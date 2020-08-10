 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Government of Lebanon resigning to spend more time with their embezzled fortunes   (aljazeera.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone else will think that's a good idea and follow suit.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this can finally be the unifying thing that brings the peoples of Lebanon together?

I mean, realistically probably not. But it would be nice.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe this can finally be the unifying thing that brings the peoples of Lebanon together?

I mean, realistically probably not. But it would be nice.


Sadly, there's a better chance of hezbollah taking over than that scenario. 😞
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long it will take the US to devolve into widespread sectarian violence.

I'm keeping an eye on those Unitarians. No one can be that open minded. And the Amish. You know they'll go medieval on your ass if given the opportunity.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe this can finally be the unifying thing that brings the peoples of Lebanon together?

I mean, realistically probably not. But it would be nice.


If only we had some sort of mechanism or even a governmental bureau or say a department of state to help in such a way
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wonder how long it will take the US to devolve into widespread sectarian violence.

I'm keeping an eye on those Unitarians. No one can be that open minded. And the Amish. You know they'll go medieval on your asshineyif given the opportunity.


Fixed that for Weird Al
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am actually impressed how many people are wearing masks in that first photo
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.


Protesting is all good.  Burning down what is left of your government buildings is basically a good to shift your country into a dark age.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude in the pic has a Black Label Society t-shirt on.  Sweet.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have an idea of where to donate to help out over there?

Normally I'd google but given everything that's going on over there I'm not sure if I should trust the first couple results that pop up or not.
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: puffy999: Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.

Protesting is all good.  Burning down what is left of your government buildings is basically a good to shift your country into a dark age.


Are we still talking about Lebanon, or the US?
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Anyone have an idea of where to donate to help out over there?

Normally I'd google but given everything that's going on over there I'm not sure if I should trust the first couple results that pop up or not.


The Lebanese Red Cross is a universally agreed-on solid choice.  There's also these guys as well.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't let the tent flap hit you on the way out!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: American-Irish eyes: puffy999: Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.

Protesting is all good.  Burning down what is left of your government buildings is basically a good to shift your country into a dark age.

Are we still talking about Lebanon, or the US?


Lebanon.  The power vacuum left by a resigning government can be filled by Syrian reoccupation, a more powerful Hezbollah, a Russian or Chinese puppet, Saudi Arabia or any number of things.  It is a shiat show.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: puffy999: American-Irish eyes: puffy999: Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.

Protesting is all good.  Burning down what is left of your government buildings is basically a good to shift your country into a dark age.

Are we still talking about Lebanon, or the US?

Lebanon.  The power vacuum left by a resigning government can be filled by Syrian reoccupation, a more powerful Hezbollah, a Russian or Chinese puppet, Saudi Arabia or any number of things.  It is a shiat show.


Protesters aren't going to be the reason for anyone filling said vacuum and it's quite scary - even for my trolling ass - that people believe such things.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochaber_Axe: That dude in the pic has a Black Label Society t-shirt on.  Sweet.


That's Wylde, man
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great.
Now what?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy came prepared for things being flung at him.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like parts of the East side of De-toilet before I left 20 plus years ago. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The IMF said it is willing to redouble efforts to help Lebanon after the devastating explosion, but said all of the country's institutions needed to show willingness to carry out reforms.

Well, there's no possible way this can't be great for the Lebanese.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hopefully someone else will think that's a good idea and follow suit.


Emmanuel Macron?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So will the takeover by militant extremists be orderly and peaceful or will there be a bloody civil war first?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wonder how long it will take the US to devolve into widespread sectarian violence.

I'm keeping an eye on those Unitarians. No one can be that open minded. And the Amish. You know they'll go medieval on your ass if given the opportunity.


I give it about 3 more weeks or so
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So will the takeover by militant extremists be orderly and peaceful or will there be a bloody civil war first?


They're already a well-established political party, it should be pretty smooth.

That's not saying that there won't be plenty of blood, though.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: American-Irish eyes: puffy999: American-Irish eyes: puffy999: Frankly, I'd not give one DOLLAR of assistance to that country until they stop harming protesters.

Sorry. The people have a RIGHT to be pissed.

Protesting is all good.  Burning down what is left of your government buildings is basically a good to shift your country into a dark age.

Are we still talking about Lebanon, or the US?

Lebanon.  The power vacuum left by a resigning government can be filled by Syrian reoccupation, a more powerful Hezbollah, a Russian or Chinese puppet, Saudi Arabia or any number of things.  It is a shiat show.

Protesters aren't going to be the reason for anyone filling said vacuum and it's quite scary - even for my trolling ass - that people believe such things.


