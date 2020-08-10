 Skip to content
(Guardian)   This beautiful $40 million mansion in the heart of Paris comes with a gorgious master bedroom, a big terrace, a fireplace, a slowly decomposing human corpse, a laundry chWAIT what?   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It really has everything!
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He was someone of no fixed abode, with a drink problem," a police source told Le Monde.

Eh, no big deal.  There are drunk vagrants all over Paris.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drink problem, huh? Let me guess -- he was a sucker for tasting amontillado straight from the cask?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this faded lady sat mouldering the 7th arrondissement for more than 30 years with nothing done?

How long did the "discreet" Dutch company own it?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: A drink problem, huh? Let me guess -- he was a sucker for tasting amontillado straight from the cask?


For the love of God, PN.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
C'est la vie...oh wait.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's right subby a fireplace.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like renting a guest bedroom out to Rudy Giuliani.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet Colonel Mustard did it in the conservatory with the candle stick.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here I was hoping for something a bit more exciting...  like finding someone bricked up behind a wall, and a huge ensuing investigation to discover all the fun details of Who, Why, and How...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This beautiful $40 million mansion in the heart of Paris comes with a gorgious master bedroom, a big terrace, a fireplace, a slowly decomposing human corpse, a laundry chWAIT what?

Wait what, indeed, Subby: you misspelled 'gorgeous.'

/I have nothing of value to add to this thread
//then again, it is Fark, after all
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$40M? Yeah, you're going to have to come down on that a bit. I'd have to bring in a cleaning crew, and those aren't cheap. That flooring is ruined and is going to need to be replaced.

The best I can do is 22M.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I bet Colonel Mustard did it in the conservatory with the candle stick.


I don't have a clue what you are talking about.
 
