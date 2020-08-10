 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   Doctors and dentist warn of Mask Mouth. Mush Mouth, Yuck Mouth, and Hell Mouth unavailable for comment   (ktnv.com) divider line
    PSA, Oral hygiene, Dental caries, LAS VEGAS, Halitosis, mask mouth, Periodontitis  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chew gum or just think of something really delicious to make your mouth water.

Dry mouth is bad for your teeth and gums.
or get scolding for never flossing even if you do.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wave is being coined 'mask mouth', and includes symptoms like bad breath, tooth decay and gum inflammation.


Utter bullshiat, unless you have always practiced poor dental hygiene. Jeezus, are these Trumper dentists?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  One more thing for my dentist to guilt trip me about as I go in for an extraction of a broken tooth.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your breath was always bad, but now you get to smell it yourself.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Utter bullshiat, unless you have always practiced poor dental hygiene.


Yeah. This is America. We ain't England!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, watch out for Smash Mouth. They just played Sturgis.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Utter bullshiat, unless you have always practiced poor dental hygiene. Jeezus, are these Trumper dentists?


not every1 can aford a toothbursh u privileged a$$hole
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors are also encouraging patients to continue with regular appointments with their dentists as offices reopen.

Business is down, so we're going to come up with something scary sounding to get you back in.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Doctors are also encouraging patients to continue with regular appointments with their dentists as offices reopen.

Business is down, so we're going to come up with something scary sounding to get you back in.


Too bad for me, I had dental issues BEFORE this pandemic.  I am now in the process of trying to remedy the issues.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: hobnail: Doctors are also encouraging patients to continue with regular appointments with their dentists as offices reopen.

Business is down, so we're going to come up with something scary sounding to get you back in.

Too bad for me, I had dental issues BEFORE this pandemic.  I am now in the process of trying to remedy the issues.


My wife is in the same boat. Just got some extracted.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Na na na, gonna have a good time
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who already wears a snow gaiter for most of winter, I think they're full of sh*t.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clevelanders who were alive in the 70s, and who watched the late night movie show Hoolihan and Big Chuck, will remember "Mush Mouth" Mariano Pacetti from their pizza eating contests.

/csb, I know
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So "doctors and dentists" are identifying this new "trend" which for some reason is only being explained by one Dr. Daliah Wachs, who by some crazy coincidence also hosts her radio talk show and is absolutely someone to take seriously as she has no less than four appearances on Pawn Stars to her credit.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need saliva to help rinse off your teeth and keep everything copacetic," says Dr. Wachs.

I thought acid was bad for your teeth
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was really a thing, doctors and nurses would have been having issues for years.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I tell my ophthalmologist, "My eyes are up here..."
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wearing a surgical mask all day before the pandemic, as were thousands of doctors, nurses, scrub techs, and other OR personnel.  For some weird reason, we all were able to breathe through our noses just fine and none of our teeth have fallen out, at least not at any rate greater than the general population.  Must be because we always use This One Weird Trick That Doctors Don't Want You to Know About...

/call now!
//only $19.95!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Wachs says a lack of humidity in the mouth causes dry mouth, and less saliva is produced.

Excuse me. Lack of humidity? Must be the only dentists ever that haven't ever worn masks. This is pants on head intellectually challenged.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can I trust a "doctor" who's not wearing a lab coat or scrubs and a stethoscope draped around their neck?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you refuse to wear a mask in my store after being asked nicely, you risk:

Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Hard to tell.  I'm pretty much dead inside, anyway.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems odd.  We are very dry out in the southwest, but our dental health is fairly good.  The southeast is so wet that people have mold on their brains, and yet they have bad dental health.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That seems odd.  We are very dry out in the southwest, but our dental health is fairly good.  The southeast is so wet that people have mold on their brains, and yet they have bad dental health.


They're claiming that humidity cause dryness.

/black is white, up is down, and short is long
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dentists have to something to drum up more business, so naturally make up a fake ass condition. Most people do not wear them like described, and let's ask OR staff how their dentition is. BS.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumski: Dentists have to something to drum up more business, so naturally make up a fake ass condition. Most people do not wear them like described, and let's ask OR staff how their dentition is. BS.


I usually don't see a dentist for my ass conditions.

/jussayin'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRUSH

YOUR

TEETH
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a load of old bollocks.  Get a farking mask on, you dipshiat.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 350x350]


GAH! I remember that crap! Gatorade also use to sell their own brand as well.

Years later I found some at the 99¢ store and bought some. It was a bad as I remember. I had a buddy that I tricked into trying gave some to. It brought back horrid memories for him as well since he forgot all about it.

Never quenches my thirst so much as it just makes me spit constantly.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh great, now all of the dipshiats are going to wave notes from their chiropractor saying they can't wear masks because of an unspecified dental issue they can't legally tell you about.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: "We need saliva to help rinse off your teeth and keep everything copacetic," says Dr. Wachs.

I thought acid was bad for your teeth


Saliva protects teeth and kills bacteria
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Na na na, gonna have a good time


THAT
IS
NOT
MUSHMOUTH!

That's Dumb Donald.

This is Mushmouth:

WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a dentist sees people with bad oral hygiene....what did i miss..???
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fortunately, there is a cure for potty mouth.

Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: "We need saliva to help rinse off your teeth and keep everything copacetic," says Dr. Wachs.

I thought acid was bad for your teeth


Saliva is slightly alkaline, not acidic.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Dr. Wachs says a lack of humidity in the mouth causes dry mouth, and less saliva is produced.

Excuse me. Lack of humidity? Must be the only dentists ever that haven't ever worn masks. This is pants on head intellectually challenged.


Came to say this. Anyone who's ever worn a scarf in winter knows the problem isn't a LACK of humidity.
 
