"Two blood-covered, chainsaw-wielding men emerged from the bushes of a popular public park in Toronto on Sunday morning, where witnesses say they screamed at, followed, and even lunged toward strangers while revving their deadly tools"
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PCP is a hell of a drug.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toronto Canada?  Not Toronto Florida??  Damn!!!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss working at haunted attractions
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: PCP is a hell of a drug.


Has anyone ever had a pleasant PCP experience?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that one dude sure looks MS-13
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/so, a Canadian remake?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being short of poutine and maple syrup does strange things to a Canadian.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No chains were attached to the saw.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when one of us snaps, it's not pretty. we are so polite all the time, but this is what bubbles beneath the surface.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: /so, a Canadian remake?
/so, a Canadian remake?


Can't believe I was beat to this reference.

/WHERE SHOULD WE TAKE THEM
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: that one dude sure looks MS-13


Well, that's an X in my boogeyman bingo card. Anybody care to call them out as Bloods or Crips? Oh, just the illegal immigrants get the chic gangs that are all the rage today. Gangs of one or two, apparently, using chainsaws, as many gangs are want to do in the city streets. Canada gets the double bump for those MS-13 thugs crossing TWO borders with their caravans of death.

Not sure why somebody with lots of tats is definitely a member of MS-13, but I guess some people spook easily.

I think the police need to heighten their presence in this park, given that there is a rising population of homeless people camping there, and an increase in drug usage.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all advocate for social distancing in our own way.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Has anyone ever had a pleasant PCP experience?


A long time ago I read this memoir written by a lesbian lover of Janis Joplin and apparently PCP made Janis feel more 'normal'. That strange little factoid always stuck with me
/never done it
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: cwheelie: that one dude sure looks MS-13

Well, that's an X in my boogeyman bingo card. Anybody care to call them out as Bloods or Crips? Oh, just the illegal immigrants get the chic gangs that are all the rage today. Gangs of one or two, apparently, using chainsaws, as many gangs are want to do in the city streets. Canada gets the double bump for those MS-13 thugs crossing TWO borders with their caravans of death.

Not sure why somebody with lots of tats is definitely a member of MS-13, but I guess some people spook easily.

I think the police need to heighten their presence in this park, given that there is a rising population of homeless people camping there, and an increase in drug usage.


Is your white guilt lessened now?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honestly, this kind of shiat is pretty much par for the course this year.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What the ever living fark...

I'd swear that was a movie shoot or viral promo for a movie if the cops hadn't shown up.
 
dready zim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Is your white guilt lessened now?

Well, that's an X in my boogeyman bingo card. Anybody care to call them out as Bloods or Crips? Oh, just the illegal immigrants get the chic gangs that are all the rage today. Gangs of one or two, apparently, using chainsaws, as many gangs are want to do in the city streets. Canada gets the double bump for those MS-13 thugs crossing TWO borders with their caravans of death.

Not sure why somebody with lots of tats is definitely a member of MS-13, but I guess some people spook easily.

I think the police need to heighten their presence in this park, given that there is a rising population of homeless people camping there, and an increase in drug usage.

Is your white guilt lessened now?


You sound woke.

How to Be a Woke White Person
Youtube gHSVjmO4iJY
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
C'mon guys, at least give us something original. Chainsaws? Is it 1974 again already?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I played Resident Evil 4.  These guys may be tough to take down, but it's doable.

You'll get a ruby too.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jason Jr. meets Son Of Jason, the reality show.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, those clowns standing around on the edge of a forest, what a year ago, ten years ago, sure seem quaint now, don't they?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least they supported both Husqy and Stihl.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or this could be a couple of white boys punking y'all
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: when one of us snaps, it's not pretty. we are so polite all the time, but this is what bubbles beneath the surface.


Quit lying and say you're soooory.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
honestly, no one else is doing their part to defeat the Necromonican
 
The Cureman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You bring a knife, he brings a chainsaw, that's the Toronto way, eh!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here is their dog.

Chainsaw Dog
Youtube qCBsJ673tRI
 
