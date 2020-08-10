 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1984, the United States was invaded by Soviet troops, prompting the rise of WOLVERINES
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That movie was so fake.  Powers Boothe could have easily defeated all the Soviets and Cubans single handedly.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey up there (the 2 preposters before me)........It was the Patrick of Swayze!!!!!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I saw thst movie in a theater in Florida with some cousins. It was the first movie I saw with actual surround sound. I remmber one particular scene where the helicopter came form behind  and you hear them fly over and then appear on screen.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.


It's kinda "so bad it good" or "so bad its entertaining" vibe
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.

It's kinda "so bad it good" or "so bad its entertaining" vibe


I was more of a purist about movies at the time.

Should have just enjoyed it.  Maybe I would today with all the memes associated with it.

Was the remake any good?
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's actually a surprisingly somewhat subversive - for the 1980's - anti-war film.  For all the "better dead than red" bluster on the surface, it's a rather grim story about the futility of war.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Swayze saved America.  Jennifer Grey was there, but they weren't Dirty Dancing.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.


Thanks for the reminder of how old the average Farker is.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never watched that movie. Even as a kid it looked like a red neck right winger kids jerk off fantasy

Then they grew up to become FOX viewing  cretins voting for trump because "he speaks for them" and yelling about civil war if they have to wear a mask

So much for loving and defending freedom in America - they just love murder, rape and death
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.


I loved loved LOVED the part where Erica was yelling "Sprechen sie Deutsch! Sprechen sie Deutsch!" at a prisoner until the one guy said "So what if he does? You don't!"

I was ready to hand the Oscar to the screenwriters right then and there.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, you mean the one where the "Wolverines" hide out in the woods for 3 months, then have some limited success against third-rate rear echelon occupation troops, and then suffer 80% casualties within a month of the Soviets sending in professional anti-partisan troops, and the only two who do survive do so by running away?  And we only know of one who actually survives the war?

The Red Dawn where we don't know if the USA completely repels the Soviets, we just know that the area around Calumet (which was just 40 miles behind enemy lines) was liberated.

That Red Dawn?

The one where the one person who experiences the most character growth is the "bad guy", Colonel Ernest Bella?
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Oh, you mean the one where the "Wolverines" hide out in the woods for 3 months, then have some limited success against third-rate rear echelon occupation troops, and then suffer 80% casualties within a month of the Soviets sending in professional anti-partisan troops, and the only two who do survive do so by running away?  And we only know of one who actually survives the war?

The Red Dawn where we don't know if the USA completely repels the Soviets, we just know that the area around Calumet (which was just 40 miles behind enemy lines) was liberated.

That Red Dawn?

The one where the one person who experiences the most character growth is the "bad guy", Colonel Ernest Bella?


Exactly.  I think the film is remembered more as a caricature than what actually unfolded onscreen.  All of the principle characters die and the end of the movie is ambiguous as to how the war ended.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rcain: Never watched that movie. Even as a kid it looked like a red neck right winger kids jerk off fantasy


That's because you've never watched the movie.

It's a *FAR* more subtle movie than it generally gets credit for.  The "bad guys" aren't one dimensional, and the "good guys" aren't necessarily good, either.

Though I will say, if you start watching the film and stop about half-way through, then yeah, you might get that impression.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nabb1: dittybopper: Oh, you mean the one where the "Wolverines" hide out in the woods for 3 months, then have some limited success against third-rate rear echelon occupation troops, and then suffer 80% casualties within a month of the Soviets sending in professional anti-partisan troops, and the only two who do survive do so by running away?  And we only know of one who actually survives the war?

The Red Dawn where we don't know if the USA completely repels the Soviets, we just know that the area around Calumet (which was just 40 miles behind enemy lines) was liberated.

That Red Dawn?

The one where the one person who experiences the most character growth is the "bad guy", Colonel Ernest Bella?

Exactly.  I think the film is remembered more as a caricature than what actually unfolded onscreen.  All of the principle characters die and the end of the movie is ambiguous as to how the war ended.


It was presented in trailers as an anti-commie adolescent revenge fantasy, completely different from the actual film.  Kind of like when they take a movie that has two brief humorous moments and portray it as a comedy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Typical John Milius fare.  The character Walter in The Big Lebowski is based on Milius, he's friends with the Coen brothers.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only good Wolverine is a dead Wolverine. There aren't too many movies where you can feel good rooting for the commies but Red Dawn is one of them.

