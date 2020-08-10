 Skip to content
(WBAL Baltimore)   Baltimore beginning to resemble Beirut   (wbal.com) divider line
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beginning?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Beginning?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the farting rocks in Labyrinth.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet someone is talking to his generals.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One woman was killed and two people were hospitalized in an explosion in northwest Baltimore that leveled three rowhomes, fire officials said.

Snoop and Marlo wanted for questioning.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll bet someone is talking to his generals.


I talked to my big beautiful generals, the best generals, and they told me this was likely a liberal anarchist kale explosion.  They want to take away your hamberders and make you eat kale.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking antifa
 
Kraftwerk Orange [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Period - Too Much Cocaine Wine
Youtube vB2YUUK4SmU


"What is this?  Baltimore?"


NSFW.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just sad.   Nobody should go out like this just because their neighbor chose the Doritos Locos Chalupa Supreme meal at Taco Bell.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and because Baltimore:

Big Bill Hell's
Youtube 4sZuN0xXWLc


/oblig.
//NSFW language.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omar's coming!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooooh!  Right near where I grew up.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Baltimore has the11th highest murder rate in the world.  Beirut is 54th.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Freeperland says it was a Soros funded weapons cache for BLM/antifa.


This is what these people really believe.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow...makes me nervous about how this happens. Like, user error or gas lines into the house that you have no control over?

/lives in an old row home in Baltimore
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Oooooh!  Right near where I grew up.


And now it's that much closer to where you are now.  Or pieces of it are anyway.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Oooooh!  Right near where I grew up.


I have a cousin that grew up in that neighborhood.
I worked at a store in the Reisterstown Road Plaza for a bit in high school.
I knew this area well back then.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
History: The explosion was caused by a small group of radicals trying to carry out an assassination.
Reality: It was a gas leak, sometimes bad things happen, and there's no one to hit.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hoping for a nice menu story.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WOW! I live about 40 miles away from there! I am so happy God was looking out for me and kept me safe. Thank you, Lord Jesus!
 
