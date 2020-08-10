 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   YOB, testing a theory, pick your own meaning and run with it   (acronymsandslang.com) divider line
34
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
YOB - Nothing To Win (Clearing the Path to Ascend 2014 | HQ)
Youtube Aqc5QzY2Brg
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While a breakfast with a bunch of young oncologists is intriguing, I tend to think like, a vaguely british punk kid, probably wearing like knockoff Burberry.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your Old Balls
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A yob is something you give to Mexican immigrants.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A yob is something you give to Mexican immigrants.


In the late Freddie Prinz's case "That's nawt my yob"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 227x277]


Yob! Yob! Where's my Yob!?!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
haha love it
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Drew: haha love it


You Ornery Bastage
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Own Booze.

As in BYOB.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flip side to "WAP?"
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were NEDs who drank buckfast and wore Burberry caps
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yob is boy backwards.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

British slang term for a loutish, uncultured person?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Your Old Balls


Why isn't this post getting more love?  I don't even know you people any longer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Own Briveateidaho"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Old Bastard..!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: I thought they were NEDs who drank buckfast and wore Burberry caps


Neds are Scottish. Yobs are English.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: rcain: I thought they were NEDs who drank buckfast and wore Burberry caps

Neds are Scottish. Yobs are English.


And Yobbos are Australian.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Your Own Booze.

As in BYOB.


Seconding this definition.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GratefullyAlive: [YouTube video: YOB - Nothing To Win (Clearing the Path to Ascend 2014 | HQ)]


I just came here to say YOB is love and post something like this.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow  Blanket.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Yellow  Blanket.


Yellow Odorous Blanket.

Don't drink too much or you'll end end with a YOB. And loss your job.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Its how the Brit Boomers identify the slacker millenial, Gen X, Gen Z, whatever.  Youth on Benefits
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YOB looks like acronym of some sort.

Yob is pejorative for an uncultured moron who is usually outspoken, louder than a Who concert, and drunk most of the time. Examples include: Most of the characters in Trailer Park Boys, Bluto from Animal House, juggalos, most English and Russian football (soccer) fans, a lot of U.S. football fans, etc.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
YOB - short for Yobbos, as in she has major league yobbos.

thechive.comView Full Size
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

saywhat: YOB - short for Yobbos, as in she has major league yobbos.

[thechive.com image 650x901]


yes...why yes, she does!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

saywhat: YOB - short for Yobbos, as in she has major league yobbos.

[thechive.com image 650x901]


It's hard to say what's in those, but they're going to explode at any moment.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A yob is a chav without the bougie.

An elrig is a naffier slag without the biscuit.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saywhat: YOB - short for Yobbos, as in she has major league yobbos.

[thechive.com image 650x901]


You owe me a key board
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrosine: YOB looks like acronym of some sort.

Yob is pejorative for an uncultured moron who is usually outspoken, louder than a Who concert, and drunk most of the time. Examples include: Most of the characters in Trailer Park Boys, Bluto from Animal House, juggalos, most English and Russian football (soccer) fans, a lot of U.S. football fans, etc.


It isn't. It's just 'boy' backwards.
 