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nabb1: It's actually a surprisingly somewhat subversive - for the 1980's - anti-war film.  For all the "better dead than red" bluster on the surface, it's a rather grim story about the futility of war.


You are correct.

That so-called "happy ending" at the end?  The studio forced Milius to tack that on the end.  Originally the film was going to end with Danny and Erica walking towards "Free America".

But even when forced to do it, he didn't explicitly say the US won:

Erica: [closing narration] I never saw the Eckert Brothers again. In time, this war - like every other war - ended. But I never forgot. And I come to this place often, when no one else does.

[we see "Partisan Rock," with its memorial plaque, which she reads for us]

Erica: "... In the early days of World War 3, guerillas - mostly children - placed the names of their lost upon this rock. They fought here alone and gave up their lives, so that this nation should not perish from the earth."

It doesn't say the US won the war, it just says that the US is still a country, It doesn't say it got all of its land back.  We know because of the flag over Partisan Rock that the Calumet area is back in US territory, but that doesn't mean the Soviet Union was kicked entirely out of US territory.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nobody backs Baby into a corner!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm Canadian, bub!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I enjoyed it as a teenager during the Cold War. I'm afraid to watch it now lest I ruin my memory of enjoying it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, it was Reagan-era 'merikun propaganda - but it was good to see Scut Farkus finding his life purpose:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
'WOLF LATRINES!'


That was his hair & not a coon-skin hat?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Nobody backs Baby into a corner!


Well, they do, but when they search her body, the grenade goes off.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Greatest documentary film ever made. Put this on along with The Patriot on the 4th of July, and psych you up for celebrations.

Seriously though, it is a great story overall, and does have lots of character development and both the protagonists and antagonists must struggle with challenges of consciousness and preconceived notions of behavior.
 
mconde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: It's a *FAR* more subtle movie than it generally gets credit for.


I dunno....I had to question the strategy of the Soviet/Cuban militia barrel-housing onto the ballfield of a remote Colorado high school and start shooting kids in the school windows. Personally I would have had my troops land in the parking lot of a VFW. But I guess it got the audience more fired up when they wasted the teacher first.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Nabb1: It's actually a surprisingly somewhat subversive - for the 1980's - anti-war film.  For all the "better dead than red" bluster on the surface, it's a rather grim story about the futility of war.

You are correct.

That so-called "happy ending" at the end?  The studio forced Milius to tack that on the end.  Originally the film was going to end with Danny and Erica walking towards "Free America".

But even when forced to do it, he didn't explicitly say the US won:

Erica: [closing narration] I never saw the Eckert Brothers again. In time, this war - like every other war - ended. But I never forgot. And I come to this place often, when no one else does.

[we see "Partisan Rock," with its memorial plaque, which she reads for us]

Erica: "... In the early days of World War 3, guerillas - mostly children - placed the names of their lost upon this rock. They fought here alone and gave up their lives, so that this nation should not perish from the earth."

It doesn't say the US won the war, it just says that the US is still a country, It doesn't say it got all of its land back.  We know because of the flag over Partisan Rock that the Calumet area is back in US territory, but that doesn't mean the Soviet Union was kicked entirely out of US territory.


Isn't that the hallmark of a good movie - to leave it up to the aud - POWERS BOOTHE!!!!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Avenge me!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I saw it way back then some Bircher like group gave us flyers telling how This Could Really Happen! Seemed legit.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nabb1: It's actually a surprisingly somewhat subversive - for the 1980's - anti-war film.  For all the "better dead than red" bluster on the surface, it's a rather grim story about the futility of war.


Yeah, I saw it for the first time a couple years ago and going into it, I thought it was going to be some schlocky war movie where the kids end up destroying the Soviets in the end.

It was certainly schlocky, but only in the way that a movie from the 80s with kids in it could be. The overall message was a lot different than I though it would be and made you sympathetic to what the Afghanis were going through at the time (fun thing about watching it in 2018 is that in the real world now took the place of the people we were rooting against in the movie).

However some of the seriousness was lost in the schlock as I found myself laughing as some of the kids got gunned down. I'm assuming the creators weren't going for laughs at that moment.

