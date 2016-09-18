 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Pro-police group continues outreach to Black Lives Matter in the most obvious way possible   (aol.com) divider line
68
    More: Murica, Colorado State University, Flag of the United States, Ciara Wilson, Blue Lives Matter apparel, Fort Collins police services station, toThe Rocky Mountain Collegian, alleged attack, Black Lives Matter supporters  
•       •       •

1484 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 1:53 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the best people"
"Good people on both sides"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pro-police"?  What does that even mean?  You like dead minorities?  You want all your minorities shot to death on the street?  Or you just approve of unwarranted violence against American citizens?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Pro-police"?  What does that even mean?  You like dead minorities?  You want all your minorities shot to death on the street?  Or you just approve of unwarranted violence against American citizens?


Yes?
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A rally of about a dozen people.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lol
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Pro-police"?  What does that even mean?  You like dead minorities?  You want all your minorities shot to death on the street?  Or you just approve of unwarranted violence against American citizens?


No no, they don't need to be dead. Just constantly terrorized.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: A rally of about a dozen people.


Since it's all about systemic racism, wouldn't it be fair to have black police officers target them with traffic stops, and maybe some added "pew pew" to rattle some white cages? You know, fair is far... it is what it is.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The "Back the Blue" rally

I guess for some it was a "Black and Blue" rally...
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My guess is the "pro-police" folks were cops, hence why the police didn't get involved (and the mention of guns and batons). Similar to the cops riots during Giuliani's time as mayor where drunk cops rioted because they didn't like that an accountability board was being planned. Non-drunk cops stood by as their fellow officers attacked strangers and destroyed property.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time to do some looting.
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lol. You burn buildings down and decent people might get pissed.
 
radarlove
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't see the article mention the fact that a couple of the assailed folks (who you can see being speared with flagpoles in the video) were arrested while the attackers were thanked by the cops.

FCPD is utter farking trash.

/acab
 
jake3988
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Pro-police"?  What does that even mean?  You like dead minorities?  You want all your minorities shot to death on the street?  Or you just approve of unwarranted violence against American citizens?


I mean, do you want to have no police at all?  I think virtually everyone is 'pro-police'.  Which, I guess why the phrase is stupid.

But in the same way that people who want sensible gun reform are denounced as 'anti-gun', people who want sensible police reform are denounced as 'anti-police'.  Hence you have 'pro-police' idiots pop up.  And yes, that basically means police with unlimited power, no checks and balances, and dead minorities.
 
B0redd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we picking sides yet?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x498]


So criminals are criminals by choice? But you guys said it's because of systemic poverty and racism.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Attendees report that a group dressed in all-black tactical gear then arrived with no clear affiliation, it is then that the brawl broke out.

Another video shows one of the "Back the Blue" rally attendees stabbing a BLM protester with an American flag.

"'Murica fk yea!!" was overheard, no doubt.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

radarlove: Didn't see the article mention the fact that a couple of the assailed folks (who you can see being speared with flagpoles in the video) were arrested while the attackers were thanked by the cops.

FCPD All Police is are utter farking trash.

/acab


F*ck those pigs.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not one conservative itt to defend their actions. Today, conservatives lost.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x498]

So criminals are criminals by choice? But you guys said it's because of systemic poverty and racism.


Nobody is saying "vertically striped lives matter," mister strawman hunter.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Typical selectively edited video.

Here's a longer version.  Gotta say I wouldn't want them walking down my street, especially the ones in their riot costumes.

It was in the middle of a residential area, too.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=svAQp​_​1596987230
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Do you know what this badge means?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Pro-police"?  What does that even mean?  You like dead minorities?  You want all your minorities shot to death on the street?  Or you just approve of unwarranted violence against American citizens?


To quote Rage, it means "You justify those that died by wearing the badge, they're the chosen whites"
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Not one conservative itt to defend their actions. Today, conservatives lost.


The thread is young.

/They coulda used some police there to break that up
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Typical selectively edited video.

Here's a longer version.  Gotta say I wouldn't want them walking down my street, especially the ones in their riot costumes.

It was in the middle of a residential area, too.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=svAQp_​1596987230


Damn. Those rednecks farked up those commies. Ya hate to see it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeez, that video actually ended with one guy pummeling another and making him say "uncle".
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: Another video shows one of the "Back the Blue" rally attendees stabbing a BLM protester with an American flag.

They're just trying to uphold traditions:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x498]

So criminals are criminals by choice? But you guys said it's because of systemic poverty and racism.


I mean at least you're finally recognizing that to be a cop means that you're a criminal so you have that going for you, which is nice.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: Attendees report that a group dressed in all-black tactical gear then arrived with no clear affiliation, it is then that the brawl broke out.

Another video shows one of the "Back the Blue" rally attendees stabbing a BLM protester with an American flag.

"'Murica fk yea!!" was overheard, no doubt.


media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's phrase it slightly differently.

A group of thugs dressed for trouble showed up in a quiet suburban neighborhood.  The locals decided they didn't want any trouble and forced said thugs to leave.  At least one of the thugs decided to get physical and learned that was a very bad idea.

