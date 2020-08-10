 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Mad bombers are afoot at the Walla Walla Safeway   (komonews.com) divider line
20
    More: Weird, Police arrest man, Crime, KOMO  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 5:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he says to me, "Being bad is ok in my book, how about you?!"...and I said "YEAH BABY!!!"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bugs bunny vampire bat
Youtube PvAtLdl7FL8
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In eastern Washington, Safeway stores are like crazy people magnets.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now presumably on his way to the Walla Walla.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thought he was an "Onion".......
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really a shame. Some really nice wines come out of that area.

At least we have Prosser.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walla-Walla, really?

I can see Spokane or any of the Tri-Cities, but Walla-Walla is a bunch of quiet liberal arts students and wine swilling middle-aged women.  Oh, and that prison.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it midnight?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me more, tell me more...

Did he put up a fight?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: In eastern Washington, Safeway stores are like crazy people magnets.


I seem to recall there being a Walmart in Walla Walla, or maybe just outside the city limits. Sounds like there's competition.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I know it's a Safeway, but the quote still fits. Besides, Bill and Ted 3 are like 21/2 weeks out. :-)
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Stein: Walla-Walla, really?

I can see Spokane or any of the Tri-Cities, but Walla-Walla is a bunch of quiet liberal arts students and wine swilling middle-aged women.  Oh, and that prison.


I was one of those liberal arts students. Used to get calls at the radio station that went something along the lines of "You have a collect call from 'PLAYSOMEMETALLICA!' at the Washington State Penitentiary"
There's actually 3 colleges there, one is liberal arts, one is a community college, and one that suspended 50 kids for dancing at an off campus party.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Upon arrival police tried making conversation with the suspect."

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Then the man started heading toward the front of the store, where made a finger motion of shooting an officer's head.
That's when he was detained at the front of the store."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: He thought he was an "Onion".......


This
Please don't hurt the onions
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Walla Walla?  Huh!  Tell me more, tell me more....
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Miss Stein: Walla-Walla, really?

I can see Spokane or any of the Tri-Cities, but Walla-Walla is a bunch of quiet liberal arts students and wine swilling middle-aged women.  Oh, and that prison.

I was one of those liberal arts students. Used to get calls at the radio station that went something along the lines of "You have a collect call from 'PLAYSOMEMETALLICA!' at the Washington State Penitentiary"
There's actually 3 colleges there, one is liberal arts, one is a community college, and one that suspended 50 kids for dancing at an off campus party.


LOL, I remember hearing about the dancing incident. I also remember that I knew two students who did a college radio show, making no secret of the fact that they were stoners. They mentioned getting at least one call from a prisoner who said he wanted to meet them when he got out.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WITCH DOCTOR (David Seville) 1958 original version
Youtube cmjrTcYMqBM
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: So he says to me, "Being bad is ok in my book, how about you?!"...and I said "YEAH BABY!!!"


YOU'RE MAKING GRAVY WITHOUT THE LUMPS! A-hahahahahahHhAhaha
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.