositional . Also, they hate you for being smart. But don't call them stupid.

This country is farked.


Don't forget that they've got arsenals in their basement, too.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: mongbiohazard: SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: I mean, we're a nation created by the dangerously stupid assholes that other countries didn't want anymore.

Your profound understanding of world history continues to impress.

I frequently take issue with things the Admiral says, but this isn't one of them.

Our nation was first founded by religious extremists who we're taught fled "persecution" to the new world... but what is conveniently left out is that the "persecution" they left was in no small part not being allowed to persecute others according to the first colonists' own religion. So it's arguably true.

That's something I like to bring up to annoy the fundies.

The "Pilgrims" came to the new world because they were kicked out of all the decent countries.


Yep, Bill Murray's pep talk in Stripes always gets a chuckle, but how did you like the rest of the movie?
 