See how easy it is to drive your personal agenda with simple wording?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: FTA: Another video shows one of the "Back the Blue" rally attendees stabbing a BLM protester with an American flag.

They're just trying to uphold traditions:
[Fark user image 425x400]


I hate you.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In this case it doesn't seem like anything mattered.  'Murica gonna 'Murica biatch.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Despite the multiple people involved in the violent clash, only two people were arrested. Both individuals detained were Black Lives Matter supporters.

This is my shocked face.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Typical selectively edited video.

Here's a longer version.  Gotta say I wouldn't want them walking down my street, especially the ones in their riot costumes.

It was in the middle of a residential area, too.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=svAQp_​1596987230


So I see a few kids walking down the street peacefully and a bunch of right wing thugs physically crowding them, and then assaulting them. That's pretty much what I expected to see, it's the same story over and over. Also, why are you concerned about protesters wearing a mask during a pandemic, I thought 'but the protesters are spreading the 'rona' was a hot right wing taking point.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some cowardly asshats decided to paint a blue line on the Black Lives Matter mural in Tulsa.

Literally on the remnants Black Wall Street.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Looks like they did it while driving.

Cowards.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
F*ck all American cops. Pieces of garbage.

And f*ck anyone who supports American police as the bloodthirsty evil savages they are now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure a more complete video of what happened before exists.

I know this automatically makes me a nazi around here, but I'll reserve judgment until I have more information.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So right wingers being how right wingers be.

This is why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about right wingers as if they're smart enough or civilized enough to shiat in a toilet.

farking monsters is what they are.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: So right wingers being how right wingers be.

This is why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about right wingers as if they're smart enough or civilized enough to shiat in a toilet.

farking monsters is what they are.


Poor innocent antifa! They didn't do nothin! Leave them alone!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Some cowardly asshats decided to paint a blue line on the Black Lives Matter mural in Tulsa.

Literally on the remnants Black Wall Street.

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]Looks like they did it while driving.

Cowards.


You have to admit the commitment there - committing a crime while supporting criminals in the police forces adds that extra meta layer to it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Some cowardly asshats decided to paint a blue line on the Black Lives Matter mural in Tulsa.

Literally on the remnants Black Wall Street.

[pbs.twimg.com image 720x960]Looks like they did it while driving.

Cowards.


I suggest painting four more and then the first few bars of Amazing Grace...
 
FezMonkey [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we may finally have found the new gun control slogan the right can get behind:
(From TFA) "Keep punching each other in the face, just don't shoot anybody."
 
joker420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

B0redd: Are we picking sides yet?


Let's see, on one side you have child molesters, rapists, killers and thugs, and on the other, law and order. Not a hard choice.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: NotThatGuyAgain: Typical selectively edited video.

Here's a longer version.  Gotta say I wouldn't want them walking down my street, especially the ones in their riot costumes.

It was in the middle of a residential area, too.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=svAQp_​1596987230

Damn. Those rednecks farked up those commies. Ya hate to see it.


I enjoy watching the mayhem of two opposing groups getting into a brawl.  Always have, always will.  I flat out LOVE watching bar fights, too.

I'm 6'2" and am always amused when people say "why didn't you break that up?"  Not my circus, not my monkeys, and it cracks me up.

I will, however, break up fights at my Legion post.  Since joining 8 years ago I've seen exactly one and it was broken up before I could even get close.  More of a scuffle, really.
 
radarlove
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Let's phrase it slightly differently.

A group of thugs dressed for trouble showed up in a quiet suburban neighborhood.  The locals decided they didn't want any trouble and forced said thugs to leave.  At least one of the thugs decided to get physical and learned that was a very bad idea.

See how easy it is to drive your personal agenda with simple wording?


That was my farking subdivision.

The protesters were welcome.  The bubbas were from LaPorte, Wellington, Loveland, and Greeley mostly. (Not to say that FtC doesn't also have its share of white supremacist trash, tho.)

So given that that is how people IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD are phrasing it, how about you amend your statement?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

radarlove: OgreMagi: Let's phrase it slightly differently.

A group of thugs dressed for trouble showed up in a quiet suburban neighborhood.  The locals decided they didn't want any trouble and forced said thugs to leave.  At least one of the thugs decided to get physical and learned that was a very bad idea.

See how easy it is to drive your personal agenda with simple wording?

That was my farking subdivision.

The protesters were welcome.  The bubbas were from LaPorte, Wellington, Loveland, and Greeley mostly. (Not to say that FtC doesn't also have its share of white supremacist trash, tho.)

So given that that is how people IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD are phrasing it, how about you amend your statement?


The swelling go down yet buddy?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: NotThatGuyAgain: Typical selectively edited video.

Here's a longer version.  Gotta say I wouldn't want them walking down my street, especially the ones in their riot costumes.

It was in the middle of a residential area, too.

https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=svAQp_​1596987230

So I see a few kids walking down the street peacefully and a bunch of right wing thugs physically crowding them, and then assaulting them. That's pretty much what I expected to see, it's the same story over and over. Also, why are you concerned about protesters wearing a mask during a pandemic, I thought 'but the protesters are spreading the 'rona' was a hot right wing taking point.


Lmfao!
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like a job for the Not F*cking Around Coalition.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.