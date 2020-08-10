 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Take a COVID test? Why not wait for your results by traveling to visit family, not tell anyone about the test, then allow your relative to only use your first initial in the subsequent NYTimes column about your positive results?   (nytimes.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First off, if you're an adult in America, you really shouldn't be visiting your parents or vice versa. A cousin? You're probably not doing any of this right. I haven't seen my mom, sister, or grandparents in person since the start of the year, and we might all still be alive because of that.

In that moment, all of the months of pandemic headlines converged into a single vanishing point. This was a moment that required strong, clear guidance.

No, you were willfully ignoring them by having backyard cookouts. You had strong, clear guidance had you been looking for it in the first place. You rolled the dice. Probably not for the first time. Best of luck.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news..
For Alicia, Tami, and the rest of the S. Gang.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems to have a lot of people coming and going from her house for someone so concerned.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But by the time the day came for S.'s visit, the desire for normalcy had pushed past thoughts of safety...


DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ woman, who didn't you invite over?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work did a little cookout the other day. We tried to do it and distance. Yes, I know, bad idea, but frankly if we didn't give it to one another in our normal working a cookout won't change much.

Anyhoo, we are eating all distanced and one guy answers the phone, "oh, I hope this is the result of my test".

/Facepalm
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: First off, if you're an adult in America, you really shouldn't be visiting your parents or vice versa. A cousin? You're probably not doing any of this right. I haven't seen my mom, sister, or grandparents in person since the start of the year, and we might all still be alive because of that.

In that moment, all of the months of pandemic headlines converged into a single vanishing point. This was a moment that required strong, clear guidance.

No, you were willfully ignoring them by having backyard cookouts. You had strong, clear guidance had you been looking for it in the first place. You rolled the dice. Probably not for the first time. Best of luck.


Since March I've been in close proximity to three people. My girlfriend, who we accepted as being in a bubble together. My mother, on one occasion of needing to set up her broadband, with both masked. And my father, needing a big ass-tv moved around his home, both of us masked. For the parents I did my best to keep any kind of distance from them and still saw those endeavors as ill advised. Lucky for them I've yet to catch anything and so, in hindsight, they were safe.

/we're all rolling dice
//can I quit this game?
 
mattgsx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 3 young children, and I am SO SUCKING FICK of parents who have exposure events at work (ie: at the bar), and fail to quarantine their kids while they wait for test results. This has happened 3 times in the last 2 weeks, every time the dumbass parent passed it to their kids, and now as a result my kids are all quarantined due to direct exposure events, which also means we need to quarantine. But hey, I got to find out how well an autistic 7 year old takes getting a q-tip rammed up their nose by a National Guardsman doing their best (hint - not well).

If you needed to get swabbed, then you pose a legitimate threat to others. Stay the ever loving fark home.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister in a Dental Hygienist. She had a patient who hadn't come in a for a while visit. After she got her teeth cleaned, the patient told my sister that she finally had the time to come in because she couldn't go to work as she was waiting for her Covid Results.. The patient got her nails done earlier that day too! The dentist had to close for two weeks.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had to look and sure enough, the author's profile pics feature gigantic lesbian librarian glasses.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: First off, if you're an adult in America, you really shouldn't be visiting your parents or vice versa. A cousin? You're probably not doing any of this right. I haven't seen my mom, sister, or grandparents in person since the start of the year, and we might all still be alive because of that.

In that moment, all of the months of pandemic headlines converged into a single vanishing point. This was a moment that required strong, clear guidance.

No, you were willfully ignoring them by having backyard cookouts. You had strong, clear guidance had you been looking for it in the first place. You rolled the dice. Probably not for the first time. Best of luck.


But they have to have two baby sitters!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devo: My sister in a Dental Hygienist.


That's hot?
 
comrade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh god it is the article I read a few days ago and just kept thinking 'Wtf?' 'Wat?' 'No...' while reading it and then decided at the end that it must be satire because that's the only scenario that makes sense.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

koder: First off, if you're an adult in America, you really shouldn't be visiting your parents or vice versa. A cousin? You're probably not doing any of this right. I haven't seen my mom, sister, or grandparents in person since the start of the year, and we might all still be alive because of that.

