(NBC News)   Because when you want to know the time, it's just easier to look at your wrist then fumbling around with a phone   (nbcnews.com)
86
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been wearing a watch more lately. The battery in it dies about once per year. My phone is envious.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I used to have one of those.  And at one point the calculator watch.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why the author is considering an Apple watch when he's got an android Pixel phone.

Granted, I have a Galaxy phone, but my Galaxy watch runs circles around my wife's Apple watch, and it looks better too.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear a watch at work 100% of the time, as it is important to be able to time things, and grabbing my phone every couple seconds is super unsafe for everybody.

I haven't worn a watch since mid March. :/
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never really liked having a watch on my wrist. When i got my first phone i basically took my watch off one day and just never thought to put it back on again.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alexa, what time is it?"
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I have watch thread? Sine I retired this year, at 58, I don't wear a watch much anymore, plus the whole pandemic thing has put the kibosh on going places, but my last watch purchase was a Hamilton automatic. No battery to change but unless I wear it consistently I have to set it and wind it.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last watch I used before the age of pagers and then cell phones, was a pocket watch.  It made the act of checking the time into something deliberate and meaningful instead of just a stupid nervous tick.

People who constantly check their watch drive me nuts.  Plus, there are freaking clocks everywhere.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wrist what?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
than.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: "Alexa, what time is it?"


I tried that but it didn't work on a bike at 85mph.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lisanotes.comView Full Size
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Can I have watch thread? Sine I retired this year, at 58, I don't wear a watch much anymore, plus the whole pandemic thing has put the kibosh on going places, but my last watch purchase was a Hamilton automatic. No battery to change but unless I wear it consistently I have to set it and wind it.


Yep, all you have to worry about is servicing it at roughly the same intervals you'd change the batteries on a good watch and at 10-50 times the price.

I have one good Swiss automatic watch and after its first $500 trip to the watchmaker for routine maintenance I decided quartz was good enough for me. I'm actually wearing the trusty Casio F-91W today.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: I wear a watch at work 100% of the time, as it is important to be able to time things, and grabbing my phone every couple seconds is super unsafe for everybody.

I haven't worn a watch since mid March. :/


Any work situation where timing things is important should have a clock or timer highly visible on the wall or relevant equipment.  If they employees are responsible for bringing their own equipment that's both potentially slightly illegal and definitely an indicator that you've got much bigger problems than not knowing what time it is right now.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♬♬♬♬
Does anybody really know what time it is (I don't)
Does anybody really care (care about time)
If so I can't imagine why (no, no)
We've all got time enough to cry
♬♬♬♬

/earworm du jour
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QFarker: The last watch I used before the age of pagers and then cell phones, was a pocket watch.  It made the act of checking the time into something deliberate and meaningful instead of just a stupid nervous tick.

People who constantly check their watch drive me nuts.  Plus, there are freaking clocks everywhere.


When I carried a watch, it was a pocket watch. I seem to kill the batteries on standard wrist watches inordinately fast. I think I have a messed up electric field or something because I can't wear copper or amber without getting irritated skin like a sunburn.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anybody really know what time it is?
Does anybody really care?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to remember the last time I wore a watch.

/ or cared what time it was
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I resisted an Apple Watch for a while. I broke down and got one at the beginning of the year and it's been great for tracking exercise and a few other things.

/Would be freaking awesome if I could use it for MFA
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if subby spent less time looking at their watch and more time doing classwork, the lesson about the difference between "then" and "than" might have stuck.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: ♬♬♬♬
Does anybody really know what time it is (I don't)
Does anybody really care (care about time)
If so I can't imagine why (no, no)
We've all got time enough to cry
♬♬♬♬

/earworm du jour


GODDAMNIT!!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Can I have watch thread? Sine I retired this year, at 58, I don't wear a watch much anymore, plus the whole pandemic thing has put the kibosh on going places, but my last watch purchase was a Hamilton automatic. No battery to change but unless I wear it consistently I have to set it and wind it.


Because I'm not going to the office, not going for beers with coworkers, I bought a watch with the money I haven't been spending.

Nice choice on the Hamilton automatic, they are in a sweet spot for me for price and quality
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been wearing a watch more lately. The battery in it dies about once per year. My phone is envious.


I had a very early Casio digital watch.  The alarm was "The Yellow Rose of Texas".  Setting the time was so complicated that when the second battery died, I tossed it out.  It had four switches and you used all four toe just get to the time screen.

