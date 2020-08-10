 Skip to content
(Mashable)   What's up with all the 'step' porn lately?   (mashable.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sellingantiques.co.ukView Full Size

Saucy.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wish incest porn had a more mainstream appeal..."
Youtube FKv0gXUN67g

His wish came true.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because you people are sick, and perverted.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [sellingantiques.co.uk image 500x501]
Saucy.


Fark isn't my personal erotica site.  Err..
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.made-in-china.comView Full Size

Hubba.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step-kids of the world unite!
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russian algorithm psy-op to dilute porn's pacifying effect.

/tinfoil hat stays on, thank you
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Step sis is a live in hot chick you're not related to. It's not brain surgery.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because most families are shattered and/or cobbled together of various other failed families leading kids to want fappable material that reflects their real life desires.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ziiiip
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hey bro, what's going on in this thread?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh? You know that's just one category of hundreds on those sites. Trust me. I've done my research.
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I try to ignore the step sis/bro/mom whatever part and just watch the action. It's where the better looking stars are now, so if you want something new to watch, its what shows up.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know, but I'll be glad when it's over and a search for "fantasy porn" goes back to being elves and stuff.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People are all stuck together indoors, and can't go outside to bang.

Also, Alabama.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lately?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I actually posed this question a couple years ago to my buddy in Philadelphia when I was in town and we out drinking.

"It's basically one of the last social tabeus, completely forbidden in society, therefore being forbidden. it attracts people."

Really had to stop and think about that. Not sure if he was onto something, but it ain't my thing so I believe I changed the subject to football.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [sellingantiques.co.uk image 500x501]
Saucy.


I'll be in my bunk, which requires I climb a ladder
/giggity
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [thesun.co.uk image 850x553]


OK, I count 5 with wide straps, 6 with thin straps, and 3 strapless.

What is up with THAT?
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok granny, nice article.

If you think plugging your stepsister is the most disturbing genre of porn you are a sweet and simple child.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Step sis is a live in hot chick you're not related to. It's not brain surgery.


The most generous hypothesis I can come up with is that there's something very compelling about taking a person you've known for a long time in a non-sexual context and tentatively making the transition to a sexual relationship. There are a lot of narratives that can provide this: Friends, neighbors, co-workers, roommates, etc. However, explaining those takes exposition, which porno has very little time for. Having a shorthand for "live-in hot chick that you're not related to" gets that out of the way. Once these videos started to get popular the producers didn't really analyze what specifically people found hot, they just produced more of the same, and here we are.

Or, there are just way too many weird perverts out there. Either or.
 
Uzzah [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because you can produce it in both normal and step-sibling varieties by doing nothing more than changing the title listing in PornHub.  Most of them don't even have any "hey, step-bro/hey, step-sis" dialogue in them.

/trust me, I know
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mashable just log into PornHub for the first time?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just one step away from the good stuff
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw a infographic that said Step-Sister Pron was the most popular in my state.  When I looked it up, it seemed like it had many of the prettiest girls role-playing that.  No idea how it became a thing, though.

I also saw a few about realtors.
And a few where no face was shown.

Pron is ... I dunno. I have to avoid that stuff. I couldn't make it through watching my wife look at dresses on Amazon,com.  There's no way I can spend an evening on pronHoob.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The vast majority of people don't give a fark. People are clicking on videos based on the preview not the title.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aungen: I saw a infographic that said Step-Sister Pron was the most popular in my state.  When I looked it up, it seemed like it had many of the prettiest girls role-playing that.  No idea how it became a thing, though.

I also saw a few about realtors.
And a few where no face was shown.

Pron is ... I dunno. I have to avoid that stuff. I couldn't make it through watching my wife look at dresses on Amazon,com.  There's no way I can spend an evening on pronHoob.


Kentucky sounds weird. You should move away.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And here we were all convinced that degeneracy was not a slippery slope towards more degeneracy. Are you prepared for the pedo acceptance wave hitting society soon?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lately?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Convenience. You're not related to him/her, and you're living in the same house.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldJames: I try to ignore the step sis/bro/mom whatever part and just watch the action. It's where the better looking stars are now, so if you want something new to watch, its what shows up.


This and:

Basically it doesn't require any particular body type, race, special equipment, etc. you don't even have to have any dialogue that indicates the fact. You can just title the porn "step sex" and now it's suddenly super taboo, which I guess gets some people's rocks off. You don't even have to have the flimsiest excuse as to why they happened to be in the wherever and walked in on the person masturbating and then join in sex. And the rest of us can turn down the volume and whack it and ignore.

Tldr it's the easiest fetish to film and/ignore
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess the babysitter is not needed anymore.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: [thesun.co.uk image 850x553]


How'd you get all them nice-lookin' phillies in one stable like that?

/betcha they were scratchin' and clawin' each other's eyes out off-camera
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that like a foot fetish thing?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've got a friend who was raped at age 10 by her step brother, so it's generally a turn-off for me, but I'm originally from Arkansas, so we're normally keeping it in the nuclear family, anyways.

/window seat, please
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pueblonative: I Ate Shergar: [sellingantiques.co.uk image 500x501]
Saucy.

Fark isn't my personal erotica site.  Err..


images.shape.mdpcdn.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What it's like being a step-brother in 2019
Youtube sxnJcZvuRK8
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: And here we were all convinced that degeneracy was not a slippery slope towards more degeneracy. Are you prepared for the pedo acceptance wave hitting society soon?


Please, just stop.

Porn has been around forever. "Taboo Family" porn has also been around for a very long time.

Clutch your pearls somewhere else. Pedo acceptance is not going to be a thing.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many Farkers are retrieving their "step-sock" right now?
 
