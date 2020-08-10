 Skip to content
(BBC)   2020 apocalypse has an unlikely white knight. Boris Johnson is doing something right?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Homosexuality, gay conversion' case, gay conversion therapy, Boris Johnson, Gay rights activists, LGBT, Sexual orientation, Gay  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet insists on opening schools just like Trump.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's gotta be an accident.
 
Arleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet insists on opening schools just like Trump.


And yet this article concerns opening schools and Trump how?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's sad that these people are led to believe that there's something wrong with themselves that they can't control. They come away scarred for life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know as an aside I bet converting people to be gay is way easier than converting them from being gay.  Other than the whole Kinsey scale born with it thing, I mean.   Niche market but I bet you could open a school.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's sad that these people are led to believe that there's something wrong with themselves that they can't control. They come away scarred for life.

[Fark user image 850x521]


Being a right-wing nutjob is a choice, I think.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yet insists on opening schools just like Trump.


Get yourself some help.  TDS is a serious illness.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nijika: You know as an aside I bet converting people to be gay is way easier than converting them from being gay.  Other than the whole Kinsey scale born with it thing, I mean.   Niche market but I bet you could open a school.


The school exists.  It's called Eton.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Forcing this on someone is obviously wrong. But surely people with unwanted same-sex attractions have the same right to seek change as transsexuals, right? If you can self-identify as a man while being biologically female and have that respected and even surgico-chemically "corrected", surely you can self-identify as straight while being (biologically? hormonally?) gay and have that respected. In both cases your body isn't cooperating with what YOU want. Yet in one case we're supposed to affirm what you want and even pay for your surgery, but in the other case we're going to mock what you want and tell you that your hormones define you and you need to get in line with them.

If you're going to respect people's choices and self-identity, then respect people's choices and self-identity. You can have your own (potentially bigoted hate-motivated) opinions about whether they're making the right choice and whether the end result will leave them more happy or less. But surely it's their choice. Or is that just self-righteous rhetoric and we don't really believe it when people make the "wrong" choices?
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: It's gotta be an accident.


There are gay Tories, it's not like being poor. There are no poor Tories, only temporarily financially inconvenienced ones.
 
