(Stat News)   America's small window of opportunity to beat back COVID-19 is closing fast. Hint: the flu season is right around the corner   (statnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it closed 3 months ago.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh don't you worry. We won't do anything meaningful before it shuts.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you suggesting this winter is going to be a high-octane adventure in which humanity is forced to join forces with influenza in order to defeat the coronavirus?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But Trump said hot weather will kill it off
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if people's heightened awareness of good public hygiene right now will help lessen the severity of the regular flu spread this year.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The secret to the flu is that the same measures that will protect you from COVID will be very effective with the flu too.

Wear a mask
Wash your hands
Keep physical distance between you and others
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The secret to the flu is that the same measures that will protect you from COVID will be very effective with the flu too.

Wear a mask
Wash your hands
Keep physical distance between you and others


So what youre saying is we are farked.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: I wonder if people's heightened awareness of good public hygiene right now will help lessen the severity of the regular flu spread this year.


It's working in New Zealand:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Beat back covid? Its too late. Our only hope now is a vaccine.
 
