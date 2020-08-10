 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Rolld ice cream shop gets, well, rolled. Oh the irony   (ksby.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rickrolled?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they use a frozen granite slab would it be Rock N' Rolled?
 
blinkybluegnome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was the robber named Roald?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"They took some chocolate wafer straws, they took one of the employee's jackets in the back and then a floor mat and then some other food I couldn't really tell what was in their hands,"Zachman said.

So he saw them?  No description given?  Was there camera footage?  This is really great reporting.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What kind of restaurant leaves cash in the register overnight? Nobody does that, it's just dumb...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: What kind of restaurant leaves cash in the register overnight? Nobody does that, it's just dumb...


One that wants you to yoink their cash. A roly pully.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: What kind of restaurant leaves cash in the register overnight? Nobody does that, it's just dumb...


If the insurance covers stolen cash, then the register DEFINITELY had at least a thousand in it. Wink.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Friend of the Devil: What kind of restaurant leaves cash in the register overnight? Nobody does that, it's just dumb...

If the insurance covers stolen cash, then the register DEFINITELY had at least a thousand in it. Wink.


I just mean I've worked at a few restaurants in my life and that's closing 101: empty the register. Besides that there's not really much to steal in a restaurant besides food or booze, so emptying the register really decreases the chances of getting robbed--which is bad because they'll break a window and now you can't open, which is when you really start losing money.
 
