(CBC)   Meanwhile, in Canada   (cbc.ca)
22
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, it's hard to get cable in some remote areas.

/there's a beaver-cable joke in there somewhere
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Industrious little creatures, they're probably watching episodes of This Old House between bouts of streaming Letterkenny.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Industrious little creatures, they're probably watching episodes of This Old House between bouts of streaming Letterkenny.


Or HGTV. Next on Lodgeflippers: He's a beaver, she's a beaver. Their budget: $750,000.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It is well known that castor canadensis enjoy reruns of The Raccoons and Fraggle Rock.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: Feral Cat With Scissors: Industrious little creatures, they're probably watching episodes of This Old House between bouts of streaming Letterkenny.

Or HGTV. Next on Lodgeflippers: He's a beaver, she's a beaver. Their budget: $750,000.


This week on Damhunters International: She's a beaver pursuing post-doctoral studies in water conservation, and her partner is a work-from-home mother in the last stages of publishing a coffee table book on Etruscan latrine architecture. These fine gals and their ten adopted children are looking for their dream home. Their budget: $2.5 million.
 
davynelson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cute but not really.  It's like finding garbage on your nature hike..
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even Beavers love porn from space.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FNG: Sure, it's hard to get cable in some remote areas.

/there's a beaver-cable joke in there somewhere


He fixes the beaver?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's stupid. Beavers use streaming services.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, inside of the den

The Red Green Show Ep 237 "Snowed In" (2002 Season)
Youtube wE6qdypK1a4
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My #1 suspect is DirectTV Rob Lowe and his insatiable appetite for beaver.
 
delciotto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like they got a upgrade.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

davynelson: Cute but not really.  It's like finding garbage on your nature hike..


Well at least it's being recycled!
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It is well known that castor canadensis enjoy reruns of The Raccoons and Fraggle Rock.


In between Fred Penner and Today's Special and Mr Dressup.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fake. That elevation of dish would put the beaver at almost the North Pole! Real beaver satellite dishes would be closer to a 45 degree angle.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: That's stupid. Beavers use streaming services.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
^_^
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now we need the shave your beaver cartoon and the thread will be over

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceman375
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All through the article I kept expecting it to be an uplink for a web cam or some wildlife conservation effort.

Musta forgot, this is Fark.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
