Today's prize for the most Covid-19 infected family members as a result of attending a funeral goes to West Virginia with 40+ sick including 5-month old twins
55
posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 3:01 PM



hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody could have known...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly a grave mistake.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just have stayed at the cemetery, or hopped into the oven directly.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American version of hands-on Ebola funerals in Africa.   Everybody hug.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's no surprise, everyone in WV is related
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"she knowingly exposed all of us to this horrible, frightening disease, never giving us a chance to protect ourselves "

you could have taken precautions, like not sharing a house and wearing masks.  blame it all on someone else.  that's the "not my fault" way.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're called quintuplets Subby
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the twins didn't get the memo that children are immune. Probably crisis actors.

/no, I'm not farking serious.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family that grieves together, grieves together.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*cough cough*
*ACHOO*
'Oh, this reminds me of that big ol' flu we had back in 1919.'
'STFU, GRANDPA!!!"
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"C'rona roads, take me home / To the place, I'll die alone! / West Virginia, mountain mama," etc ..
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "We none wore masks, which was our mistake, but no one there had them on. "

What the fark? even by Alabama standards that isn't a sentence.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they had mentioned what the initial relative died from. Jesus, if it was COVID, they could add one more to the list.

And I wonder how many people total showed up. What was th infection rate? With 40 people, wouldn't that normally mean about 400 in and out? Isn't it like a 10% infection rate?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you shouldn't Fark your family members
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I figured she was tired from her flight and lack of sleep"
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: "she knowingly exposed all of us to this horrible, frightening disease, never giving us a chance to protect ourselves "

you could have taken precautions, like not sharing a house and wearing masks.  blame it all on someone else.  that's the "not my fault" way.


Doesn't matter if they used leopard repellent or not. The point is if anything is going to wake up any leopard-deniers, it's stories like this.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE! Kids are imune!!!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: This is why you shouldn't Fark your family members


DON'T JUDGE ME!

Bless your heart.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Guess the twins didn't get the memo that children are immune. Probably crisis actors.

/no, I'm not farking serious.


It's how you know the link is fake news.  Kids can't get COVID-19.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've been assured by the GOP that children are immune, so take your fake news somewhere else, subby.

\s obviously but Poe's Law died when Tre45on took office.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I appreciate the fact that they are performing sterilization at the church.
 
lectos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People from WV are still fighting the masks and think they are all immune.  We have a lot of nose maskers when they do wear them.  I hate my state.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There will be daily stories like this right up until we reach two million dead in this country. For at least a generation, we will be remembered for how badly we botched this pandemic.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: FTFA "We none wore masks, which was our mistake, but no one there had them on. "

What the fark? even by Alabama standards that isn't a sentence.


I don't know man, I've heard more than a few people of questionable education in the South make similar statements. They're usually the same people complaining about others not speaking English. When I hear that i am so tempted to tell the person blathering:

Ok dearie here is the deal: You learn to speak the English first because what just came out of your pie hole was an inconsistent, jumbled mess strung together by the thinnest strand of language commonality.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"When does it stop?" asked Brewer

Thanks to people like you, not anytime soon, Stella!
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A lot of comments in this thread are predicting a 100% death rate in the family from the infections. I'm a gambler, I'll bet we get a death rate caused by covid below 100% for any amount up to $200, against anyone that wants my money.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lectos: People from WV are still fighting the masks and think they are all immune.  We have a lot of nose maskers when they do wear them.  I hate my state.


You're not wrong, and now it's in the jails even, so getting drunk and hauled to jail isn't even a good Saturday night anymore.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So this seems to impact the stupid more, doesn't it?

Especially as we move into it...well, good
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldJames: A lot of comments in this thread are predicting a 100% death rate in the family from the infections. I'm a gambler, I'll bet we get a death rate caused by covid below 100% for any amount up to $200, against anyone that wants my money.

[media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes.  There were so many of those comments.  At least a hundred comments saying that.  So many comments.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We none wore masks, which was our mistake, but no one there had them on.