/I had thought that the "Dedicated to the brave Mujahideen fighters" was tacked on to this movie, but that was Rambo. But that dedication certainly could have fit at the end of this movie.
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any 80's movie with Lea Thompson is worth a watch.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Oh, you mean the one where the "Wolverines" hide out in the woods for 3 months, then have some limited success against third-rate rear echelon occupation troops, and then suffer 80% casualties within a month of the Soviets sending in professional anti-partisan troops, and the only two who do survive do so by running away?


I'm all fairness, it would appear that most of Russia's military is nothing more than 3rd rate goobers that are in reality pretty close to being exactly as how they appear on screen. If not worse.

Of course, that's what happens when instead of putting men through legitimate training, you instead use them as exploitable construction labor by corrupt colonels thanks to mandatory service.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, more like pamphlets.  Maybe even tracts.  I know they had at least one fold.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dittybopper: Oh, you mean the one where the "Wolverines" hide out in the woods for 3 months, then have some limited success against third-rate rear echelon occupation troops, and then suffer 80% casualties within a month of the Soviets sending in professional anti-partisan troops, and the only two who do survive do so by running away?

I'm all fairness, it would appear that most of Russia's military is nothing more than 3rd rate goobers that are in reality pretty close to being exactly as how they appear on screen. If not worse.

Of course, that's what happens when instead of putting men through legitimate training, you instead use them as exploitable construction labor by corrupt colonels thanks to mandatory service.


Hey, it worked against the Wehrmacht.
 
sniderman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wife has never seen the film, but I have her trained that, if she hears the word "wolverine", she screams out "WOLVERINES!" while raising her fist in the air.

/she will also do this if she hears the word "cobra"
//"COBRA!!!!"
///still working on "goonies never say die"
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: DORMAMU: whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.

It's kinda "so bad it good" or "so bad its entertaining" vibe

I was more of a purist about movies at the time.

Should have just enjoyed it.  Maybe I would today with all the memes associated with it.

Was the remake any good?


Remake was awful and completely missed the point of the first movie. Plus, the Norks invading the US mainland requires significant suspension of disbelief.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I enjoyed it as a teenager during the Cold War. I'm afraid to watch it now lest I ruin my memory of enjoying it.


It's still watchable.

The attention to detail is pretty amazing.

For example, when the Wolverines first start attacking the invaders, you see this:

imfdb.orgView Full Size


That's an FN-FAL.  Back in the early to mid-1980's, Cuba's military was almost exclusively armed with AKM's.  Only the older-aged paramilitary units in Cuba still were using FN-FAL's left over from the Batista regime.  At least, the ones that hadn't been supplied to El Salvador and African allies yet.

Milius is telling us with that simple signal that these are third-stringers, older reservists who aren't combat troops (they were cutting telephone wires, probably engineers or communications troops).  He could have simply armed everyone with AK's and no one would be the wiser.

And that tells us that the Wolverines are picking off easy targets first.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: Never watched that movie. Even as a kid it looked like a red neck right winger kids jerk off fantasy

Then they grew up to become FOX viewing  cretins voting for trump because "he speaks for them" and yelling about civil war if they have to wear a mask

So much for loving and defending freedom in America - they just love murder, rape and death


hat the fark are you talking about?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sniderman: My wife has never seen the film, but I have her trained that, if she hears the word "wolverine", she screams out "WOLVERINES!" while raising her fist in the air.

/she will also do this if she hears the word "cobra"
//"COBRA!!!!"
///still working on "goonies never say die"


The 'Wolverines!' scream is infectious. Up there with 'Warriors...come out to pla-i-ay!' as one of the more fun things to mimic.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: rcain: Never watched that movie. Even as a kid it looked like a red neck right winger kids jerk off fantasy

Then they grew up to become FOX viewing  cretins voting for trump because "he speaks for them" and yelling about civil war if they have to wear a mask

So much for loving and defending freedom in America - they just love murder, rape and death

hat the fark are you talking about?


W
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 666x500]


Las Vegas, New Mexico is a whorehouse where the revolutionary films of John Milius are corrupted and sold in alleys by The People's Republic of China.....


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The US remake was not good. But the Australian from 10 years ago was worth watching.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Still officially the worst movie I've ever seen in the theater.


You need to see more movies.

Mine would probably be a toss-up between Eragon and Battlefield Earth.

Wait, no, it's Pearl Harbor!  God that movie sucked!

/crime against history
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How far we have fallen...

росомахи!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.