No I am saying protesting is good.  Burning down what is left of the structures of the government will make it very difficult to have the next government to be locally sourced.  Although honestly, it is not going to happen anyways Lebanon is a pawn sadly.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?


If you don't yell "I don't take responsibility at all" that's when they can get you. Same rules as declaring bankruptcy
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So will the takeover by militant extremists be orderly and peaceful or will there be a bloody civil war first?


Dude. No.

The steps are:
1) offer support to a dissenting party
2) build them up with cash, support networks and military equipment
3) have them go at the established government, in semi-justified situation
4) build up terrorist forces in your camps. Then lose a pallet or two of 100s of millions of dollars
5) withdraw all support from dissenting faction. Watch them get slaughtered
6) have terrorist forces go at government
7) claim terrorist forces are bad and attack them (or relocate)
8) pretend nothing happened. Offer loans. Bring in oil companies. Build bases.

/dear CIA, no, don't worry, I don't have access to your documents. It's just obvious.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?


It's part of a broader issue of government corruption and malfeasance. There have been protests since the spring.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?

If you don't yell "I don't take responsibility at all" that's when they can get you. Same rules as declaring bankruptcy


Smaller countries have what in the United States would be referred to as the Federal Government at a much lower level.  This means their National Government in ways is way more accountable for problems.  This happened in 2015 to Romania.

https://m.theepochtimes.com/romanian-​g​overnment-resigns-following-protests_1​890971.html
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: TheManofPA: trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?

If you don't yell "I don't take responsibility at all" that's when they can get you. Same rules as declaring bankruptcy

Smaller countries have what in the United States would be referred to as the Federal Government at a much lower level.  This means their National Government in ways is way more accountable for problems.  This happened in 2015 to Romania.

https://m.theepochtimes.com/romanian-g​overnment-resigns-following-protests_1​890971.html


Yep. In Latvia the ceiling of a supermarket collapsed leading to the PM resigning. When a country's population is the size of a medium city in most rest the world things roll uphill quickly.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will give "substantial" aid to Lebanon, but did not specify how much.

Expect a shipment of paper towels. They're great paper towels. No one has ever made paper towels like this. It's a big shipment. YUGE! No other country has ever done so much for Lebanon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

northguineahills: trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?

It's part of a broader issue of government corruption and malfeasance. There have been protests since the spring.


Well, I guess it's a good way of avoiding sweeping reforms.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I wonder how long it will take the US to devolve into widespread sectarian violence.

I'm keeping an eye on those Unitarians. No one can be that open minded. And the Amish. You know they'll go medieval on your ass if given the opportunity.


Sects, sects, sects, is that all you can think about?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?


1) This didn't happen in a vacuum. Lebanon has been a trainwreck of mismanagement for years, long before this. Food shortage, only a few hours of electricity a day in the capital, economy / currency tanking, etc. This was the straw that broke the camel's back.

2) "Port screw up" - not even close. The port warned their higher-ups --- senior judges "for urgent matters," customs department heads, the Minister of Public Works, etc --- that this was an urgent problem with potentially catastrophic consequences. Those warnings were constantly dismissed and suppressed by the highest levels of political power.

There's also this gem:

The first known document about it came on Feb. 21, 2014, three months after the ship's arrival. Col. Joseph Skaff, a senior customs official, wrote to the customs authority's anti-smuggling department warning that the material still on board the ship docked at port was "extremely dangerous and endangers public safety." Col. Skaff died in March 2017 in unclear circumstances. He was found near his house in Beirut after allegedly falling from a big height. Medical reports at the time gave different explanations, one saying it was an accident, the other saying there was unusual bruising on his face.

Something like 300,000 people are now homeless, in a country of fewer than 7 million. Damage is something like $15 billion. The government has no realistic plan beyond begging for help. And the senior level of government has their fingerprints all over it. Yeah, this is the kind of event that topples a government.

Lebanese in the streets were clamoring to embrace Macron during his walking tour, gushing that he was an actual leader while condemning / calling for their own government to fall.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: trappedspirit: Why would a PM resign over what looks to be a port screw up?  Is it just to appease people with the idea that everything is the responsibility of the people in power?

If you don't yell "I don't take responsibility at all" that's when they can get you. Same rules as declaring bankruptcy


Not sure if you're making a specific Aoun reference or a standard Trump joke, or both, but

"The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous and I am not responsible. I don't know where it was placed. I don't even know the level of danger. I have no authority to deal directly with the port," [President Aoun] told a news conference.

"Do you know how many problems have been accumulating?" Aoun replied when a reporter pressed whether he should have followed up on his order [to deal with the problem].
 