No one sentence better displays the myriad failures of education in this country.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ace in your face: This is why you shouldn't Fark your family members


People grieve in different ways.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"She's just two years old. She doesn't understand why she's sick"

With a little luck, she'll come to understand she did not place well in the genetic lottery.  She'll leave, and spend the rest of her life overcoming the traumas that are sure to come from you lot.   Good luck baby anonymous, you're going to need it.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I do like how they are specifying it was 'AN OUT IF STATE' relative, cuz it had nothing to do with their having a funeral and, ya know, inviting someone from out of state.

Enjoy
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldJames: A lot of comments in this thread are predicting a 100% death rate in the family from the infections. I'm a gambler, I'll bet we get a death rate caused by covid below 100% for any amount up to $200, against anyone that wants my money.

[media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


Really, you don't have more than $200 to place a bet on a thing as sure as demolishing your own strawman?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maynard G. Muskievote:
Doesn't matter if they used leopard repellent or not. The point is if anything is going to wake up any leopard-deniers, it's stories like this.

not when they blame the outsider.  the answer is to ban outsiders.  have you never visited rural America?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I wish they had mentioned what the initial relative died from. Jesus, if it was COVID, they could add one more to the list.

And I wonder how many people total showed up. What was th infection rate? With 40 people, wouldn't that normally mean about 400 in and out? Isn't it like a 10% infection rate?


The infection rate? In a closed room with no masks no distancing and the infected showing symptoms?  😂 it's like 100%.

Death rate is around 10%

😂
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 400x300]
*cough cough*
*ACHOO*
'Oh, this reminds me of that big ol' flu we had back in 1919.'
'STFU, GRANDPA!!!"


"Goodnight, SARS-boy"
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

August11: There will be daily stories like this right up until we reach two million dead in this country. For at least a generation, we will be remembered for how badly we botched this pandemic.


I'm pretty sure you're wrong about that. The president's "Historic Coronavirus Response" is well documented.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-​s​tatements/president-trumps-historic-co​ronavirus-response/

/the winner writes the history books
//in the USA that's Texas
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My mom's funeral was mid July.  95% of attendees wore masks.  I was pleasantly surprised.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: OldJames: A lot of comments in this thread are predicting a 100% death rate in the family from the infections. I'm a gambler, I'll bet we get a death rate caused by covid below 100% for any amount up to $200, against anyone that wants my money.

[media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes.  There were so many of those comments.  At least a hundred comments saying that.  So many comments.


I couldn't cover 100 bets, a lot in the sense of how many $200 bets I could cover
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldJames: A lot of comments in this thread are predicting a 100% death rate in the family from the infections. I'm a gambler, I'll bet we get a death rate caused by covid below 100% for any amount up to $200, against anyone that wants my money.

[media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll bet you can't name one comment in this thread that predicted a 100% death rate.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Mikey1969: I wish they had mentioned what the initial relative died from. Jesus, if it was COVID, they could add one more to the list.

And I wonder how many people total showed up. What was th infection rate? With 40 people, wouldn't that normally mean about 400 in and out? Isn't it like a 10% infection rate?

The infection rate? In a closed room with no masks no distancing and the infected showing symptoms?  😂 it's like 100%.

Death rate is around 10%

😂


Well, I can tell who decided not to RTFA. This was all kinds of different locations/meetups.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A lot of comments in this thread saying "Hey, Rapmaster2000, how do you manage to get with so many hot babes?"  Well, the truth is that I make so much money doing one weird trick that the ladies just love me.  Thank you for all those comments.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: FTFA "We none wore masks, which was our mistake, but no one there had them on. "

What the fark? even by Alabama standards that isn't a sentence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: My mom's funeral was mid July.  95% of attendees wore masks.  I was pleasantly surprised.


My mom's was in mid-April and a couple hundred showed up.  No one wore masks.

/was in 1987
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
West Virginia- one of the, if not the fattest state per capita.

Covid- disease killing fat people.

I feel like there's some conclusion i should be getting to.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: We none wore masks.....

CoviDarwinism strikes again.

Check back tomorrow to hear about the next 40 West Virginians who now wish they had RTFM.
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, a little Round-Up on a few family trees never hurts.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: Well, a little Round-Up on a few family trees never hurts.


isn't west virgina just one big family tree?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.