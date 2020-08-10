 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Derecho To Impact Chicago Around 3 - 3:30 PM CDT, Widespread 100+MPH Winds Possible   (spc.noaa.gov)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was wondering about that. It's humid as hell to the east. I was expecting a storm.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."


Has anyone tried?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."


what about a nuke?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has the Weather channel given it a name?   I can't be worried until it has a name.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."


imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehobbes: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

what about a nuke?


Plenty of dynamite might disrupt it.

So. Headline is Windy City is Windy?

(Still craving a sammitch from yesterday's food thread)
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Farkers, I'm hunkered down in the basement. The gin is secure, I have tonic, ice, limes and homegrown mint. I'll get through this.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp. I guess the kids can get picked up early today. Off I go...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was in a Derecho a  few years ago. Coolest weather pattern I ever heard or saw while it was rolling in. Scariest weather I've ever been in.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr. Cantrore...paging a Mr. Cantore...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehobbes: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

what about a nuke?


Shhh he's forgotten about that.  Don't remind him now that it's over a city he doesn't like.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the plus side, the looters can stay home and the wind will just blow Coach purses to them.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

Has anyone tried?


New Orleans issues PSAs about that every time a named storm approaches, so, yes, people have tried.  No, it doesn't seem to do anything.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read that as "borracho".
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When the map is only showing a single time zone using zulu time is less than helpful putz, for safety critical information marking it as clearly and concisely as possible is important, even smart people are going to take too long to do the translation from UTC to local!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nabb1: Target Builder: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

Has anyone tried?

New Orleans issues PSAs about that every time a named storm approaches, so, yes, people have tried.  No, it doesn't seem to do anything.


They're just not doing it right. You gotta aim for the eye. Everyone in Florida knows that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: I read that as "borracho".


Best way to spend a Derecho during a Pandemic.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark 100mph winds. We had gusts over 70mph when Ike tooled through here (whenever that was). Plenty scary enough for someone living around huge, old trees.
 
Liadan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The north edge of that system is ripping through Southern Wisconsin right now. The damage to trees is pretty intense.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."


*chambers a round*

And how long have you been a 'meteorologist?'
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why does "Derecho" make me think of Duran Duran?

Duran Duran - Rio (Official Music Video)
Youtube nTizYn3-QN0


/it only makes sense to me, I know
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

*chambers a round*

And how long have you been a 'meteorologist?'


Florida Man?
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: puffy999: I read that as "borracho".

Best way to spend a Derecho during a Pandemic.


Cheers to that.

/the sewer line down the street plugged, so we have a tub full of shiat
//I wish I were borracho
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: SolderGlob: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

*chambers a round*

And how long have you been a 'meteorologist?'

Florida Man?


Even worse, Illinois man.
 
Robinfro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I was wondering about that. It's humid as hell to the east. I was expecting a storm.


I'm just south of STL and *just* woke up. My head has felt like I stuffed an air hose up my nose and pulled the trigger all weekend. Now I know why.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Axeofjudgement: SolderGlob: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

*chambers a round*

And how long have you been a 'meteorologist?'

Florida Man?

Even worse, Illinois man.


No comment. Born and bred Illinois man here. Let em fly!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Primer Impacto que?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x478]


ahhh....so you sprung for the dual-floppies....you mad-man!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think it'll get to the city quite that quickly but it's not farking around in any way. Several 100+mph wind reports.

Last time I was in a spot hit by a derecho it was St. Louis and we lost power for 72 hours.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm in Janesville and it's not so much windy, but damn is it raining hard.  No green skies yet!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Derechos are no joke.  We had one roll through the D.C. area back in 2012 or 2013, not long after sunset.  It's the only time weather has ever left me fearing for my life.  We got the weather alert on the radio, and looked at the radar to see this ugly roiling red bow storm coming our way.    My wife and I then headed out onto the front porch to check it out.  It was night, but we could see the storm wall off in the distance, coming fast.  Underneath it was lit up with flashes of blue and green.  As it got closer, and those flashes got brighter, we realized it was power pole transformers exploding.   We experienced the literal calm before the storm, and then it crashed through like the eye wall of a hurricane.  It brought down giant limbs and trees everywhere.  We ran the kids to the basement and slept down there, because there were more storms forecast behind it and because power was out and the basement was the coolest room in the house.  Truly an evil storm.

Stay safe, Illinois Farkers.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: When the map is only showing a single time zone using zulu time is less than helpful putz, for safety critical information marking it as clearly and concisely as possible is important, even smart people are going to take too long to do the translation from UTC to local!


This...was thinking the exact same thing.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm praying for Alabama!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I was wondering about that. It's humid as hell to the east. I was expecting a storm.


South of Ft. Wayne here. 86 and 54% humidity. Real feel is 96. Clear skies and breeze.
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope we get this in central new york. I love a good thunderstorm. and this looks like storm porn to me.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You all gettin' ready to take the gaspipe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: Derechos are no joke.  We had one roll through the D.C. area back in 2012 or 2013, not long after sunset.  It's the only time weather has ever left me fearing for my life.  We got the weather alert on the radio, and looked at the radar to see this ugly roiling red bow storm coming our way.    My wife and I then headed out onto the front porch to check it out.  It was night, but we could see the storm wall off in the distance, coming fast.  Underneath it was lit up with flashes of blue and green.  As it got closer, and those flashes got brighter, we realized it was power pole transformers exploding.   We experienced the literal calm before the storm, and then it crashed through like the eye wall of a hurricane.  It brought down giant limbs and trees everywhere.  We ran the kids to the basement and slept down there, because there were more storms forecast behind it and because power was out and the basement was the coolest room in the house.  Truly an evil storm.

Stay safe, Illinois Farkers.


We had one in Il about 6-7 years ago and it was brutal. The place I was staying at the time had no power for a week, and in other areas it was longer. Trees and power lines were down everywhere making it harder for the power company to repair. Not looking forward to this one, and from the looks of it I've got another 20-ish minutes before all hell breaks loose.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fark 100mph winds. We had gusts over 70mph when Ike tooled through here (whenever that was). Plenty scary enough for someone living around huge, old trees.


That was 2008, September.  It was threatening New Orleans with a direct hit and is one of the few times I've evacuated.  My wife was in her 29th week of pregnancy and we were worried the drop in barometric pressure might send her into labor.  She also had the board exams coming up and was studying like crazy.  We came back pretty quickly because they didn't extend the exam date.  That was a crazy few days.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You all gettin' ready to take the gaspipe...

[Fark user image 850x695]


Classic bow echo.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last one in Chicago I remember was 2008, just after I moved back here.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...that's really not good.  When the red bits are as wide as counties, you're going to have a bad time.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "PLEASE NOTE: SHOOTING AT THE WIND WILL NOT STOP IT."

what about a nuke?


Nukes only work on hurricanes.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You all gettin' ready to take the gaspipe...

[Fark user image 850x695]


Hammer time
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stepped outside a second ago in Grand Rapids. You can just tell a big storm is coming.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OldJames: I hope we get this in central new york. I love a good thunderstorm. and this looks like storm porn to me.


You might like this.

Bush Tucker Man Season 1 The Wet in Port Keats

SFW
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Has the Weather channel given it a name?   I can't be worried until it has a name.


I was thinking that Derecho was the name.  I don't like this naming thing for storms.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's...

[Fark user image 850x742]

...that's really not good.  When the red bits are as wide as counties, you're going to have a bad time.


"F*ck Manitowoc in particular. " - God. Probably..
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is god mad at Chicago?
 