In that moment, all of the months of pandemic headlines converged into a single vanishing point. This was a moment that required strong, clear guidance.

No, you were willfully ignoring them by having backyard cookouts. You had strong, clear guidance had you been looking for it in the first place. You rolled the dice. Probably not for the first time. Best of luck.


i am living in a tent on the backporch  in suburbs of atlanta in august because my wife took kids to see her folks.  her father doesn't like masks and still goes to the country buffet.  your typical trump stereotype.  InLaws said they've been good, but FIL is also the type to not do something because you told him to.  i am skeptical and was against the trip.  it wasn't essential.

at least I have wifi while camping.
 
ocd002
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Devo: My sister in a Dental Hygienist. She had a patient who hadn't come in a for a while visit. After she got her teeth cleaned, the patient told my sister that she finally had the time to come in because she couldn't go to work as she was waiting for her Covid Results.. The patient got her nails done earlier that day too! The dentist had to close for two weeks.


They should be allowed to sue the patient for loss of income.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Devo: My sister in a Dental Hygienist. She had a patient who hadn't come in a for a while visit. After she got her teeth cleaned, the patient told my sister that she finally had the time to come in because she couldn't go to work as she was waiting for her Covid Results.. The patient got her nails done earlier that day too! The dentist had to close for two weeks.


I feel like the dental office should be able to sue her for lost revenue in that situation. I'm not generally overly litigious but people like that need to be punished, though I'd also be ok with her being forced to get "SELFISH biatch" tattooed on her forehead.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Congrats on turning your backyard into Covid Roulette. Hope you win.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mattgsx: I have 3 young children, and I am SO SUCKING FICK of parents who have exposure events at work (ie: at the bar), and fail to quarantine their kids while they wait for test results. This has happened 3 times in the last 2 weeks, every time the dumbass parent passed it to their kids, and now as a result my kids are all quarantined due to direct exposure events, which also means we need to quarantine. But hey, I got to find out how well an autistic 7 year old takes getting a q-tip rammed up their nose by a National Guardsman doing their best (hint - not well).

If you needed to get swabbed, then you pose a legitimate threat to others. Stay the ever loving fark home.


Congrats on turning your kids into Covid Roulette
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devo: My sister in a Dental Hygienist. She had a patient who hadn't come in a for a while visit. After she got her teeth cleaned, the patient told my sister that she finally had the time to come in because she couldn't go to work as she was waiting for her Covid Results.. The patient got her nails done earlier that day too! The dentist had to close for two weeks.


I hope the dentist called that patient and told her they would no longer provide dental services for her brain-dead as.

And also called the nail salon to let them know as a courtesy.
 
mattgsx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: mattgsx: I have 3 young children, and I am SO SUCKING FICK of parents who have exposure events at work (ie: at the bar), and fail to quarantine their kids while they wait for test results. This has happened 3 times in the last 2 weeks, every time the dumbass parent passed it to their kids, and now as a result my kids are all quarantined due to direct exposure events, which also means we need to quarantine. But hey, I got to find out how well an autistic 7 year old takes getting a q-tip rammed up their nose by a National Guardsman doing their best (hint - not well).

If you needed to get swabbed, then you pose a legitimate threat to others. Stay the ever loving fark home.

Congrats on turning your kids into Covid Roulette


Yeah, my kids go to daycare. My wife essentially works for our insurance, which is essential when you have a child who receives intensive in home behavioral therapy because you want them to be able to have a chance to be successful later in life as an independent adult. Oh, and my wife is also pregnant. Pretty sure health insurance is necessary for that. I have worked remote since 2015, but a "customer facing" job is not possible with 3 kids under 7 in the house without active supervision.

Her job is not possible remote. Mine requires a lot of hands-on customer interaction. So we either have to have outside childcare, or we don't have healthcare (or income to pay the mortgage to keep the kids off the street).

Want to make any other snide remarks?
 
