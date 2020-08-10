 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Skeletal remains found by fishermen in tent beside remote Aussie river. Astute authorities say it could have been there for 'years' ...being a skeleton and all   (9news.com.au) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't take as long as you think to be reduced to bones
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he skeleton was hiding in the tent.......because he didn't have the guts...!


/with a nod to my daughter for the joke.
//she was 4 years old 24 years ago and she loved the skeleton not having guts thing.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably bit by something

Spider, snake, platypus... many culprits
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you find more bones, it could be a Skeletal Family.

Skeletal Family - Promised Land
Youtube 41AqlPjc-Wc
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't a skeleton go on a nice camping trip without everyone making a big deal of it?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Probably bit by something

Spider, snake, platypus... many culprits


A feral Bruce, perhaps?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Star Trek (1/9) Movie CLIP - Kirk Meets Bones (2009) HD
Youtube RlphfLO3MYA
 
knedgecko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A pack of angry drop bears could reduce a corpse to skeleton status in a matter of minutes!
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Probably bit by something

Spider, snake, platypus... many culprits


Australian wilderness, he probably died peacefully of old age.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The do not disturb sign was just a joke.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that it's the remains of a jolly swagman who camped by a billabong under the shade of a coolibah tree,
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
You'll have plenty of time to be a skeleton down by the river
 
goodncold
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn Australian tents.   They'll kill ya!
 
ocelot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard.
 
bottom-dragger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Couldn't figure out where it was until they said southwest of Ayr
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robertus: AlgaeRancher: Probably bit by something

Spider, snake, platypus... many culprits

Australian wilderness, he probably died peacefully of old age.


When investigating suspicious deaths, police generally do not consider completely impropable theories.

"Honest officer!  It was pack of 12 gorillas, all dressed up as Joker, witha chainsaw in one hand, and an axe in the other!  I swear to god!"

Try something more believable,...
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It doesn't take as long as you think to be reduced to bones


says the serial killer. let me guess, you use quicklime.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ocelot: Lucky bastard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So being Australia, I expect to hear that the skeleton came to life and started killing people. What isn't deadly down there?
 
