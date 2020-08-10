 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Spain's real-life blue 'Smurf village' bans swimming to stop coronavirus from smurfing up the town   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, The Smurfs, Spain, Peyo, Spirou, Occupational safety and health, Epidemiology, Mayor David Fernandez Tirado, Public health  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 3:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh....Smurf.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Smurfs Lost Episode ♫.flv
Youtube g1KTvYzqxqI


VERY NSFW
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smurf me this: Is Smurfette the lone source of smurf pussy in the Smurf-verse?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Smurf me this: Is Smurfette the lone source of smurf pussy in the Smurf-verse?


Smurfs are asexual. Smurfette was a hate and discontent Golem created by Gargamel that backfired.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait. Are you telling me that the Smurfs used the word "smurf" as a curse word?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZMugg: dothemath: Smurf me this: Is Smurfette the lone source of smurf pussy in the Smurf-verse?

Smurfs are asexual. Smurfette was a hate and discontent Golem created by Gargamel that backfired.


So, basically a woman was created in order to cause problems?

That sounds *VERY* French.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Wait. Are you telling me that the Smurfs used the word "smurf" as a curse word?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ZMugg: dothemath: Smurf me this: Is Smurfette the lone source of smurf pussy in the Smurf-verse?

Smurfs are asexual. Smurfette was a hate and discontent Golem created by Gargamel that backfired.

So, basically a woman was created in order to cause problems?

That sounds *VERY* French.


Peyo wasn't a Frenchie, he was a Belgie!
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Smurfs don't lay eggs!  I won't tell you this again!  Papa Smurf has a f*cking beard!  They're mammals!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
La laaaaaaaaa la la la laaaaa la la la la laaaaaa. They can't hear you.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.