 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   US court issues summons for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over attempted Canadian hit squad, raising the fearsome specter of assassins attempting to dismember someone with a moose   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Saudi Arabia, Central Intelligence Agency, United States, Arabian Peninsula, Al Mukhabarat Al A'amah, Riyadh, Mecca, Security guard  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 6:40 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could have a court issue a summons to president Trump, Pope Francis, or Satan himself by filing a lawsuit. It's a piece of paper.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a fearsome spectre might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Woah! Woah! Hold on there. Kushner and Trump will not abide, they will not stand for it!
William Barr needs to step up and do his job and shut this act of judicial tyranny down!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So shouldn't this be something handled by the UN or is Trump just pissed this leaked
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dismember?

Oh no, it's far worse than that, stupid earth humans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they check with our Fuhrer first?

Because otherwise, that's a great way to end your career and lose retirement.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stern letter to follow.
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It'll never happen but I'd love to see him face trial. It's embarrassing how our govts ally themselves to such a brutal regime.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Summoned by the courts?

Let me laugh some more!
tedgiffin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So a person in Canada can file a civil suit in US courts against a person in Saudi Arabia for a supposed offense that took place in Saudi Arabia against not the person filing the lawsuit?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So a person in Canada can file a civil suit in US courts against a person in Saudi Arabia for a supposed offense that took place in Saudi Arabia against not the person filing the lawsuit?


The Aristocrats!
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That "suggestion immunity" is something I never heard of, but are Saudi-US  relations really important enough to invoke it?

I know, Trump thinks so, but he keeps saying how we don't need their oil.  They're a bunch of terrorists and war criminals.

Trump said over a million jobs depend on selling them, weapons, but that's nonsense.  And then there's the issue of flooding the Middle East with weapons.  How has that been working out?

I bet we could create even more jobs if we sold weapons to the Houthis and Iran as well.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So a person in Canada can file a civil suit in US courts against a person in Saudi Arabia for a supposed offense that took place in Saudi Arabia against not the person filing the lawsuit?


It says only that he lives in Canada, that does not mean he has Canadian Citizenship. It also says that he has close ties to US Intelligence Agencies, that could mean that at the time of the alleged attack he was working on behalf of the US, which could put this in US Jurisdiction since it would be an attack on a US Government worker or representative. Also, it could be that he has evidence clearly showing that the alleged assassins entered Canada through the US, which once again could put this matter in US jurisdiction

The fact that such a high reaching subpoena for a foreign dignitary has been issued means that the court has most certainly determined that they do indeed have jurisdiction on this matter
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wouldn't want to be that judge when the WH hears aboot this.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.