 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Chicago Mayor Lightfoot sounding like Commissioner Gordon: "We are coming for you"   (foxnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Crime, Police, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Theft, high-end stores, SOCIAL MEDIA, CHICAGO LOOTING VIDEOS, Chicago  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Aug 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moniker o' Shame [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is your job Lightfoot.  That is what you should have been doing.  Also no word on if Kim Foxx is going to actually prosecute people sometime.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are not going to let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes...

Something about a barn door comes to mind.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empty threat.  Chicago legal system implements catch and release.  They aren't bothering to prosecute anyone.  They let them go then drop the charges.   The thugs, rioters, and looters aren't worried.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.


Sundown
Youtube kv8zyBi4ZXk
 
ununcle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried de-funding the looters?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.


He will appear like a ghost from wishing well.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.


Nope.  Just creeping 'round your backstair.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We are not going to let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes,' Lightfoot said

"To those who engaged in this criminal behavior, let's be clear: we are coming for you. We are already at work in finding you and we intend to hold you accountable for your actions,"


Unless they wear a badge.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.


Faux didn't even have Chicago in its top 5 as of late January.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/deadliest-​u​-s-cities
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL now its finally bad for everybody to be shooting each other in Chicago?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.

He will appear like a ghost from wishing well.


by the back stairs at sundown
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Empty threat.  Chicago legal system implements catch and release.  They aren't bothering to prosecute anyone.  They let them go then drop the charges.   The thugs, rioters, and looters crooked cops aren't worried.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Darth_Saltine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funkywooly: [Fark user image image 500x351]


HULK HOGAN WE COMING FOR YOU N*IGGA
Youtube LF_f2rklPRw


"We want the gold, sucka."
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: LOL now its finally bad for everybody to be shooting each other in Chicago?


Yes.  The rich people are being impacted now.

The other 2,500 shot in the city in 2020 so far with 427 killed, 2.5x the number of people shot in the US nationally by police all last year, were just collateral damage.

But clearly police are the problem.  We should defund them to stop the violence...
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: ifky: Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.

He will appear like a ghost from wishing well.

by the back stairs at sundown


Is that near the big lake they call Gitchie Goomie?
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tolerance for terrorists is waning.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.


It's Obama. They are still trying to erase the fact that Obama did a far better job than the white man before him and the white man after him.

They hate Obama because he confirms their deepest fears: That maybe the minorities should be taking their jobs, and that the whites should be the ones taking orders because they suck at running things.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: LOL now its finally bad for everybody to be shooting each other in Chicago?


Killing each other is fine, but you don't fark with commerce
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: iamskibibitz: ifky: Persnickety: Gordon Lightfoot is coming for us?  Not by sea I hope.

He will appear like a ghost from wishing well.

by the back stairs at sundown

Is that near the big lake they call Gitchie Goomie?


Close. It's near that weirdo Geechy Guy

img.grouponcdn.comView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: mikaloyd: LOL now its finally bad for everybody to be shooting each other in Chicago?

Yes.  The rich people are being impacted now.

The other 2,500 shot in the city in 2020 so far with 427 killed, 2.5x the number of people shot in the US nationally by police all last year, were just collateral damage.

But clearly police are the problem.  We should defund them to stop the violence...


If Chicago could invest the hundreds of millions they've paid out in police brutality in the last decade into the neglected neighborhoods, this conversation likely never would have happened. Instead CPD spent decades systematically enforcing racist policies, attitudes, and policing strategies .. oh and torturing and beating minorities in Homan Square. So, alas, that money was not available.

My city has it's problems and I'm not a fan of lightfoot, but if you think the police aren't a large part of the issue you should read the consent decree co-signed by the DoJ and CPD leadership and Chicago's city leaders.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: jso2897: Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.

It's Obama. They are still trying to erase the fact that Obama did a far better job than the white man before him and the white man after him.

They hate Obama because he confirms their deepest fears: That maybe the minorities should be taking their jobs, and that the whites should be the ones taking orders because they suck at running things.


