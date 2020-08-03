 Skip to content
(CNN)   Let's check in on the country that provided the warning shot for how bad the pandemic was going to be and see how life is. Bonus: Pence says "Nobody wants to be like" them. We do now   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's impt to read right to the end of these articles:

"Ah, and we don't have Donald Trump, which helps."
 
Bleck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile 250k bikers will be at sturgis this week.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
" The death toll has leveled off at just over 35,000, with the number of new reported deaths now less than a dozen most days. The total number of cases now at 250,103 with daily increments in the low hundreds at most."

"Nightclubs and schools aren't yet reopened, face masks are mandatory and social distancing is enforced, but summer is in full swing in this country. People are going out for dinner at restaurants, enjoying the summer tradition of an aperitivo on an open square, going on vacation and generally moving forward."

Must be magic or something.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bleck: Meanwhile 250k bikers will be at sturgis this week.


It's our poisonous national identity of liberty above social responsibility that provides the fuel for this disease.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of my favorite stories from the Italian lockdown was the two girls playing tennis across their rooftops:

Italian women play rooftop tennis during confinement | AFP
Youtube VhQhKNP7-Oc
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is what it is!

ZING!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looking at worldometer I can name a lot of European countries I'd rather be.  Not to mention like New York they did a whole lotta dying early, so they could have just burned it out l.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The death toll of 35,000 equates to 191,000 in America if you factor in total population.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The death toll of 35,000 equates to 191,000 in America if you factor in total population.


I trust their count more than ours.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's the Governors fault.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theflatline: DRTFA: The death toll of 35,000 equates to 191,000 in America if you factor in total population.

I trust their count more than ours.


New York State has half the population yet almost the same number of deaths.  So Do you not trust the numbers from a Blue state?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: One of my favorite stories from the Italian lockdown was the two girls playing tennis across their rooftops:

[YouTube video: Italian women play rooftop tennis during confinement | AFP]


And then Barilla makes it into a commercial, by surprising the girls with Roger Federer:

Federer Surprises 2 Young girls playing Tennis on the Rooftop - Federer gioca sul Terrazzo con 2 Fan
Youtube xLK2pNUpP28
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DRTFA: theflatline: DRTFA: The death toll of 35,000 equates to 191,000 in America if you factor in total population.

I trust their count more than ours.

New York State has half the population yet almost the same number of deaths.  So Do you not trust the numbers from a Blue state?


Population density...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A horrifying moment in the Covid-19pandemic hit Italy on March 27, 2020, when the civil protection authorities announced that 969 people had died in just 24 hours.

These days, that'd be better than average for the US
 