Have an oven like that now.  Pressing "Set time" causes it to beep.  Holding"Set time" causes it to beep a lot.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: 151: I wear a watch at work 100% of the time, as it is important to be able to time things, and grabbing my phone every couple seconds is super unsafe for everybody.

I haven't worn a watch since mid March. :/

Any work situation where timing things is important should have a clock or timer highly visible on the wall or relevant equipment.  If they employees are responsible for bringing their own equipment that's both potentially slightly illegal and definitely an indicator that you've got much bigger problems than not knowing what time it is right now.


There are a couple clocks on the wall, but it is much more convenient just to look at my wrist instead of moving my head in whatever direction I need to in order for the clock to become unobstructed. Short of having a clock every three feet on the wall, it's not feasible to have a clock in view at all times in a commercial kitchen.
 
JamesSirBensonMum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: I don't know why the author is considering an Apple watch when he's got an android Pixel phone.

Granted, I have a Galaxy phone, but my Galaxy watch runs circles around my wife's Apple watch, and it looks better too.


I've got the Galaxy watch too.  As an EMT, I need to time pulse & respirations, as well as record the time that stuff done happen.  You never want to be pulling out your phone in front of a patient; that's just no bueno.
Galaxy has the "always on" feature, and I found a face that has a moving second hand even in idle mode.

I probably wouldn't wear one if I didn't have to, but some jobs and hobbies just benefit from having a timekeeper on your wrist.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerd point of order: The writer has a Pixel 4, which has a feature the "Always On Display", which works basically like a watch, in that it shows you the time and if you have notifications without booting the full screen.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Jesus, I used to have one of those.  And at one point the calculator watch.


"Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worn a watch my whole life.  I feel weird without one.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'll stick with my phone. I've always hated the feeling of wearing a watch, or any other form of jewelry including rings, necklaces, etc.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty neat idea
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: xanadian: Jesus, I used to have one of those.  And at one point the calculator watch.

"Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea."


I don't even own a watch
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Can I have watch thread? Sine I retired this year, at 58, I don't wear a watch much anymore, plus the whole pandemic thing has put the kibosh on going places, but my last watch purchase was a Hamilton automatic. No battery to change but unless I wear it consistently I have to set it and wind it.


I had a series of skeleton automatics that I loved, but probably didn't spend enough on as the gears would fall apart after a few months.  I might pick one up for fancy occasions.  Been sporting a Galaxy Watch which I really like, and holds up well, but I do miss my old automatic.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I felt like reading this article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: Slypork: xanadian: Jesus, I used to have one of those.  And at one point the calculator watch.

"Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea."

I don't even own a watch


Some of us think moving down from the trees was a bad idea.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Casio watch is hi-tech and totally radical! It's the must have accessory I need to complete my awesome look

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a young guy a while ago who always wore a watch but the watch had a dead battery. He didn't care since it was more of an accessory to him.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've received at least a half dozen watches as gifts over the years. I have a dresser drawer that has five watches that have never been worn. I just never liked having something strapped to my wrist.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh...I like a good analog watch. It's probably the only "accessory" thing i care about, and I include pants and shirts in the accessroy category. I have a silver Victorinox(a gift) and a black Citizen Eco-Drive.Something about just looking at it to get the time feels right, especially anaolog. Who knows...I'm old
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: I don't even own a watch


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www.WhatTimeIsItRightNow.com
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I ever need a watch is in a casino.  They deliberately don't display clocks in those, and frown on smartphone use.

But then, I've also learned if you gamble on a time limit, you're more likely to walk away poorer.

/leave on your own terms
//when you're up
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it? Just don't like wearing a watch. (shrug) You do you.

If I need to know the time, I look at the phone or some places still have a clock on the wall. I rarely need to know the time down to the minute. An approximation is good enough.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: www.WhatTimeIsItRightNow.com


You can just google what time is it in _____ for any city in the world
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just found this in a box o' junk over the weekend. Bought it a couple years ago when catching buses was a thing in my life. I also have a cheap timex analog for variety. I don't buy expensive watches for the same reason I don't buy expensive sunglasses: I tend to scratch and/or lose them.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so edgy I have a Fitbit Versa 2 with an analog face. Suck it haters.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I collect timepieces.

All you wristwatch and household clock haters...looks like I will be able to add to my collection.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: Raider_dad: I don't even own a watch

[i.imgflip.com image 500x589]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A man with one watch knows what time it is.  A man with two watches is never sure."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wear a nice expensive watch so everyone knows i'm rich.
 