Whaaaat? SMH
 
way south
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You refused federal help.
You threatened to defund your police.
You've done nothing but encourage riots and lawlessness.
Call me skeptical, but I don't think a corrupt-o-crat is coming for anything but public funds to embezzle.
 
redmid17
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

way south: [Fark user image 480x360]

You refused federal help.
You threatened to defund your police.
You've done nothing but encourage riots and lawlessness.
Call me skeptical, but I don't think a corrupt-o-crat is coming for anything but public funds to embezzle.


Imagine thinking this is a pertinent and accurate take.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go looters. F*ck the police.  :)

Property damage is NOTHING compared to routine, remorseless murder.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LAWNING ORDER!!!!
 
flamingboard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.


Shhh, you're interrupting the dog whistle circlejerk.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Go looters. F*ck the police.  :)

Property damage is NOTHING compared to routine, remorseless murder.


You mean as long as they're busy looting they're not killing each other.

That's a plan, I guess.
 
joker420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Go looters. F*ck the police.  :)

Property damage is NOTHING compared to routine, remorseless murder.


You mean like the 16,000 people killed by criminals each year? Pick your side carefully.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

joker420: CaptainFatass: jso2897: Not to be a fuddlesome old grownup - but when you look at the actual statistics, isn't Chicago well down the list for the most violent American cities?
Aren't there quite a few cities that are a lot more violent?
I'm just asking questions - no need to get defensive.

It's Obama. They are still trying to erase the fact that Obama did a far better job than the white man before him and the white man after him.

They hate Obama because he confirms their deepest fears: That maybe the minorities should be taking their jobs, and that the whites should be the ones taking orders because they suck at running things.

Whaaaat? SMH


Yup, and the black guys have bigger dicks and satisfy the white guys' wives better, too.
 
NathanAllen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nail those farks.

No really, this is a step too far. Find the organizers and larger crews and nail their asses to the wall.

But they won't, and the Outlet Mall less than five minutes from my house will become a battle zone.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the mayor that rejected federal assistance. Only emboldened these things when she did so.

/I can say thug because Obama used that word about Baltimore.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

redmid17: way south: [Fark user image 480x360]

You refused federal help.
You threatened to defund your police.
You've done nothing but encourage riots and lawlessness.
Call me skeptical, but I don't think a corrupt-o-crat is coming for anything but public funds to embezzle.

Imagine thinking this is a pertinent and accurate take.


What is the party approved take?
 
NathanAllen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: This is the mayor that rejected federal assistance. Only emboldened these things when she did so.

/I can say thug because Obama used that word about Baltimore.


Wouldn't finding the leaders of organized looting gangs be part of the FBI's purview, even if having mercenary goons beating protesters around Trump Tower isn't especially appealing?

This is a repeat of the last loot riots, lots of idiots providing cover for the people grabbing the actual loot.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: as long as they're busy looting


It's called undocumented shopping.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Go looters. F*ck the police.  :)

Property damage is NOTHING compared to routine, remorseless murder.


A true member of the progressive suicide cult, support left causes no matter what, eh comrade?
 
redmid17
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: redmid17: way south: [Fark user image 480x360]

You refused federal help.
You threatened to defund your police.
You've done nothing but encourage riots and lawlessness.
Call me skeptical, but I don't think a corrupt-o-crat is coming for anything but public funds to embezzle.

Imagine thinking this is a pertinent and accurate take.

What is the party approved take?


I have no farking idea what you're talking about, so I'll just use his points.

1) She told the feds she didn't want jackbooted thugs brutalizing protesters; she accepted over 100 FBI / ATF agents to help solve gang, drug, and weapon trafficking cases.
2) The mayor didn't threaten to defund police. She literally dismissed it as a hashtag but not a viable plan. She does want significant reform
3) Putting parts of the city on virtual lockdown with cops and national guard on every corner didn't happen?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.