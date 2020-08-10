 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Nearly 75% of NYC students will be returning to schools to catch and spread Covid-19 this fall   (abc7ny.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those schools will not remain centers of on-ground learning past the twentieth of September.

The educators among will agree with me.

About ten years ago, I finally decided to get through a semester without getting sick. I started washing my hands ten or twelve times a day. I consciously stopped touching my face. If a student told me they were not feeling well, I would take a step back and say, "You're good. Go get some rest." If I found myself at a gathering where lots of hands were being shaken, I would wash them soon after. I still get sick, just not as often. Maybe three head colds in the last decade.

I'm starting to realize most people, especially young people, can't take these measures.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were warned.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst that could happen?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I don't have any kids in any school system right now!!!!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all like to do things we are good at.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will not end well, here in liberal Tarrant County Eagle Mountain ISD is doing distance learning.  Not that they didn't want to but parents and teachers said no. Also cases are peaking locally. They say they'll try again in a month.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is what it is.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town is offering parents a choice - I'd stay home and do remote learning like the end of last year but there are bills to pay.

It truly sucks.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for the remote learning aspect of the plan, the city purchased 321,000 iPads equipped with T-mobile data that do not require Wi-Fi.

I am flabbergasted that Dell or some other American laptop OEM hasn't created a low-cost Windows or Chromebook educational laptop that is enabled with cellular data and sold it into school districts like this.

Apple iPads are nice, but they are expensive, fragile, and their word processing capabilities are limited compared to a normal laptop.

This just seems like a fantastic opportunity for some enterprising laptop OEM, and it ought to end up lowering the cost to districts nationwide.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to hear our President crow about how the "Democrat-run" NYC schools can't keep the virus under control but bumfark Montana is doing just fine.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my kids. They're staying home. I honestly thought there would be more kids taking the remote learning option. This is disappointing.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be completely weird and actually talk about facts for a second here instead of shouting political lines at each other.

What really happened is NYC submitted a school reopening *plan* to the state government, who is reviewing it to see if its safe enough.  Its certainly not a sure thing since there are very real objections that were discussed in the meeting.

People like Dr. Fauci has gone out and explicitly said that school openings could be redone if proper precautions were taken.  Those types of precautions and the need to meet them are discussed in the article, so the state government is certainly thinking about them.  But maybe we really don't pay as much attention to Fauci now since some of the stuff he says is insufficiently in line with the party slogans that we want to yell at each other.

I'm certainly not saying that we should reopen all schools or that what places like Georgia are doing is smart.  But I am saying that having a plan to partially reopen schools in a place that has pretty good COVID stats is not a completely insane thing to do.

The biggest outrage in this article is buying iPads for all the students instead of cheaper laptops.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are over 20 strains of Covid19 circulating around the world.

Gotta catch 'em all!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: The biggest outrage in this article is buying iPads for all the students instead of cheaper laptops.


Without universal broadband access, cellular connectivity is the next best thing (unless you live in a dead zone, but do those exist in NYC?). So an off the shelf solution like the iPad does make some sense. It's just, as you mentioned, terribly expensive.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: My town is offering parents a choice - I'd stay home and do remote learning like the end of last year but there are bills to pay.

It truly sucks.


Mine gave 3 choices, full time remote, full time onsite, or a combination.  I have a feeling this is going to disproportionally effect the low income folks who have to send their kids to school because they have to work and can't afford to stay at home and "homeschool" their kids. The schools have been providing free pick up meals for the kids since the schools closed back in March but that doesn't address the other issues.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote learning. When I was in school chalk hadn't been invented yet.
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry about it.

When a kid comes down with COVID, the teachers will send them home.

And then Cuomo will send them right back to school again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think people don't quite realize just how much New York had gotten Covid under control. On a per capita basis, over the last 7 days New York state has had the 5th fewest new cases of all states. Death rate is down to single digits per day averaged over the last week across the entire state. If anyone can do it safely, it is them.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I think people don't quite realize just how much New York had gotten Covid under control. On a per capita basis, over the last 7 days New York state has had the 5th fewest new cases of all states. Death rate is down to single digits per day averaged over the last week across the entire state. If anyone can do it safely, it is them.


Because they have pretty much stayed in lockdown mode of interior spaces.  This could blow it all back up again.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My kids are in two different school districts, so they have two completely different schedules.

Their mother is still working, but after avoiding the initial rounds of layoffs, I was let go in June due to business decline.

Based on the schedules the two districts have set up, mom figures she could realistically work maybe 8-12 hours a week if she shuttles them to/from class and supervises the distance learning portion for the oldest.

I am happy to fill that void.  Except now with the games being played with the federal unemployment supplement, if I do try to take care of my family, I will probably lose my house.  The one tangible asset I might be able to leave to them when my heart explodes from this stress.

We can't go back to school, but we have to.

We can't go back to work, but we have to.

All so political points can be made by people who have lost touch, if ever they were in touch, with the people they claim to represent.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: As for the remote learning aspect of the plan, the city purchased 321,000 iPads equipped with T-mobile data that do not require Wi-Fi.

I am flabbergasted that Dell or some other American laptop OEM hasn't created a low-cost Windows or Chromebook educational laptop that is enabled with cellular data and sold it into school districts like this.

Apple iPads are nice, but they are expensive, fragile, and their word processing capabilities are limited compared to a normal laptop.

This just seems like a fantastic opportunity for some enterprising laptop OEM, and it ought to end up lowering the cost to districts nationwide.


Intel tried it a decade ago with the Atom processor, OLPC. It failed miserably and was a poor design even for its time. It was rugged though!
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It looks like the program is still going but with newer laptops. The XO1 was the big failure and it made it to XO4 before 2 newer revisions have been made.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought us millennials had it bad.  Between covid, school shootings, poverty, poor healthcare, and environmental destruction, it feels like the entire country is attempting a genocide upon our children.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Future President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

"If it's not safe enough for indoor dining, what makes it safe enough for indoor schooling?"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Calehedron: We Ate the Necco Wafers: As for the remote learning aspect of the plan, the city purchased 321,000 iPads equipped with T-mobile data that do not require Wi-Fi.

I am flabbergasted that Dell or some other American laptop OEM hasn't created a low-cost Windows or Chromebook educational laptop that is enabled with cellular data and sold it into school districts like this.

Apple iPads are nice, but they are expensive, fragile, and their word processing capabilities are limited compared to a normal laptop.

This just seems like a fantastic opportunity for some enterprising laptop OEM, and it ought to end up lowering the cost to districts nationwide.

Intel tried it a decade ago with the Atom processor, OLPC. It failed miserably and was a poor design even for its time. It was rugged though!


If there was ever a time to release a low cost, cellular connectivity enabled laptop PC, now is the time.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What I find fascinating is how many of the above farkers have given birth to barnyard animals.

faceswaponline.comView Full Size
 
