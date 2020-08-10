 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   CHP performs dramatic helicopter rescue of two hikers who tripped and hurt themselves after being frightened by cow   (sfgate.com) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Helicopter, Ambulance, Napa County, California, California Highway Police helicopter, Solano County, California, Hiking, Helicopter H-32, Sonoma County, California  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 5:00 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the rescue crew just wanted to use the helicopter but who knows how far away they were.

Other than the rescue, I wonder if subby has been charged down by a 1500+ pound animal.  Cows are mostly docile but they can get pissed off.  I've been charged by both cow and bull - one bull was a very close call and the most pissed off I had ever seen livestock and scared the living shiat out of me.

A few years ago, there was a CO hiker (if I remember) that posted a pic of a cow that had charged them.  It knocked them down and they used their hiking poles to fend it off.  They retreated to some thick, skinny and tightly packed trees where, now safe, were able to get a pic of the cow with a bloodied nose (from the hiking poles) that was *still* fronting the hiker.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, a cow can fark your world straight to hell if it decides it wants to. They usually don't want to, but nobody who actually works with them takes anything about them for granted.
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet these folks were not paying attention, didn't notice the calf in the tall grass, and walked along that fire road between two.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: but nobody who actually works with them takes anything about them for granted.


Aye, shes a fickle mistress with a face as plain as the side of a barn and a heart filled with madness.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tshirtroundup.comView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i suppose that  one of the the last things I'd expect to see while hiking in a park is a charging cow.  I'd run also.  I'm glad they're okay...they could have been killed.

The only stupid I see in this story is subby's tag.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hostile Cow Attack is the name of my Amish Pantera cover band.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My relatives are dairy farmers, if a cow gets pissed off you will regret it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People think cows are dumb and slow. They're surprisingly fast, agile and will fark you up if they feel like it.
There is no shame in running from an angry cow.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
moo
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: i suppose that  one of the the last things I'd expect to see while hiking in a park is a charging cow.  I'd run also.  I'm glad they're okay...they could have been killed.

The only stupid I see in this story is subby's tag.


I'm guessing Subby is one of those rural douchebags who thinks he's superior to city folks, even though if you dropped him into any town larger than 15,000 people his tiny inbred brain would shut down and you'd find him in the fetal position in an alleyway.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My relatives are dairy farmers, if a cow gets pissed off you will regret it.


lol, the second time I went to a GF's house up in Royston I was riding back on back roads (I think it was on 106) when I went around a curve and COWS!  ScreeeeechSTOP.  About 15 of them got loose and were happily standing in the road.  My bike must have realllllly intimidated them.  I could by the way one dropped a massive pie in the middle of the road and after about a minute they sauntered off.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So...wild cow? That's not something I'd expect to encounter on the average hike.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So...wild cow? That's not something I'd expect to encounter on the average hike.


Almost any hiking in the Bay Area involves sharing trails with cattle. The entire area is a giant cow grazing land (see Richard Henry Dana's Two Years Before the Mast for a pre-Gold Rush description of the place). Both people and cows generally just ignore each other. The only way to piss one off is what these hikers must have done, which is get too close to a calf.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Oh, for the love of Cow"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.