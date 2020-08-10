 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Search dog finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp. Hiker hopes to get married to a girl whose father owns the biggest tracts of open land in New England   (wcax.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old fashioned family values then
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He just wants to sing.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are swamps in New Hampshire?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
... are they massive tracts?
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: There are swamps in New Hampshire?


New Hampshire has water and land, so yep.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THE reason i married the one i did...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'they called in New England K9 teams to assist. Shortly after 3 a.m.'

psa: Get the trained tracking dogs out there sooner rather than later.
Dogs are so much quicker in the woods than human searchers.

Read the book 'Scent of the Missing' by Susannah Charleson  -  the trials and joys she had training her search-and-rescue dog, and giving readers insight into how these dogs really work.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: There are swamps in New Hampshire?


A swamp that freezes over nearly half the year is still a swamp.  Heck, somewhere around 10% of Canada is swamp/marsh.
 
